Bourbons 440 W. Main St.

Classic cocktails

A.A. Greyhound

$11.00

1.5 oz Arbor Winter 3 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice 1/2 oz Rosemary Simple Syrup Pinch of Sea Salt **Rosemary Sprig garnish

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

2 oz Disaronno 1/2 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

American Mule

$10.00

2 oz Wheatley Vodka 1/2 oz Lime Juice 4 oz Goslings Ginger Beer

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

1..5 oz Aperol 2 oz Prosecco Splash of Club Soda

Black Russian

$10.00

1.5 oz Wheatley Vodka 1/2 oz Kahlua

Bloody Mary

$9.00

2 oz Wheatley Vodka Fill with our Homemade Bloody Mix

Bourbon Bloody Mary

$9.00

2 oz Knob Creek Smoked Maple Fill with our homemade Bloody Mix **Ask kitchen for crispy bacon. AND do your best to keep all fatty's from eating it.

Coconut Lavender

$12.00

2oz Coconut Bacardi Rum 1oz Lavender Syrup 1oz Lemon Juice Splash of Lemonade Glassware: Wine Glass

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$13.00

1/2 oz Hendricks 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Lillet Splash of Absinthe Garnish with lemon peel

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

1.5 oz Three Olives Citrus 1 oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Lime Juice 1/4 oz Cranberry Juice

Daiquiri

$10.00

1.5 oz Bacardi Superior 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

2 oz Mt Gay Black Barrel 4 oz Goslings Ginger Beer 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

French 75

$10.00

1 oz Hendricks 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice Splash of Simple Syrup Fill with Prosecco

French Martini

$10.00

1.5 oz Tito's Handmade 1/2 oz Chambord 1 oz Pineapple Juice

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

2 oz Peach Schnapps 2 oz Orange Juice

Godfather

$10.00

1.5 oz Disaronno 1.5 oz Dewar's 12 yr.

Godmother

$10.00

2 oz Tito's Handmade 1 oz Disaronno

Hot Toddy

$8.00

1.5 oz Jameson 2 Teaspoons Honey 2 Teaspoons Fresh Lemon Juice Hot Water

House Margarita

$10.00

1 oz Corazon Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Innocent Pear

$12.00

1oz Absolut Pear 1/2oz St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur Innocent Moscato Glassware: Wine Glass

Irish Coffee

$9.00

1.5 oz Jameson Fill with Fresh Coffee

Italian Margarita

$12.00

1 oz Patron Silver 1 oz Disaronno 1/2 oz Triple Sec 1/2 Oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Kir Royale

$8.00

1.5 oz Chambord Fill with Prosecco

Kracken Coffee

$9.00

2 oz Kracken Fill with Fresh Coffee Top with Whipped Cream

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

1.5 oz Three Olives Citrus 1/2 oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup **Sugar Rim

Witches Mule

$11.00

Lemonade OF

$12.00

1.5oz Makers Mark .5oz Amaro Liqueur 1.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1.5oz Pink Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Orange Bitters Shake n Serve

Limoncello Mule

$11.00

1 oz Tito's Handmade 1/2 oz Limoncello 1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 4 oz Gosling's Ginger Beer

Mimosa

$7.00

Prosecco and Fresh Orange Juice

Mint Julep

$12.00

2 oz Maker's Mark 1 oz Simple Syrup Splash Cold Water 5 Mint Leaves

Mojito

$10.00

2 oz Bacardi Superior 1/2 oz Simple Syrup 3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice Top with Club Soda

Paloma

$10.00

2 oz Corazon Tequila Fill with Grapefruit Juice Salted Rim

Pear Pressure

$12.00

1.5oz Grey Goose La Poire 1/2oz St. George Spiced Pear Liq 1/2oz St. Germaine .75oz Lemon Juice

Salty Dog

$8.00

2 oz Wheatley 4 oz Grapefruit Juice Salted Rim

Screwdriver

$8.00

2 oz Wheatley Fill with Orange Juice

Seabreeze

$8.00

1.5 oz Tito's Handmade 1.5 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz Cranberry Juice

Sidecar

$12.00

1.5 oz Hennessy VSOP 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1/5 oz Cointreau

Smoky Margarita

$13.00

1 1/2oz Ghost Tequila 1/2oz Ancho Reyes Chilie Liqueur 2oz Fresh Lime Juice 1oz Jalapeno Simple Syrup Salt & Cajun seasoning rim 16oz Belgian Taster

Southside Fizz

$11.00

2 oz The Botanist 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 5 Mint Leaves ** Gently muddle the mint leaves and lemon juice shaking

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Spiked Coffee

$8.00

2 oz Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream Fill with Fresh Coffee Top with Whipped Cream

Tom Collins

$8.00

2 oz Plymouth Gin 1 oz Simple Syrup 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice Fill with Club Soda

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

1/2 oz The Botanist 1/2 oz Chopin 1/2 oz Patron Silver 1/2 oz Bacardi Superior 1/2 oz Cointreau 1/2 Sour Mix 1 oz Coke

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

1 oz Patron Silver 1 oz Cointreau 1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Vesper Martini

$14.00

2oz Hendricks 1/2oz Chopin 1/2oz Lillet STIR IN BEAKER

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

2 oz Old Overholt 100 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice 3/4 oz Simple Syrup

White Russian

$10.00

1.5 oz Wheatley 1 oz Kahlua 1/2 oz Half & Half

Pink 75

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL - Andronicus Cabernet Blend

$58.00

BTL - Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL - Black Star Farms Riesling

$38.00

BTL - Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$36.00

BTL - Cooper & Thief Bourbon Barrel Blend

$60.00

BTL - Coppola Director's Cut Red Blend

$58.00

BTL - Duckhorn Cabernet

$96.00

BTL - Elouan Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL - Ferrari-Carano Cabernet

$86.00

BTL - Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL - Ferrari-Carano RESERVE Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL - Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL - Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$34.00

BTL - Kunde Cabernet

$52.00

BTL - Clos La Chance

$42.00

BTL - Migration Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL - Sonoma-Cutrer

$52.00

BTL - Stagg's Leap Aveta Sauvignon Blanc

$74.00

BTL - Staggs Leap Kari Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL - Stave & Steel Cabernet

$38.00

BTL - The Federalist Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL - Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne

$99.00

BTL - Zind-Humbrecht Pinot Blanc

$75.00

BTL Da Luca 750

$30.00

BTL Stoneleigh

$46.00

Da Luca SPLIT

$10.00

Fleurs de Prairie Bottle

$50.00

Beverages

Acqua Panna Still

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

NW Orange Creamsicle

$4.00

NW Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Virgin Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Water

Feature Drinks

Apple Butter Old Fasioned

$14.00Out of stock

Hands Of Time BTL

$56.00

Cin Clove Old Fa

$13.00

Wicked Witch

$13.00

Three by Wade Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$16.00

Three by Wade Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$66.00

Festival

$10

$10.00

Crawl OF

$8.00

$5

$5.00

Crawl Locals Light

$3.00

Retail

Bourbons Apron

$13.00

Bourbons Hat

$19.00

Bourbons Shirt

$18.00

Bourbons Sweater

$32.00

Cake Fee Per Person

$2.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Festival $10

$10.00

Festival $2

$2.00

Festival $5

$5.00

Festival $8

$8.00

Tasting

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We invite friends, family, and perfect strangers to gather and enjoy delicious southern inspired food, craft cocktails, craft beer and wine in a chic environment.

Location

440 W. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

Bourbons image

