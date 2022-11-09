Thomas's Dining
33971 Plymouth Rd
Livonia, MI 48150
Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Cherry Coke
Raspberry Ice Tea
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
White Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice
Kid Drink
Soda Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Milkshake
Online Appetizers
Online Sandwiches
Corned Beef with Fries
Sy Ginsburg Corned Beef with melted Swiss cheese and deli mustard on grilled brioche bun
Corned Beef Reuben with Fries
In house roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Uptown Turkey Reuben with Fries
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on grilled Rye
Club Beth with Fries
Triple decker with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese with mayo on toasted white bread.
Tuna Melt with Fries
Albacore tuna salad grilled with melted Swiss cheese on Rye bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich with Fries
Albacore white tuna, dill, capers and mayo on our own toasted seven grain bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich with Fries
All white chicken breast, green onion, celery, cranberries and our own sauce on toasted seven grain bread
Chicken Griller with Fries
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Turkey Club with Fries
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted seven grain bread
Stevie's Wonder with Fries
Chargrilled chicken topped with bacon, Monterey jack cheese and honey mustard on a brioche bun
Buckboard with Fries
Grilled Virginia ham and melted Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun with honey mustard
Classic BLT with Fries
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with mayo on toasted white bread
Big Slim with Fries
Grilled Virginia ham, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and tangy tarter sauce on a grilled brioche bun
Dinty Moore with Fries
In house roasted corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
Hand breaded breast, spicy pickle, orange aioli on a grilled brioche bun
Thomas's Burger with Fries
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle with our bacon and American cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger with Fries
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle
Double Cheeseburger
Special blend beef, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, and a pickle bistro sauce topped with a bistro sauce. Served with fries.
Tommy Melt with Fries
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served sauteed grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with pickle
Veggie Burger with Fries
Veggie Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Grilled Cheese with Fries
Grilled American Cheese on grilled white bread with a pickle spear
Grilled Ham Cheese with Fries
Grilled Virginia Ham and American cheese on grilled white bread
Online Salads
Chef's Salad
Garden fresh greens, chicken, ham, tomatoes, red onions, egg, Monterey jack and American cheese. Served with grilled pita bread.
Cobb Salad
Garden fresh greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, egg, Monterey jack and American cheese. Served with grilled pita bread.
Greek with Chicken
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.
Greek Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and crumbled feta. Served with grilled pita bread.
Marty Salad
Mix of crispy greens, shredded cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet creamy Marty dressing on the side. Served with grilled pita.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side and grilled pita bread.
Caesar Salad
Croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side and grilled pita bread.
Maurice Salad
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, green olives, gherkin & dill pickle, egg and homemade dressing. Served with grilled pita bread.
Side Salad
Side salad of mixed greens, carrots, cheese, cucumbers, croutons and onions
Side Marty
Side marty mix of crispy greens, shredded cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet creamy Marty dressing on the side
Side Caesar
Croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side.
Side Greek
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and crumbled feta.
Almost Michigan Salad
Fresh cut greens topped with fresh candied pecans, cranberries, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Very Berry Chicken Salad
Fresh cut greens topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crumbled feta, candied pecans and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Online Entrees
1 Pork Chops
Our naturally raised pork is lean, tender and juicy
2 Pork Chops
Two of our naturally raised pork chops that are lean, moist, tender and juicy
BBQ Pork Ribeye
Chargrilled for that extra flavor
Liver & Onion
Two pieces of liver topped with grilled onions
Chopped Sirloin
A special grind of Certified Angus Beef topped with grilled onions
Chicken Breast
Two all natural marinated and grilled chicken breast
Chicken & Shrooms
Two of our all natural and grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese
Chicken Tender Dinner
Sliced and hand breaded all natural chicken to ensure the perfect crunch for every bite
Sauteed Cod
Icelandic cod with dill sauce.
Fish & Chips
Three of our Icelandic cod battered and fried with our French fries
Wild Salmon
Broiled and seasoned with key west spices. Drizzled with butter and garnished with roasted corn topping.
Golden Shrimp
Large shrimp hand battered and fried
Meatloaf
Two pieces of our homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken
Available everyday, on Sundays not available until 3pm. Served with cornbread.
Lake Perch
Lightly dusted in seasoned flour.
Chicken Pot Pie
Pecan Encrusted Chicken
Topped with homemade honey mustard sauce.
Salmon Patties
With dill sauce
Online Polish Food
Pierogi
Six Pierogis filled with your choice of our potato & cheese, sauerkraut or a mix
Kielbasa & Kraut
Dearborn Kielbasa and our homemade sauerkraut
1 Stuffed Cabbage
One of our homemade stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy
2 Stuffed Cabbage
Two of our homemade stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy
Polish Plate
Two pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut), one stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy, two pieces of Polish kielbasa
Polish Trio
Two pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut), one stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy, and one city chicken
City Chicken
Three homemade city chicken
Pierogi & Kielbasa
Four pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut) and two pieces of Polish kielbasa
Online Kids Meal
Kids Chicken Fingers
Hand Breaded tenders with fries
Kids Burger
Kids Plain Sliders served with fries
Kids Fish & Chips
Hand Battered cod with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white and fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Classic macaroni and cheese
Kids Spaghetti
Topped with marinara
Pizza
Online Desserts
Guernsey Hot Fudge Sundae
Our premium vanilla ice cream, Sander's hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Served deconstructed To-Go.
Guernsey Ice Cream Puff
A light cream puff shell with vanilla ice cream in the middle, with Sander's hot fudge drizzled on top. Served deconstructed for To-Go
Premium Ice Cream
Our premium ice cream, choice of chocolate or vanilla
Carrot Cake
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
It's elegant and simple, yet full of incredible flavors! Layers of cake, berries, mascarpone and lemon zest.
Chocolate Cream Pie Slice
Apple Pie Slice
Cupcake
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Online Sides
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup
Quart of French Onion Soup
1 Chicken Breast
Cole Slaw
French Fries
1 City Chicken
Kielbasa 2 pcs
Dressing 4oz
1 pc Fish
One piece of our Icelandic fried cod
Mashed Potato
Burger Patty
Side Pierogi
Side Pita
Side Kraut
1 Stuffed Cabbage
One homemade cabbage roll topped with red gravy
Scoop Of Salad
One scoop of our homemade tuna or chicken salad
Side of Rice
Side Veggie
Side Salmon
Toast
Hard Boiled Egg
SD Cornbread
Online Specials
Online Eggs
Sunrise Special
Two eggs any style with three pieces of bacon or sausage links, hash brown or pancakes and toast
Smoked Ham & Eggs
Two slices of all natural Applewood smoked ham with hash browns and toast
Morning Glory
Three eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, two sausage links, one piece of smoked ham, hash browns and toast
Egg & Kielbasa
Two eggs, two pieces of kielbasa and hash browns with toast
Thomas's Special
Two eggs, one piece of bacon, one piece of sausage, one slice of ham, one kielbasa, hash brown casserole, and toast
Homemade Cornedbeef Hash & Egg
Two eggs served with our homemade hash (corned beef, potatoes, onions and seasoning) with toast
Egg, Hash & Toast
Two eggs with hash browns and toast
Mark's Skillet
Diced potatoes, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, American cheese and two eggs covered in hollandaise sauce with toast.
Polish Skillet
Two eggs atop diced potatoes mixed with grilled pepper, onions, kielbasa and American cheese with toast
Country Skillet
Two eggs atop diced potatoes mixed with sausage, American cheese and country gravy with toast.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and hash browns
Florentine Benedict
English muffin, tomato, sauteed baby spinach, poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and grilled hash browns
Kids Scrambled
Kids egg and toast
One Egg
Online Griddle
Golden Stack Pancakes
Three of our classic golden pancakes
Golden Stack Pancakes w Blueberries
Three of our classic golden pancakes
Golden Stack Pancakes w Strawberries
Three of our classic golden pancakes
Cherry Pecan Pancakes
Three of our golden pancakes loaded with roasted pecans and Traverse City cherries
Pecan Pancakes
Three of our pancakes and loads of our roasted pecans
Cherry Pancakes
Three of our golden pancakes loaded with Traverse City cherries.
Cinnamon French Toast
Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar
Cinnamon French Toast w Blueberries
Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar
Cinnamon French Toast w Strawberries
Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar
Pancake Platter
Two golden pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.
Cherry Pecan Platter
Two cherry pecan pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.
Pecan Platter
Two pecan pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.
Cherry Platter
French Toast Platter
Four halves of cinnamon French toast, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.
Kids French Toast
Two halves of cinnamon french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar with two pieces of bacon or sausage
Kids Pancakes
Kids golden pancakes with two pieces of either bacon or sausage
Online Omelettes
Livonian
A fluffy omelette with bacon, green pepper, onions, and American cheese.
Vegetarian
Loaded with onions, peppers, broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower. Filled with Monterey jack and topped with tomatoes.
Denver
Filled with diced ham, green peppers, onions, American and Monterey jack cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Stuffed with diced ham, American and Monterey jack cheese.
Triple Triple
Loaded with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, American, Monterey jack, and Swiss cheese.
Mediterranean
Artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, roasted tomato, olives and feta cheese.
German
Stuffed with ham, potatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Country
Loaded with ground sausage, and American cheese then topped with country gravy.
Polish
Kielbasa, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, and Monterey jack cheese.
Online Breakfast Sides
SD Sausage
Three pieces of our Breakfast Sausage links
SD Hashbrowns
SD Ham
Two slices of our applewood smoked ham
Toast
SD Bacon
Three pieces of our bacon
SD Kielbasa
Two halves of our Polish Kielbasa
SD Tomato Slices
SD Pancakes
SD Sausage Gravy
SD Hollandaise
SD Hashbrown Casserole
(1) Pecan Pancake
(1) CherryPecan Pancake
(1) Plain Pancake
(1) French Toast
(1) Cherry Pancake
Side Cornbeef Hash
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150