- Home
- /
- Novi
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Border Cantina
Border Cantina
971 Reviews
$$
21420 NOVI RD
Novi, MI 48375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Made fresh daily with fresh coarsely chopped avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices and lime juice. Served with fresh corn or flour tortilla chips.
Mexican Layer Dip
Layers of beans, seasoned chicken or ground beef, cheeses, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fresh corn or flour tortilla chips.
Queso Blanco
Melted white cheese topped with pico de gallo.
Taquitos
Crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Nachos De Fajitas
Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak over fresh corn tortilla chips with layers of refried beans, mixed cheeses, jalapeños with sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos Supreme
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and choice of seasoned shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, green onion, jalapeños and served with guacamole and sour cream.
Texas Torpedoes
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing and caliente sauce.
Buffalo Wings
A dozen crispy chicken wings served with our own special spicy sauce and bleu cheese dressing.
Botana
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with beans, chorizo, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, chiles, green onions, green olives, avocado slices and sour cream.
Rib Sampler
A half slab of our juicy BBQ ribs basted in our own special recipe BBQ sauce.
Chicken Fingers
5 crispy strips of chicken breast served with choice of dipping sauce.
Soups/Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Grande taco shell filled with grilled marinated steak or chicken on a bed of fresh greens topped with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with sour cream and quacamole.
Taco Salad
Grande taco shell filled with fresh tortilla chips, shredded chicken or seasoned around beef, refried beans, fresh greens. tomatoes and shredded cheese served with guacamole and sour cream.
Caesar Fajita Salad
Grilled, marinated chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. croutons and Caesar dressing. Topped with avocado and parmesan cheese.
Chicken & Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh areens with avocado, black olives, tomatoes and mixed cheese.
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Fresh vegetables and chicken in our homestyle broth sprinkled with cheese and tortilla strips.
Wraps/Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Grilled Border Wrap
Seasoned chicken or ground beef wrapped in a large tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
Grilled Fajita Wrap
Fajita chicken or steak, stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Border Burger
Grilled Texas size burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with french fries and pickle.
Border Chicken Breast
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese and bacon. Served with french fries.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Have fun with our sizzling platter of chicken served with flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.
Steak Fajita
Have fun with our sizzling platter of marinated steak served with flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.
Combo Fajita
Shrimp Fajita
Have fun with our sizzling platter of shrimp served on a bed of Cancun veggies, with choice of chicken flour or corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.
Vegetable Fajita
Baja Ranch Fajita
With ranch dressing, crumbled bacon, and melted jack and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Jack Fajita
Grilled steak smothered with mushrooms, melted jack cheese.
Deluxe Fajita
Grilled marinated steak, chicken breast, 4 sizzling shrimp, and 1/4 slab BBQ ribs.
Supreme Fajita
Combo of your favorites - grilled steak, marinated chicken and 3 sizzling shrimp.
Stk and Shrimp Fajita
Chx and Shrimp Fajita
Combination Plates
Combo Uno
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada and a chicken burrito.
Combo Dos
Beef burrito, chicken enchilada and a bean and cheese tostada.
Combo Tres
Cheese enchilada, crispy chicken taco and a beef tamale.
Combo Quatro
Chicken and sour cream enchilada, two chicken taquitos and a ground beef chile relleno. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
El Amigo
A ground beef chile relleno, cheese enchilada, a mini beef chimichanga, and a chicken and sour cream enchilada. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
El Compadre
Beef taco, cheese chile relleno, bean burrito and an enchilada suiza.
Veggie Combination
Choice of either bean tostada or soft bean taco, bean burrito and a bean enchilada.
Tacos
Grilled Soft Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and served with guacamole.
Southwestern Soft Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas filled with our seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
Tacos Mexicanos
Soft corn tortillas topped with grilled steak or chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, tomatoes and cilantro in a spicy caliente sauce.
Tres Tacos
Served with choice of three crispy corn shells or three soft tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with guacamole.
Street Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, chorizo or fish and topped with onion, cilantro and spicy avocado sauce.
Burritos
Burrito De Fajita
Marinated strips of fresh grilled steak or chicken with refried beans, grilled peppers and onions and mixed cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with ranchera sauce and cheese.
Taco Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, tomatoes and shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla covered with Spanish sauce. cheese and served with guacamole.
Especial Burrito
Shredded chicken and refried beans in a fresh flour tortilla covered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese.
Burrito Del Jardin
Whole wheat tortilla filled with our special spinach, broccoli. mushroom and onion filling topped with cheese and sour cream sauce.
Macho Burrito
Shredded beef and refried beans in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Ranchera sauce. pico de gallo, sour cream, guac and lettuce.
Bean Burrito Dinner
Chimichangas
Fajita Chimi
Chicken or steak fajita, grilled onions, green peppers and cheese, in a flour tortilla fried golden brown and smothered in enchilada sauce, sour cream sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and melted cheese.
Chimichanga
Macho Chimi
Shredded beef and refried beans in a crisp flour tortilla. Garnished with ranchera sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded lettuce.
Enchiladas
Trio Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, beef, and cheese topped with Enchilada, Verde and Ranchera sauces and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken & Sour Cream Enchilada
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese.
Enchiladas De Pollo
Shredded chicken wrapped inside three soft corn tortillas topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheeses and sour cream.
Piccadillo Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes
Shredded beef, onions and cilantro wrapped inside three corn tortillas and topped with our special verde sauce (green) and melted cheese.
Suiza Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded chicken and topped with special verde sauce (green) and melted cheese and sour cream.
Enchiladas Del Jardin
Three corn tortillas filled with a special spinach, mushroom and broccoli filling topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add Mexican rice, or refried or black beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
Steak or chicken with green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese.
Club Quesadilla
Large whole wheat tortilla filled with melted jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pico.
Whole Wheat Chicken Quesadilla
Healthy, whole wheat tortilla filled with tender chicken and melted cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, broccoli, mushroom, onions and cheese.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Kiddie Taco
Choice of beef or chicken in a hard or soft shell.
Kiddie Burger
Choice to add cheese
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kiddie Enchilada
Choice of cheese, chicken or beef topped with cheese and sauce.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three chicken tenderloins deep fried to a golden brown.
Kiddie Nachos
Nachos! Add Beef, Chicken or Steak
Kiddie Burrito
With choice or beef or chicken topped with cheese and sauce.
Sides
Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Avocado
Beans
Rice
Combo Beans/Rice
Corn Cake
Pico De Gallo
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Side Shredded Cheese
Cancun Veggies
Side Fries
Side 4 oz Queso
Side Tortilla
Side 4 Shrimp
Side House Salad
Extra Grilled Chicken
Extra Grilled Steak
Side Fruit
Chips
Pan of chips
4 oz salsa
8 oz salsa
16 oz salsa
32 oz salsa
Jalapenos
Scoop Guac
Scoop Corncake
Half Side Tortillas
Side Cilantro
Fajita set up
Ranch
Blue Cheese
BBQ
Side Chorizo
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
French vanilla ice cream dipped in crumbles and coconut flash fried; topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Lava Cake
Rich chocolate cake with a molten fudge center served with french vanilla ice cream.
Churros
Fried dough pastry tossed in sugar and cinnamon.
Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi
Four deep fried mini chimichangas filled with raspberry cheesecake.
House Specials
Ala - Carte
Taco Plate
Soft Beef Taco
Hard Beef Taco
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Grilled Steak Taco ala carte
Soft Chicken Taco
Hard Chicken Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco ala carte
Beef Burrito ala carte
Chicken Burrito ala carte
Ala carte Fajita Chicken Burrito
Ala carte Fajita Steak Burrito
Tamale Ala carte
Chile Relleno Cheese Ala carte
Chile Relleno Beef Ala carte
Chile Relleno Chicken Ala carte
Beef Chimi ala carte
Chicken Chimi ala carte
Macho Chimi ala carte
Macho Burrito ala carte
Burrito Del Jardin ala carte
Fajita Chimi Steak ala carte
Fajita Chimi Chicken ala carte
Verde Enchilada ala carte
Suiza Enchilada ala carte
Chx and Sour Cream ench ala carte
Del Jardin Ench ala carte
Street taco ala carte
Tacos Mexicanos Ala Carte
Bean burrito ala carte
Tostada ala carte
Shrimp Taco ala carte
Chx Flauta ala carte
Beef Flauta ala carte
Southwestern Taco ala carte
Taco Burrito ala carte
Bean Enchilada ala carte
Soft bean taco ala carte
Hard bean taco ala carte
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
21420 NOVI RD, Novi, MI 48375