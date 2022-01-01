Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Border Cantina

971 Reviews

$$

21420 NOVI RD

Novi, MI 48375

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Tres Tacos
Chicken Fajita

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.29

Made fresh daily with fresh coarsely chopped avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, spices and lime juice. Served with fresh corn or flour tortilla chips.

Mexican Layer Dip

$11.29

Layers of beans, seasoned chicken or ground beef, cheeses, guacamole and sour cream. Served with fresh corn or flour tortilla chips.

Queso Blanco

$7.99

Melted white cheese topped with pico de gallo.

Taquitos

$11.99

Crispy corn tortillas filled with seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Nachos De Fajitas

$16.99+

Choice of marinated chicken breast or steak over fresh corn tortilla chips with layers of refried beans, mixed cheeses, jalapeños with sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Supreme

$14.29+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, mixed cheeses, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and choice of seasoned shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Nachos

$12.49+

Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, green onion, jalapeños and served with guacamole and sour cream.

Texas Torpedoes

$10.29Out of stock

Jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing and caliente sauce.

Buffalo Wings

$14.49

A dozen crispy chicken wings served with our own special spicy sauce and bleu cheese dressing.

Botana

$12.99+

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with beans, chorizo, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, chiles, green onions, green olives, avocado slices and sour cream.

Rib Sampler

$14.29

A half slab of our juicy BBQ ribs basted in our own special recipe BBQ sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

5 crispy strips of chicken breast served with choice of dipping sauce.

Soups/Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.99

Grande taco shell filled with grilled marinated steak or chicken on a bed of fresh greens topped with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with sour cream and quacamole.

Taco Salad

$13.29

Grande taco shell filled with fresh tortilla chips, shredded chicken or seasoned around beef, refried beans, fresh greens. tomatoes and shredded cheese served with guacamole and sour cream.

Caesar Fajita Salad

$15.99

Grilled, marinated chicken breast on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce. croutons and Caesar dressing. Topped with avocado and parmesan cheese.

Chicken & Avocado Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh areens with avocado, black olives, tomatoes and mixed cheese.

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$6.79

Fresh vegetables and chicken in our homestyle broth sprinkled with cheese and tortilla strips.

Wraps/Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese with caesar dressing wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Grilled Border Wrap

$11.29

Seasoned chicken or ground beef wrapped in a large tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Grilled Fajita Wrap

$13.49

Fajita chicken or steak, stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Border Burger

$11.49

Grilled Texas size burger topped with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with french fries and pickle.

Border Chicken Breast

$13.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with jack cheese and bacon. Served with french fries.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$19.99+

Have fun with our sizzling platter of chicken served with flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.

Steak Fajita

$20.99+

Have fun with our sizzling platter of marinated steak served with flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.

Combo Fajita

$19.99+

Shrimp Fajita

$22.49+

Have fun with our sizzling platter of shrimp served on a bed of Cancun veggies, with choice of chicken flour or corn tortillas, cheese, lettuce, refried beans or black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and our soft, sweet corn cake.

Vegetable Fajita

$16.99+

Baja Ranch Fajita

$21.29+

With ranch dressing, crumbled bacon, and melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Jack Fajita

$22.49+

Grilled steak smothered with mushrooms, melted jack cheese.

Deluxe Fajita

$23.79+

Grilled marinated steak, chicken breast, 4 sizzling shrimp, and 1/4 slab BBQ ribs.

Supreme Fajita

$22.49+

Combo of your favorites - grilled steak, marinated chicken and 3 sizzling shrimp.

Stk and Shrimp Fajita

$21.99+

Chx and Shrimp Fajita

$20.99+

Combination Plates

Combo Uno

$13.29

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada and a chicken burrito.

Combo Dos

$13.29

Beef burrito, chicken enchilada and a bean and cheese tostada.

Combo Tres

$13.29

Cheese enchilada, crispy chicken taco and a beef tamale.

Combo Quatro

$15.99

Chicken and sour cream enchilada, two chicken taquitos and a ground beef chile relleno. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

El Amigo

$15.99

A ground beef chile relleno, cheese enchilada, a mini beef chimichanga, and a chicken and sour cream enchilada. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

El Compadre

$15.29

Beef taco, cheese chile relleno, bean burrito and an enchilada suiza.

Veggie Combination

$11.99

Choice of either bean tostada or soft bean taco, bean burrito and a bean enchilada.

Tacos

Grilled Soft Tacos

$15.99

Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and served with guacamole.

Southwestern Soft Tacos

$13.69

3 soft flour tortillas filled with our seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese and fresh pico de gallo.

Tacos Mexicanos

$16.79

Soft corn tortillas topped with grilled steak or chicken breast, grilled onions and peppers, tomatoes and cilantro in a spicy caliente sauce.

Tres Tacos

$13.69

Served with choice of three crispy corn shells or three soft tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with guacamole.

Street Tacos

$16.59

Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, chorizo or fish and topped with onion, cilantro and spicy avocado sauce.

Burritos

Burrito De Fajita

$14.99

Marinated strips of fresh grilled steak or chicken with refried beans, grilled peppers and onions and mixed cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with ranchera sauce and cheese.

Taco Burrito

$13.59

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, tomatoes and shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla covered with Spanish sauce. cheese and served with guacamole.

Especial Burrito

$12.99

Shredded chicken and refried beans in a fresh flour tortilla covered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese.

Burrito Del Jardin

$14.49

Whole wheat tortilla filled with our special spinach, broccoli. mushroom and onion filling topped with cheese and sour cream sauce.

Macho Burrito

$16.99

Shredded beef and refried beans in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Ranchera sauce. pico de gallo, sour cream, guac and lettuce.

Bean Burrito Dinner

$11.99

Chimichangas

Fajita Chimi

$16.99

Chicken or steak fajita, grilled onions, green peppers and cheese, in a flour tortilla fried golden brown and smothered in enchilada sauce, sour cream sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and melted cheese.

Chimichanga

$13.69

Macho Chimi

$16.49

Shredded beef and refried beans in a crisp flour tortilla. Garnished with ranchera sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded lettuce.

Enchiladas

Trio Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with chicken, beef, and cheese topped with Enchilada, Verde and Ranchera sauces and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.29

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken & Sour Cream Enchilada

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese.

Enchiladas De Pollo

$14.29

Shredded chicken wrapped inside three soft corn tortillas topped with enchilada sauce and melted cheeses and sour cream.

Piccadillo Enchiladas

$13.99

Three corn tortillas wrapped around seasoned ground beef topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Shredded beef, onions and cilantro wrapped inside three corn tortillas and topped with our special verde sauce (green) and melted cheese.

Suiza Enchiladas

$14.29

Three corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded chicken and topped with special verde sauce (green) and melted cheese and sour cream.

Enchiladas Del Jardin

$13.99

Three corn tortillas filled with a special spinach, mushroom and broccoli filling topped with sour cream sauce and melted cheese.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$10.29

Served with sour cream and guacamole. Add Mexican rice, or refried or black beans.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.49

Steak or chicken with green peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese.

Club Quesadilla

$12.50

Large whole wheat tortilla filled with melted jack cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with pico.

Whole Wheat Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Healthy, whole wheat tortilla filled with tender chicken and melted cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushroom, onions and cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kiddie Taco

$7.49

Choice of beef or chicken in a hard or soft shell.

Kiddie Burger

$7.49

Choice to add cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kiddie Enchilada

$7.49

Choice of cheese, chicken or beef topped with cheese and sauce.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Three chicken tenderloins deep fried to a golden brown.

Kiddie Nachos

$7.49

Nachos! Add Beef, Chicken or Steak

Kiddie Burrito

$7.49

With choice or beef or chicken topped with cheese and sauce.

Sides

Sour Cream

$1.79

Side Guacamole

$4.29

Side Avocado

$3.99

Beans

$2.29

Rice

$2.29

Combo Beans/Rice

$2.89

Corn Cake

$2.29

Pico De Gallo

$2.29

Lettuce

$0.99

Tomato

$0.99

Onion

$0.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Cancun Veggies

$5.99

Side Fries

$2.29

Side 4 oz Queso

$2.29

Side Tortilla

$1.79

Side 4 Shrimp

$6.89

Side House Salad

$4.99

Extra Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Extra Grilled Steak

$8.99

Side Fruit

$2.99

Chips

$1.99

Pan of chips

$5.00

4 oz salsa

$1.00

8 oz salsa

$2.00

16 oz salsa

$4.00

32 oz salsa

$8.00

Jalapenos

$0.99

Scoop Guac

$1.99

Scoop Corncake

$0.99

Half Side Tortillas

$0.99

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Fajita set up

$7.49

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$3.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

French vanilla ice cream dipped in crumbles and coconut flash fried; topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Lava Cake

$7.99

Rich chocolate cake with a molten fudge center served with french vanilla ice cream.

Churros

$7.99

Fried dough pastry tossed in sugar and cinnamon.

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimi

$8.99

Four deep fried mini chimichangas filled with raspberry cheesecake.

House Specials

Flautas Con Guacamole

$14.79

Chile Rellenos

$13.49

Tamales

$14.79

Mexican Sandwich

$14.79

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Tostadas

$10.99

Chicken Breast dinner

$14.99

Ala - Carte

Taco Plate

Soft Beef Taco

$3.50

Hard Beef Taco

$3.50

Beef Enchilada

$3.00

Chicken Enchilada

$3.00

Cheese Enchilada

$3.00

Grilled Steak Taco ala carte

$4.25

Soft Chicken Taco

$3.50

Hard Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Taco ala carte

$4.25

Beef Burrito ala carte

$6.99

Chicken Burrito ala carte

$6.99

Ala carte Fajita Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Ala carte Fajita Steak Burrito

$8.49

Tamale Ala carte

$4.00

Chile Relleno Cheese Ala carte

$4.50

Chile Relleno Beef Ala carte

$5.00

Chile Relleno Chicken Ala carte

$5.00

Beef Chimi ala carte

$6.99

Chicken Chimi ala carte

$6.99

Macho Chimi ala carte

$8.99

Macho Burrito ala carte

$8.99

Burrito Del Jardin ala carte

$6.99

Fajita Chimi Steak ala carte

$8.99

Fajita Chimi Chicken ala carte

$8.49

Verde Enchilada ala carte

$3.50

Suiza Enchilada ala carte

$3.50

Chx and Sour Cream ench ala carte

$3.00

Del Jardin Ench ala carte

$3.50

Street taco ala carte

$3.75

Tacos Mexicanos Ala Carte

$3.75

Bean burrito ala carte

$5.99

Tostada ala carte

$2.50

Shrimp Taco ala carte

$4.25

Chx Flauta ala carte

$3.50

Beef Flauta ala carte

$3.65

Southwestern Taco ala carte

$3.50

Taco Burrito ala carte

$7.99

Bean Enchilada ala carte

$3.00

Soft bean taco ala carte

$3.00

Hard bean taco ala carte

$3.00

Cinco shirt

Cinco T -Shirt

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21420 NOVI RD, Novi, MI 48375

Directions

