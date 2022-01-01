Livonia American restaurants you'll love

Thomas's Dining image

FRENCH FRIES

Thomas's Dining

33971 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Pierogi$11.99
Six Pierogis filled with your choice of our potato & cheese, sauerkraut or a mix
Greek with Chicken$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.
Thomas's Burger with Fries$9.99
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
More about Thomas's Dining
Wintergarden Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wintergarden Tavern

33320 7 Mile Rd, Livonia

Avg 3.8 (603 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wintergarden Tavern

Chicken Tenders

