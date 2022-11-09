Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Thomas's Dining

1 Review

$$

33971 Plymouth Rd

Livonia, MI 48150

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup

Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

White Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Orange Juice

$3.79

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$5.79

Kid Drink

$1.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$3.79

Apple Juice

$3.79

Milkshake

$3.99

Online Appetizers

Mini Potato Cakes

$6.99

Chicken Tenders App

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Kielbasa & Kraut App

$8.99

Bite size pieces of polish kielbasa on top of homemade sauerkraut

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Their crisp texture delivers crunch in every bite

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.99

Online Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fries.

Corned Beef with Fries

$12.99

Sy Ginsburg Corned Beef with melted Swiss cheese and deli mustard on grilled brioche bun

Corned Beef Reuben with Fries

$12.99

In house roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Uptown Turkey Reuben with Fries

$10.99

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on grilled Rye

Club Beth with Fries

$11.99

Triple decker with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese with mayo on toasted white bread.

Tuna Melt with Fries

$11.99

Albacore tuna salad grilled with melted Swiss cheese on Rye bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Fries

$10.99

Albacore white tuna, dill, capers and mayo on our own toasted seven grain bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Fries

$10.99

All white chicken breast, green onion, celery, cranberries and our own sauce on toasted seven grain bread

Chicken Griller with Fries

$11.59

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Turkey Club with Fries

$10.99

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted seven grain bread

Stevie's Wonder with Fries

$12.99

Chargrilled chicken topped with bacon, Monterey jack cheese and honey mustard on a brioche bun

Buckboard with Fries

$9.99

Grilled Virginia ham and melted Swiss cheese on a grilled brioche bun with honey mustard

Classic BLT with Fries

$9.59

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with mayo on toasted white bread

Big Slim with Fries

$10.99

Grilled Virginia ham, melted Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and tangy tarter sauce on a grilled brioche bun

Dinty Moore with Fries

$12.99

In house roasted corned beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$11.99

Hand breaded breast, spicy pickle, orange aioli on a grilled brioche bun

Thomas's Burger with Fries

$10.99

A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries

$12.99

A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle with our bacon and American cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger with Fries

$12.59

A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Special blend beef, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, and a pickle bistro sauce topped with a bistro sauce. Served with fries.

Tommy Melt with Fries

$11.99

A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served sauteed grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with pickle

Veggie Burger with Fries

$10.99

Veggie Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.99

Grilled American Cheese on grilled white bread with a pickle spear

Grilled Ham Cheese with Fries

$10.99

Grilled Virginia Ham and American cheese on grilled white bread

Online Salads

Chef's Salad

$13.59

Garden fresh greens, chicken, ham, tomatoes, red onions, egg, Monterey jack and American cheese. Served with grilled pita bread.

Cobb Salad

$13.59

Garden fresh greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, egg, Monterey jack and American cheese. Served with grilled pita bread.

Greek with Chicken

$13.59

Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.

Greek Salad

$11.59

Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and crumbled feta. Served with grilled pita bread.

Marty Salad

$12.99

Mix of crispy greens, shredded cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet creamy Marty dressing on the side. Served with grilled pita.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.59

Grilled chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side and grilled pita bread.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side and grilled pita bread.

Maurice Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, green olives, gherkin & dill pickle, egg and homemade dressing. Served with grilled pita bread.

Side Salad

$4.99

Side salad of mixed greens, carrots, cheese, cucumbers, croutons and onions

Side Marty

$7.59

Side marty mix of crispy greens, shredded cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet creamy Marty dressing on the side

Side Caesar

$7.59

Croutons and Parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Caesar dressing on side.

Side Greek

$7.59

Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and crumbled feta.

Almost Michigan Salad

$13.59

Fresh cut greens topped with fresh candied pecans, cranberries, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Very Berry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh cut greens topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crumbled feta, candied pecans and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Online Entrees

All entrees (Except Fish and Chips) are served with choice of two sides and salad or coleslaw

1 Pork Chops

$14.99

Our naturally raised pork is lean, tender and juicy

2 Pork Chops

$17.99

Two of our naturally raised pork chops that are lean, moist, tender and juicy

BBQ Pork Ribeye

$14.99

Chargrilled for that extra flavor

Liver & Onion

$12.99

Two pieces of liver topped with grilled onions

Chopped Sirloin

$14.99

A special grind of Certified Angus Beef topped with grilled onions

Chicken Breast

$15.99

Two all natural marinated and grilled chicken breast

Chicken & Shrooms

$16.99

Two of our all natural and grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.99

Sliced and hand breaded all natural chicken to ensure the perfect crunch for every bite

Sauteed Cod

$17.99

Icelandic cod with dill sauce.

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Three of our Icelandic cod battered and fried with our French fries

Wild Salmon

$18.99

Broiled and seasoned with key west spices. Drizzled with butter and garnished with roasted corn topping.

Golden Shrimp

$18.99

Large shrimp hand battered and fried

Meatloaf

$13.99

Two pieces of our homemade meatloaf topped with beef gravy

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$13.99

Available everyday, on Sundays not available until 3pm. Served with cornbread.

Lake Perch

$18.99

Lightly dusted in seasoned flour.

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Pecan Encrusted Chicken

$15.99

Topped with homemade honey mustard sauce.

Salmon Patties

$15.99

With dill sauce

Online Polish Food

Pierogi

$12.59

Six Pierogis filled with your choice of our potato & cheese, sauerkraut or a mix

Kielbasa & Kraut

$14.59

Dearborn Kielbasa and our homemade sauerkraut

1 Stuffed Cabbage

$12.99

One of our homemade stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy

2 Stuffed Cabbage

$15.99

Two of our homemade stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy

Polish Plate

$16.99

Two pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut), one stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy, two pieces of Polish kielbasa

Polish Trio

$16.99

Two pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut), one stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy, and one city chicken

City Chicken

$14.99

Three homemade city chicken

Pierogi & Kielbasa

$14.99

Four pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut) and two pieces of Polish kielbasa

Online Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Hand Breaded tenders with fries

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Plain Sliders served with fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Hand Battered cod with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese on grilled white and fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.59

Classic macaroni and cheese

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Topped with marinara

Pizza

$5.99

Online Desserts

Treat yourself with some of our delicious desserts!

Guernsey Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.99

Our premium vanilla ice cream, Sander's hot fudge, whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Served deconstructed To-Go.

Guernsey Ice Cream Puff

$6.99

A light cream puff shell with vanilla ice cream in the middle, with Sander's hot fudge drizzled on top. Served deconstructed for To-Go

Premium Ice Cream

$3.99

Our premium ice cream, choice of chocolate or vanilla

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$5.99

It's elegant and simple, yet full of incredible flavors! Layers of cake, berries, mascarpone and lemon zest.

Chocolate Cream Pie Slice

$4.99

Apple Pie Slice

$4.59

Cupcake

$1.59

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$4.99

Online Sides

Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.99

Quart of French Onion Soup

$9.99

1 Chicken Breast

$4.59

Cole Slaw

$3.59

French Fries

$3.59

1 City Chicken

$3.59

Kielbasa 2 pcs

$3.99

Dressing 4oz

$1.69

1 pc Fish

$4.29

One piece of our Icelandic fried cod

Mashed Potato

$3.59

Burger Patty

$6.99

Side Pierogi

$5.99

Side Pita

$1.59

Side Kraut

$3.59

1 Stuffed Cabbage

$3.59

One homemade cabbage roll topped with red gravy

Scoop Of Salad

$3.99

One scoop of our homemade tuna or chicken salad

Side of Rice

$3.59

Side Veggie

$3.59

Side Salmon

$10.99

Toast

$2.19

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.29

SD Cornbread

$1.29

Online Specials

Friday-Fish and Mac

$16.99

Friday- Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Salmon Patties

$15.99

With dill sauce

Online Eggs

Sunrise Special

$6.59

Two eggs any style with three pieces of bacon or sausage links, hash brown or pancakes and toast

Smoked Ham & Eggs

$8.99

Two slices of all natural Applewood smoked ham with hash browns and toast

Morning Glory

$11.99

Three eggs any style, two pieces of bacon, two sausage links, one piece of smoked ham, hash browns and toast

Egg & Kielbasa

$8.99

Two eggs, two pieces of kielbasa and hash browns with toast

Thomas's Special

$10.99

Two eggs, one piece of bacon, one piece of sausage, one slice of ham, one kielbasa, hash brown casserole, and toast

Homemade Cornedbeef Hash & Egg

$10.99

Two eggs served with our homemade hash (corned beef, potatoes, onions and seasoning) with toast

Egg, Hash & Toast

$5.99

Two eggs with hash browns and toast

Mark's Skillet

$10.99

Diced potatoes, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper, American cheese and two eggs covered in hollandaise sauce with toast.

Polish Skillet

$10.99

Two eggs atop diced potatoes mixed with grilled pepper, onions, kielbasa and American cheese with toast

Country Skillet

$10.99

Two eggs atop diced potatoes mixed with sausage, American cheese and country gravy with toast.

Eggs Benedict

$11.59

English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and hash browns

Florentine Benedict

$10.99

English muffin, tomato, sauteed baby spinach, poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and grilled hash browns

Kids Scrambled

$5.99

Kids egg and toast

One Egg

$1.49

Online Griddle

Golden Stack Pancakes

$7.99

Three of our classic golden pancakes

Golden Stack Pancakes w Blueberries

$10.59

Three of our classic golden pancakes

Golden Stack Pancakes w Strawberries

$10.59

Three of our classic golden pancakes

Cherry Pecan Pancakes

$10.59

Three of our golden pancakes loaded with roasted pecans and Traverse City cherries

Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Three of our pancakes and loads of our roasted pecans

Cherry Pancakes

$9.99

Three of our golden pancakes loaded with Traverse City cherries.

Cinnamon French Toast

$7.99

Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar

Cinnamon French Toast w Blueberries

$10.59

Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar

Cinnamon French Toast w Strawberries

$10.59

Six Halves of our cinnamon French toast, sprinkled with powder sugar

Pancake Platter

$10.99

Two golden pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Cherry Pecan Platter

$11.58

Two cherry pecan pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Pecan Platter

$10.99

Two pecan pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Cherry Platter

$10.99

French Toast Platter

$10.99

Four halves of cinnamon French toast, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Two halves of cinnamon french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar with two pieces of bacon or sausage

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids golden pancakes with two pieces of either bacon or sausage

Online Omelettes

Livonian

$10.99

A fluffy omelette with bacon, green pepper, onions, and American cheese.

Vegetarian

$10.59

Loaded with onions, peppers, broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower. Filled with Monterey jack and topped with tomatoes.

Denver

$10.99

Filled with diced ham, green peppers, onions, American and Monterey jack cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$10.59

Stuffed with diced ham, American and Monterey jack cheese.

Triple Triple

$11.59

Loaded with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, American, Monterey jack, and Swiss cheese.

Mediterranean

$11.59

Artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, roasted tomato, olives and feta cheese.

German

$10.99

Stuffed with ham, potatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Country

$10.99

Loaded with ground sausage, and American cheese then topped with country gravy.

Polish

$10.99

Kielbasa, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, and Monterey jack cheese.

Online Breakfast Sides

SD Sausage

$3.99

Three pieces of our Breakfast Sausage links

SD Hashbrowns

$3.59

SD Ham

$3.99

Two slices of our applewood smoked ham

Toast

$2.29

SD Bacon

$3.99

Three pieces of our bacon

SD Kielbasa

$4.59

Two halves of our Polish Kielbasa

SD Tomato Slices

$2.79

SD Pancakes

$3.59

SD Sausage Gravy

$3.99

SD Hollandaise

$2.59

SD Hashbrown Casserole

$4.59

(1) Pecan Pancake

$3.79

(1) CherryPecan Pancake

$3.99

(1) Plain Pancake

$3.19

(1) French Toast

$3.19

(1) Cherry Pancake

$3.79

Side Cornbeef Hash

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Directions

Gallery
Thomas's Dining image
Thomas's Dining image

