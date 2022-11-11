Coratti's Pizzeria imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Coratti's Pizzeria

25 Reviews

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE

Howell, MI 48843

Popular Items

Detroit Build Your Own (8 Slice)
Build your Own (Large)
Build your Own (Small)

Shareables

Wood-Roasted Sicilian Olives

$10.50

Assortment of veggies and italian Olives

Tuscan Wings

$9.00

Naked Wings

$9.00

Tuscan: Breaded & Fried. Naked: Seasoned & Fried. Assorted Sauces

Cauliflower & Zucchine alla Romana

$11.00

Blanched, lightly battered, and fried

Suppli

$11.00

A unique blend of arborio rice, herbs, and cheese, fried to a golden brown. Served with tomato sauce.

Artichoke Tosca

$12.50

Artichokes dipped in a light egg batter, sautéed and served with a garlic lemon butter sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Delicate calamari rings fried to a golden brown and complemented with arrabiata sauce.

Mozarella Caprese

$10.00

slices of fresh mozzarella and roma tomatoes, topped with basil, pesto, balsamic vinegar, garlic infused olive oil, and pine nuts

Bruschetta

$11.50

Crusty flatbread topped with tomatoes, basil, garlic oil, shredded parmesan drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Anthony's Sauce Flight

$11.00

Neapolitan flatbread with your choice of 3 sauces to dip

Shrimp Ernesto

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp, sauteed with roasted garlic, white wine and butter sauce

Steak Bites

$21.00

Tenderloin, slicedand served with Coratti's zip sauce

Burrata and Prosciutto di Parma

$16.00

Fresh burrata mozzerella and prosciutto di parma, napoletana bread

Sausage and Peppers (Mild or Hot)

$13.50

Roasted Italian sausage tossed with choice of mild peppers and a dash of tomato sauce or hot peppers with aglio olio

Eggplant Rollatini (2)

$14.50

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, asiago and parmesan cheese, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese

Meatballs

$11.00

Our house blend of ground beef topped with house tomato sauce

Thea's Flaming Cheese

$13.00

Italy meets Greece: Kasseri and parmesan cheese flamed together

Bread Basket

$6.00

Napoletana-style bread, house-baked daily

Cheese Bread

$10.50+

Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and garlic butter.

Salads

House Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and garbanzo beans

Caesar Salad

$7.00

A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons

Classic Antipasto

$8.50

Mixed greens, Italian meats, provolone cheese, artichoke salad, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, and onions

Arugula Salad

$7.50

Arugula, shaved parmesan, roasted fennel, pine nuts, garlic infused olive oil, and lemon juice

Wood-Fired Beet Salad

$8.50

Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze and tossed in our house dressing

Shelly's Green Bean Salad

$8.50

Green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze tossed with our house dressing and ranch

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Michigan Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, onion, tomato, walnuts, cucumber, sun dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles tossed in our house vinaigrette

Soup

Minestrone

$7.00

House-made Daily

Zuppa Del Giorno

$7.00

Soup of the day

Sides

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Risotto

$6.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side of Bread

$2.50

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Pasta

$3.50

Side of Sauce

$2.50

Sides

Burgers

1/2 Pound Hamburger

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

1/2 Pound Cowboy Burger

$12.50

1/2 burger with bacon, onion and bbq

Portabello Veggie Burger

$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Italian Specialties

Rigatoni Casalinga

$21.50

Rigatoni topped with meat sauce, sliced sausage, and baked quattro cheese

Lasagna

$21.50

Alternating layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, cheese, and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

Vegetarian Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, asiago and parmesan cheese, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese

Wild Mushroom Canneloni

$26.00

Pasta stuffed with veal and wild mushrooms in an asiago cream sauce and truffle butter. All topped with fried shiitake mushrooms and drizzled with pesto sauce.

Capellini Shrimp Ernesto

$26.00

New York Strip

$29.00

Breaded beef tenderloin, sauteed & wood-roasted with Coratti's zip sauce and mushrooms

Soup

$0.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$19.00

Spaghetti tossed with our house made meat sauce

Capellini with Aglio Olio

$18.00

Capellini tossed with Extra virgin olive oil garlic and pepper flakes

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccini tossed with our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce

Penne with Tomato Sauce

$18.50

Penne tossed with tomato sauce

Rigatoni with Tomato Basil

$18.50

Rigatoni tossed with Tomato Basil sauce

Meat Ravioli with Arrabiata

$21.50

Meat and Spinach filled pasta pillows with Spicy Arrabiata sauce

Gnocchi with Palomino

$21.00

Potato Pasta with half tomato and alfredo sauce

Tortellini with Pesto

$21.50

Small Cheese filled pasta tossed with Pesto Cream Sauce

Soup

$0.00+

Pollo/Chicken

Pollo Parmigiano Entree

$25.50

Breaded chicken breast sauteed to golden brown, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Pollo Marsala

$26.00

Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce

Pollo Picatta

$26.00

Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, capers, and lemon white wine butter sauce

Pollo Angelo

$27.50

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with boursin cheese, topped with sauteed shrimp and sundried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce.

Soup

$0.00+

Pesce/Seafood

Wood-Grilled Salmon

$23.50

Fresh salmon grilled and finished in our wood oven. Plated with artichoke salad and veggies.

Panko Crusted Walleye

$23.50

Pan fried, topped with lemon butter sauce and capers, plated with mashed Potato and Veggies

Frutti di Mare

$27.50

Shrimp, scallops, clams, yellow squash, zucchini, tri colored and hungarian hot peppers, tossed with spaghetti with your choice of aglio olio or arrabiata sauce.

Soup

$0.00+

Bambino (Kids)

Picolo Cheese Pizza

$9.50

8 inch cheese pizza

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.50

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce & Meat Ball

$9.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.50

Picolo Margherita (Napoletana Style)

$9.50

8 inch Napoletana style Margherita pizza (Cheese)

Gelato Bambino Scoop

$2.00

One scoop of gelato

American Style Pizza

Build your Own (Small)

$13.50

Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce

Build your Own (Medium)

$16.50

Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce

Build your Own (Large)

$19.50

Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce

American Coratti's Special (Small)

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon

American Coratti's Special (Medium)

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon

American Coratti's Special (Large)

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon

American Meat Lovers (Small)

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.

American Meat Lovers (Medium)

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and copocollo.

American Meat Lovers (Large)

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and copocollo.

American Spinach Pizza (Small)

$15.00

Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese

American Spinach Pizza (Medium)

$18.50

Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese

American Spinach Pizza (Large)

$21.50

Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese

American Pescatore (Small)

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab

American Pescatore (Medium)

$27.00

Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab

American Pescatore (Large)

$32.00

Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab

American BLT Pizza (Small)

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

American BLT Pizza (Medium)

$20.50

Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

American BLT Pizza (Large)

$23.50

Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

American Roasted Veggie (Small)

$17.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction

American Roasted Veggie (Medium)

$20.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction

American Roasted Veggie (Large)

$23.50

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction

American BBQ Chicken (Small)

$19.50

Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce

American BBQ Chicken (Medium)

$24.00

Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce

American BBQ Chicken (Large)

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce

American Asparagus Chevre (Small)

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic

American Asparagus Chevre (Medium)

$20.50

Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic

American Asparagus Chevre (Large)

$24.50

Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic

American Boursin Chicken (small)

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes

American Boursin Chicken (Medium)

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes

American Boursin Chicken (Large)

$24.50

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes

Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Build Your Own (4 Slice)

$10.50

Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce

Detroit Build Your Own (8 Slice)

$18.50

Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce

Detroit Coratti's Special (4 Slice)

$14.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon

Detroit Coratti's Special (8 Slice)

$25.50

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon

Detroit Meat Lovers (4 Slice)

$14.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.

Detroit Meat Lovers (8 Slice)

$25.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.

Neapolitan Pizza - Bianca

Prosciutto e Rucola

$17.00

Ricotta, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula, fresh basil (Prosciutoo and arugula added after cooking)

Pesto Verdura

$17.00

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, fresh tomato, vidalia onions, asparagus, rapini and balsamic reduction

Funghi Bianca

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, assorted mushrooms, roasted red peppers and truffle oil

Pompeii

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, portobello and button mushrooms, cotto ham, and fresh basil

Pistachio e Salsiccia

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, fennel sausage, Fresh basil

Alfredo Frutti di Mare

$18.00

Alfredo Sauce, Fresh mozzarella, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops

Cinque Formaggi +Truffle Oil

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontinella, asiago, parmesan, ricotta cheese, and truffle oil

Neapolitan Pizza - Rosso

Margherita

$15.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Burrata Pizza

$17.50

San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh basil, grated parmesan, and fresh burrata mozzarella (added after cooking).

Misto Salami

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, coppa, salami, soppressata, fresh basil

Marinara

$11.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

Verduro

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, red bell peppers, and caramelized vidalia onions

Funghi Rosso

$16.50

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, assorted mushrooms, roasted red peppers

Pepperoni Napoletana

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, and oregano

Pollo Parmesano Pizza

$16.50

San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms

Cinque Formaggi

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fontinella, asiago, and ricotta

Frutti di Mare

$18.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shrimp and scallops

Panuozzo: Wood-Fired Sandwiches

Classic Italian

$14.50

Salami, coppa, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy giardiniera, italian vinaigrette dressing

Funghi Sandwich

$13.50

Portabella and domestic mushrooms, roasted red peppers, rapini, Grana Padano cheese, and Italian vinaigrette dressing

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Yellow squash, zuccchini, domestic mushrooms, spinach, tri colored peppers, garlic mayo

Ronin's Corned Beef

$18.00

Wigley’s world-famous corned beef, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing

Vinny's Meatball

$15.00

House-made meatballs, tomato sauce roasted red peppers with melted quatro cheese

Steak and Cheese (Italian Beef)

$18.00

Sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy giardiniera, and Coratti’s zip sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.50

Italian sausage, tri colored peppers, onions, and rapini

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese

Mozzarella Caprese Sandwich

$10.50

Desserts

Housemade Gelato/Sorbetto

Year round and seasonal selections - go see what is on display.

Tiramisu

$6.00

Mascarpone cream, espresso, savoiardi, and cocoa

Outside Desert Fee

$1.00

Small Canoli

$2.00

Large Canoli

$5.00

Soda

Cherry Cola

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pelagrino

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Soda

$1.00

Sour

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Draft Rootbeer

$4.00

Juice

House Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Cranberry

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

MM Lemonade

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

Regular

$4.00

Sugar Free

$4.00

Italian Soda

Passion Fruit

$2.50Out of stock

Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50Out of stock

Peach

$2.50

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee Reg

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

N/A Beer

Heiniken 00

$4.00

Bocce Ball

Bocce Ball Fee

$5.00

Bocce Ball Group Fee

$50.00

Room Fee/Deposit

Room Fee/Deposit

$100.00

Room Fee

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markTV
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.

Location

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE, Howell, MI 48843

Directions

Gallery
Coratti's Pizzeria image

