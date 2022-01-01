Highland pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Highland

Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$6.99
Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks
Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce, served with pasta
Small Greek$6.99
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
House Salad$4.00
Breadsticks$4.00
More about Dukes of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The LIFT Sliders$10.99
Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
14" Round$11.99
Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices
Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese,
tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch
More about The LIFT

