Cafe Services 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell

808 N. Highlander Way

Howell, MI 48843

Beverages

Water Poland 16.9 Plain

$0.89
Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$1.27
Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.27
Coke Zero 20 oz

$1.27
Sprite

$1.27
Dr. Pepper 20 oz Bottle

$1.27
Monster - Energy 16 oz.

$2.24Out of stock
Monster - Java 15 oz.

$2.24
V- Water Zero Squeezed

$1.87
V-Water Zero XXX

$1.87
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.86
Pure Leaf unsweet Tea

$1.86
Pure Leaf Lemon

$1.86
Pepsi

$1.27
Diet Pepsi

$1.27
Mt Dew

$1.27
Diet Mt Dew

$1.27

Afternoon Snacks

Fresh Baked Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.27
Fresh Baked Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.27
Baked Chip BBQ

$1.10
Baked Chip Regular

$1.10
Uncle Rays Potato Chips

$0.98
Uncle Rays BBQ

$0.98
Sun Chips Salsa

$1.10
Plain Dorrito

$1.10
Uncle Rays sour cream & Onion

$0.98
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

808 N. Highlander Way, Howell, MI 48843

Directions

