Highland restaurants you'll love

The Weal Inn
2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp
|Popular items
|3 Pcs Cod Dinner
|$9.95
Three pieces of our golden brown, in-house beer battered fish, served with French fries, a side of slaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll
|THE WEAL BURGER 1/2 lb.
|$6.75
An old favorite. The classic ½ lb. Weal Burger. On a Brioche Bun
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle - Served w/ Chips.
|Reuben
|$7.49
½ lb hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread
PIZZA
Highland House Restaurant
2630 E Highland Rd, Highland
|Popular items
|Small Greek
|$6.99
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,
|Breadsticks
|$6.99
Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks
|Lasagna
|$15.99
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ricotta and Italian cheese., ground beef, Italian sausage and tomato sauce.
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
|Sliders
|$10.00
|Mex Tort Soup
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$8.99
Deep dish dough topped with mozzarella cheese and a garlic herb butter and a side of pizza sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Four hand dipped tenders with celery and your choice of sauce
|Fajita
|$10.99
Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips.
