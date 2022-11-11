Coratti's Pizzeria
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE
Howell, MI 48843
Shareables
Wood-Roasted Sicilian Olives
Assortment of veggies and italian Olives
Tuscan Wings
Naked Wings
Tuscan: Breaded & Fried. Naked: Seasoned & Fried. Assorted Sauces
Cauliflower & Zucchine alla Romana
Blanched, lightly battered, and fried
Suppli
A unique blend of arborio rice, herbs, and cheese, fried to a golden brown. Served with tomato sauce.
Artichoke Tosca
Artichokes dipped in a light egg batter, sautéed and served with a garlic lemon butter sauce
Fried Calamari
Delicate calamari rings fried to a golden brown and complemented with arrabiata sauce.
Mozarella Caprese
slices of fresh mozzarella and roma tomatoes, topped with basil, pesto, balsamic vinegar, garlic infused olive oil, and pine nuts
Bruschetta
Crusty flatbread topped with tomatoes, basil, garlic oil, shredded parmesan drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Anthony's Sauce Flight
Neapolitan flatbread with your choice of 3 sauces to dip
Shrimp Ernesto
Jumbo shrimp, sauteed with roasted garlic, white wine and butter sauce
Steak Bites
Tenderloin, slicedand served with Coratti's zip sauce
Burrata and Prosciutto di Parma
Fresh burrata mozzerella and prosciutto di parma, napoletana bread
Sausage and Peppers (Mild or Hot)
Roasted Italian sausage tossed with choice of mild peppers and a dash of tomato sauce or hot peppers with aglio olio
Eggplant Rollatini (2)
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, asiago and parmesan cheese, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese
Meatballs
Our house blend of ground beef topped with house tomato sauce
Thea's Flaming Cheese
Italy meets Greece: Kasseri and parmesan cheese flamed together
Bread Basket
Napoletana-style bread, house-baked daily
Cheese Bread
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and garlic butter.
Salads
House Garden Salad
Mixed greens with our house vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and garbanzo beans
Caesar Salad
A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons
Classic Antipasto
Mixed greens, Italian meats, provolone cheese, artichoke salad, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, and onions
Arugula Salad
Arugula, shaved parmesan, roasted fennel, pine nuts, garlic infused olive oil, and lemon juice
Wood-Fired Beet Salad
Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze and tossed in our house dressing
Shelly's Green Bean Salad
Green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze tossed with our house dressing and ranch
Mediterranean Salad
Michigan Salad
Mixed Greens, onion, tomato, walnuts, cucumber, sun dried cherries, blue cheese crumbles tossed in our house vinaigrette
Sides
Burgers
Italian Specialties
Rigatoni Casalinga
Rigatoni topped with meat sauce, sliced sausage, and baked quattro cheese
Lasagna
Alternating layers of fresh pasta, ground beef, cheese, and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
Vegetarian Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, asiago and parmesan cheese, topped with tomato basil sauce and baked cheese
Wild Mushroom Canneloni
Pasta stuffed with veal and wild mushrooms in an asiago cream sauce and truffle butter. All topped with fried shiitake mushrooms and drizzled with pesto sauce.
Capellini Shrimp Ernesto
New York Strip
Breaded beef tenderloin, sauteed & wood-roasted with Coratti's zip sauce and mushrooms
Pasta
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti tossed with our house made meat sauce
Capellini with Aglio Olio
Capellini tossed with Extra virgin olive oil garlic and pepper flakes
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed with our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce
Penne with Tomato Sauce
Penne tossed with tomato sauce
Rigatoni with Tomato Basil
Rigatoni tossed with Tomato Basil sauce
Meat Ravioli with Arrabiata
Meat and Spinach filled pasta pillows with Spicy Arrabiata sauce
Gnocchi with Palomino
Potato Pasta with half tomato and alfredo sauce
Tortellini with Pesto
Small Cheese filled pasta tossed with Pesto Cream Sauce
Pollo/Chicken
Pollo Parmigiano Entree
Breaded chicken breast sauteed to golden brown, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Pollo Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce
Pollo Picatta
Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, capers, and lemon white wine butter sauce
Pollo Angelo
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with boursin cheese, topped with sauteed shrimp and sundried tomatoes in a madeira cream sauce.
Pesce/Seafood
Wood-Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon grilled and finished in our wood oven. Plated with artichoke salad and veggies.
Panko Crusted Walleye
Pan fried, topped with lemon butter sauce and capers, plated with mashed Potato and Veggies
Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, scallops, clams, yellow squash, zucchini, tri colored and hungarian hot peppers, tossed with spaghetti with your choice of aglio olio or arrabiata sauce.
Bambino (Kids)
American Style Pizza
Build your Own (Small)
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Build your Own (Medium)
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Build your Own (Large)
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
American Coratti's Special (Small)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon
American Coratti's Special (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon
American Coratti's Special (Large)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and bacon
American Meat Lovers (Small)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.
American Meat Lovers (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and copocollo.
American Meat Lovers (Large)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and copocollo.
American Spinach Pizza (Small)
Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese
American Spinach Pizza (Medium)
Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese
American Spinach Pizza (Large)
Sauteed baby spinach, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, fontinella, and mozzarella cheese
American Pescatore (Small)
Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab
American Pescatore (Medium)
Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab
American Pescatore (Large)
Alfredo sauce, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops, and crab
American BLT Pizza (Small)
Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
American BLT Pizza (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
American BLT Pizza (Large)
Mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
American Roasted Veggie (Small)
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction
American Roasted Veggie (Medium)
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction
American Roasted Veggie (Large)
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, asparagus, portabella mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and caramelized vidalia onions topped with balsamic reduction
American BBQ Chicken (Small)
Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce
American BBQ Chicken (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce
American BBQ Chicken (Large)
Mozzarella cheese and boursin cheese, chicken, bacon, and hot peppers topped sweet BBQ sauce
American Asparagus Chevre (Small)
Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic
American Asparagus Chevre (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic
American Asparagus Chevre (Large)
Mozzarella cheese and chevre cheese, fresh asparagus, caramelized vidalia onions, and roasted garlic
American Boursin Chicken (small)
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes
American Boursin Chicken (Medium)
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes
American Boursin Chicken (Large)
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, Boursin cheese, roma tomatoes
Detroit Style Pizza
Detroit Build Your Own (4 Slice)
Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce
Detroit Build Your Own (8 Slice)
Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce
Detroit Coratti's Special (4 Slice)
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon
Detroit Coratti's Special (8 Slice)
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, and bacon
Detroit Meat Lovers (4 Slice)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.
Detroit Meat Lovers (8 Slice)
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, and Copocollo.
Neapolitan Pizza - Bianca
Prosciutto e Rucola
Ricotta, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula, fresh basil (Prosciutoo and arugula added after cooking)
Pesto Verdura
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, fresh tomato, vidalia onions, asparagus, rapini and balsamic reduction
Funghi Bianca
Fresh mozzarella, assorted mushrooms, roasted red peppers and truffle oil
Pompeii
Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, portobello and button mushrooms, cotto ham, and fresh basil
Pistachio e Salsiccia
Fresh mozzarella, pistachio pesto, fennel sausage, Fresh basil
Alfredo Frutti di Mare
Alfredo Sauce, Fresh mozzarella, quattro cheese, shrimp, scallops
Cinque Formaggi +Truffle Oil
Fresh mozzarella, fontinella, asiago, parmesan, ricotta cheese, and truffle oil
Neapolitan Pizza - Rosso
Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Burrata Pizza
San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh basil, grated parmesan, and fresh burrata mozzarella (added after cooking).
Misto Salami
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, coppa, salami, soppressata, fresh basil
Marinara
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh oregano, fresh garlic, and fresh basil
Verduro
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, red bell peppers, and caramelized vidalia onions
Funghi Rosso
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, assorted mushrooms, roasted red peppers
Pepperoni Napoletana
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, prosciutto, and oregano
Pollo Parmesano Pizza
San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chicken sausage, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms
Cinque Formaggi
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fontinella, asiago, and ricotta
Frutti di Mare
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, shrimp and scallops
Panuozzo: Wood-Fired Sandwiches
Classic Italian
Salami, coppa, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy giardiniera, italian vinaigrette dressing
Funghi Sandwich
Portabella and domestic mushrooms, roasted red peppers, rapini, Grana Padano cheese, and Italian vinaigrette dressing
Veggie Sandwich
Yellow squash, zuccchini, domestic mushrooms, spinach, tri colored peppers, garlic mayo
Ronin's Corned Beef
Wigley’s world-famous corned beef, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and Russian dressing
Vinny's Meatball
House-made meatballs, tomato sauce roasted red peppers with melted quatro cheese
Steak and Cheese (Italian Beef)
Sliced steak, mushrooms, onions, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy giardiniera, and Coratti’s zip sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, tri colored peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and italiano mayo
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage, tri colored peppers, onions, and rapini
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and quattro cheese
Mozzarella Caprese Sandwich
Soda
Juice
Red Bull
Italian Soda
Coffee
N/A Beer
Room Fee/Deposit
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.
