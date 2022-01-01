Highland restaurants you'll love

Highland restaurants
Toast
  • Highland

Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Must-try Highland restaurants

The Weal Inn

2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Pcs Cod Dinner$9.95
Three pieces of our golden brown, in-house beer battered fish, served with French fries, a side of slaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll
THE WEAL BURGER 1/2 lb.$6.75
An old favorite. The classic ½ lb. Weal Burger. On a Brioche Bun
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle - Served w/ Chips.
Reuben$7.49
½ lb hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread
Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Greek$6.99
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,
Breadsticks$6.99
Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks
Lasagna$15.99
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ricotta and Italian cheese., ground beef, Italian sausage and tomato sauce.
Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
Sliders$10.00
Mex Tort Soup
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Sticks$8.99
Deep dish dough topped with mozzarella cheese and a garlic herb butter and a side of pizza sauce
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Four hand dipped tenders with celery and your choice of sauce
Fajita$10.99
Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
Chicken Tenders

Sliders

