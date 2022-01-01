Main picView gallery

11/11 Burgers & Fries - Novi

No reviews yet

39601 Grand River Avenue

Novi, MI 48375

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Straight Fries
Build Your Own Burger

Burgers

11/11 Burger

11/11 Burger

$8.99

Our signature burger comes with 1/3lb Chuck Patty, Mild 11/11 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

"The Luk" Burger

"The Luk" Burger

$11.99

Eat like 11/11 Burgers & Fries founder, Luk, with his favorite burger: Double 1/3lb Chuck Patties with Spicy Seasoning, Spicy 11/11 Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.79

1/3lb Chuck Patty , American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$12.79

Double 1/3lb Chuck Patties , Double American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Feta Burger

Feta Burger

$9.79

1/3lb Chuck Patty , Feta Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Onion Burger

Grilled Onion Burger

$11.39

1/3lb Chuck Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato. NO raw onion topping.

Build Your Own Burger

$7.99

Build your burger the way you like it! Pick your patty, sauce, and toppings.

Sandwiches & Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

5oz Crispy Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

5oz Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

1lb Gyro Meat, House Made Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onion wrapped in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion wrapped in our Homemade Pita Bread.

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$12.99

Six (6) Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings (12)

$18.99

A dozen (12) Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

3 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Three (3) Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Fresh Salads (Pre-Made)

Pre-Packaged Salads Made Fresh at our Prep Facility

House Garden Salad

$10.99

Hand-Chopped Lettuce Cheddar Jack Cheese (Shredded) Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Egg (Hardboiled) Ranch Dressing (Packet)

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Hand-Chopped Lettuce (Romaine) Parmesan Cheese (Shaved) Croutons Caesar Dressing (Packet)

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Lettuce (Hand-Chopped) Mozzarella Cheese Salami Ham Cherry Tomatoes Cucumber Black Olives Egg (Hardboiled) Italian Dressing

Kid's Meals

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Our Signature Homemade Bread with 2 slices of American Cheese. Comes with a side of Straight Fries and a drink.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Six (6) Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with a side of Straight Fries and a drink.

Dessert

Rozana's Sweet Bites

$3.99

Five (5) Donut Holes With Choice of Sauce: Caramel, Nutella, Chocolate. Comes plain or tossed in powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Sides

Straight Fries

$4.49

Seasoned Crispy Fries

House Chips

$4.49

Delicious Potato Discs

Crispy Onion Rings

$4.69

Crispy Onion Rings. Pairs well with our House Made Zesty Onion Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.69

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

House Made with Extra Cheese sprinkled on top. An American Staple, Baked to Perfection.

Sauces

Ketchup (Packet)

Mustard (Packet)

Mayo (Packet)

Blue Cheese (Packet)

$0.50

Mild 11/11 Sauce

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

Spicy 11/11 Sauce

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

House Made Ranch

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

House Made Spicy Ranch

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

House Made Tzatziki Sauce (Gyro Sauce)

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

House Made Zesty Onion Sauce

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

4oz - Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ Delicious and full of flavor, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce has a tomato note, moderate sweetness with a smoky/spicy background and upfront peppery character. This award-winning barbeque sauce is gluten free.

Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

4oz - A full-flavored sauce with the perfect blend of cayenne pepper and garlic, with a rich, buttery finish. This sauce has just the right amount of heat to keep you coming back for more.

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.99

4oz - Thick, creamy sauce with particles of Italian spices and parmesan. Flavor is tart, tangy, garlic and parmesan rich flavor with mild heat (CONTAINS MILK)

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.99

4oz - An authentic Thai sauce that has a mildly spicy and sweet flavor. This distinctive chili sauce features confetti-like specks of chopped chili and whole chili seeds for a delicious combination. No preservatives and no artificial coloring.

Sweet Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

4oz - Sweet Teriyaki is a traditional oriental recipe with added garden spices to create a deliciously sweet soy sauce glaze. It has the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

Caramel Sauce (Dessert)

$0.99

Lyons Caramel Dessert Sauce, Comes in a 4oz cup

Chocolate Sauce (Dessert)

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

Nutella (Dessert)

$0.99

Comes in a 4oz cup

Jar of Spicy 11/11 Sauce

$11.11

Jar of Regular 11/11 Sauce

$11.11

Smoothies

11/11 Lemonade Smoothie

$6.99

24oz cup

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Mango Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Mango Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Orange Fanta

$2.29

Dr Pepper

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

39601 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48375

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

