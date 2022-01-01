Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

The Feed Bag Cafe

638 Reviews

$

590 S Grand Ave

Fowlerville, MI 48836

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club
BYO Omelet
Country Omelet

Beverage

Coffee

$2.29

Flavored Coffee

$3.49

Water

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Mello Yellow

$2.39

Cherry Coke

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Dr. Pibb

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Flavored Tea / Lemonade

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Milk

$1.99+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

BREAKFAST ANYTIME

2 Eggs, choice of meat, home fries and toast

Two Eggs, Meat, Home Fries, Toast

$8.49

Two Eggs, Meat, Toast

$7.49

2 eggs, choice of meat and toast

Two Eggs, Home Fries, Toast

$5.49

2 eggs, home fries and toast

Two Eggs, Toast

$4.49

2 eggs and toast

THE BAG’S OMELET

Works Omelet

$11.49

3 eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Farmers Omelet

$9.49

3 eggs with ham, green pepper, onion, American cheese and home fries in the middle. Served with toast.

Porker (All Meat Omelet)

$10.49

3 eggs with bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Western Omelet

$9.49

3 eggs with ham, green pepper and onion and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Greek Omelet

$10.49

3 eggs with gyro meat, spinach, tomato and feta cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Veggie Omelet

$9.49

3 eggs with onion, green pepper, tomato, and mushroom and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Spinach Feta Omelet

$10.49

3 eggs with spinach and feta cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Turkey Club Omelet

$12.49

3 eggs with turkey, bacon, onion, tomato and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Loaded Potato Omelet

$12.49

3 eggs with bacon, onion, cheddar cheese with home fries inside and topped with sour cream and chives. Served with toast.

Meat Omelet

$9.49

3 eggs with a choice of bacon, ham or sausage and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.

Country Omelet

$12.49

3 eggs with sausage, onion, green pepper, American cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries and toast.

Cheese Omelet

$8.49

3 eggs with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack or Cheddar. Served with home fries and toast.

BYO Omelet

$7.49

3 eggs with your choice of any meat or vegetable. Served with home fries and toast.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$12.49

SPECIALTIES

Michelle's Hash Bag

$12.49

Ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom tossed with home fries and topped with choice of cheese and 2 eggs. Served with toast.

Country Fried Steak

$14.49

Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy and served with 2 eggs, home fries and toast.

Cheryl's Special

$10.49

3 eggs with ham, bacon and sausage served with home fries and toast.

Country Special

$12.49

2 eggs, choice of meat, home fries, toast and served with a 1/2 biscuits and gravy.

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

2 biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.29

1 biscuit topped with homemade sausage gravy.

Breakfast Bowl

$12.49

2 eggs scramble with sausage crumbles on top of home fries, cheddar cheese and gravy. Served with toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$12.49

2 eggs with home fries mixed with corned beef, onion and green pepper. Served with toast.

Eggs Benedict

$9.49

English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

1/2 Hash Bag

$7.99

Two Scrambled Eggs w/ Diced Ham, Home Fries, Toast

$7.99

THE BAG’S GRIDDLE

Two Pancakes

$5.99

2 jumbo fluffy pancakes.

Two Pancakes w/ Meat

$8.99

2 jumbo fluffy pancakes with choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

Two Pancakes w/ Eggs and Meat

$10.49

2 jumbo fluffy pancakes with 2 eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

French Toast

$5.99

3 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter.

French Toast w/ Meat

$8.99

3 slices of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter and served with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.

French Toast w/ Eggs and Meat

$10.99

3 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter with 2 eggs and choice of meat.

Raisin French Toast

$6.49

3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter.

Raisin French Toast w/ Meat

$9.49

3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter and served with your choice of meat.

Raisin French Toast w/ Eggs and Meat

$10.49

3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.

Waffle

$6.49

Jumbo Belgium Waffle

Waffle with Meat

$9.49

Jumbo Belgium Waffle with choice of meat.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.49

Egg, choice of meat, American cheese on an English Muffin.

Grilled Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Sourdough bread, shaved ham, Swiss cheese and a hard egg.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

Large flour tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, home fries and cheddar cheese. Served with home made salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Wrap

$7.49

Large flour tortilla with 2 scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, home fries. Served with home made salsa and sour cream.

MINI BREAKFAST

One Egg, 1/2 order Meat, 1/2 order Home Fries, Toast

$4.99

1 egg, 1/2 order of meat, home fries and toast.

One Pancake and 1/2 order of Meat

$5.99

1 jumbo fluffy pancake with 1/2 order of meat.

Two pieces of French Toast and 1/2 order of Meat

$5.99

2 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter and 1/2 order of meat.

Two Pieces of Raisin French Toast and 1/2 of Meat

$6.29

2 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter served with 1/2 order of meat.

BREAKFAST SIDES

Egg

$1.99

Meat

$3.49

1/2 Meat

$1.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.59

CFS Only

$6.49

Home Fries

$1.79

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.99

Toast

$1.39

Peanut Butter

$0.50

2 PC French Toast

$3.49

1 PC French Toast

$1.99

1 PC Raisin French Toast

$2.49

2 PC Raisin French Toast

$3.99

1 Pancake

$2.99

Large Oatmeal

$2.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$1.99

1 Waffle with Topping

$8.49

1 Waffle

$6.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

CONDIMENTS

NO CONDIMENTS

SILVERWARE

S. JAM

G. JELLY

MARMALADE

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

HOT SAUCE

BUTTER

SYRUP

SALSA

SOUR CREAM

Sauces (Copy)

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Cesar Dressing

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles or red onion.

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Loaded with bacon and American cheese.

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Bbq, cheddar, bacon and onion ring on top

House Burger

$11.99

Grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, sweet relish and pickle.

Patty Burger

$10.99

Grilled red onion, Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Shroom Burger

$12.99

Fresh grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and garlic Aioli.

Grand Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, onions, American cheese, pickle and our special sauce.

Olive Burger

$11.99

Olive sauce and Swiss cheese.

Barnyard Burger

$14.99

Topped with bbq, pulled pork, American cheese and coleslaw.

Lodge Burger

$12.99

Bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and special campfire sauce.

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$13.99

Bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.

Lauren's Bean Burger

$9.99

Bold blend of black beans and seasonings (vegetarian).

Subs/Wraps

Monterey Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.

Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club

$10.99

Chicken tenderloin strips, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.

Prime Rib Philly

$15.99

Shaved Prime Rib topped with fire roasted peppers and onions, provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken, fire roasted peppers and onions, provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Breaded shrimp, provolone cheese, zesty sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.

Chicken Po Boy

$11.99

Fried chicken tenderloins, provolone cheese, zesty sauce and lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Fried Chicken tenderloins, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef, choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island on grilled rye.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Turkey, choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Swiss cheese, 1000 dressing on grilled rye.

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo On Toasted White

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Half Sandwich with a Cup Of Soup

$6.99

Choice of BLT, grilled cheese or Tuna.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

House smoked pulled pork piled high with our house made bbq sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese on grilled bread.

Fresh Made Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

House made Tuna salad on bread of your choice.

Tuna Melt

$8.49

House made Tuna salad with Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon and Swiss cheese.

Slim Jim

$11.99

Ham, Swiss cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll.

French Dip

$15.99

Shaved Prime Rib with melted provolone on a grilled hoagie roll.

Stacked Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled or fried chicken breast on a bun.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

House smoked chicken breast piled high on a bun.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on 3 pieces of toast.

Sliders

Slider

$2.29

Coneys

Coney

$3.49

Loose Burger

$3.99

Hot Dog

$2.29

Coney Combo 2 Coneys With Fries & Pop

$10.99

Baskets

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Chicken Strips

$12.99

Add ON Sides

Add On French Fry

$2.99

Add On Onion Ring

$3.49

Add On Waffle Fries

$3.29

Add On Chili Cheese Fries

$4.79

Add On Chili Fries

$4.29

Add On Cheese Fries

$3.49

Add On Josie Cajan Fries

$3.49

ADD On Sweet potato fries

$3.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

Josie's Cajun Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Chili Fries

$4.49

Chili and Cheese Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chili Waffle Fries

$4.69

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$5.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69

1/2 Order Fries

$1.49

Chicken Breast

$2.99

Add Chips

$0.50

Small Coleslaw

$0.99

Medium Coleslaw

$2.99

Large Coleslaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Mac N Chz

$2.99

Au Jus

$0.50

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Quart Salsa

$15.00

Quart of Coleslaw

$9.99

Brown Gravy

$2.99

Pint of Coleslaw

$5.99

Sauces

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Cesar Dressing

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Bottle Of House BBQ

$6.00

Pitas

Honey Mustard Chicken Pita

$8.99

Gyro

$8.49

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

BLT Pita

$8.99

Side Pita Bread

$1.69

Ham Mushroom Cheese Pita

$8.99

Tuna Salad Pita

$8.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$8.99

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Side Greek or Ceasar

$5.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Chicken Club Salad

$12.99

Soups

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Cup Of Chili

$4.49

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Quart Of Soup (Copy)

$15.00

Quart of Chili

$17.00

Cup Of Brisket Chili

$5.49

Bowl Of Brisket Chili

$5.99

DAILY SPECIALS

Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Hollandaise On A Bagel W/ Home Fries

$6.99

Turkey Ranch Club Wrap (Turkey, American, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch)

$8.99

BBQ BOWL

$14.00

Tuna Melt with FF

$8.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.99

Cinnamon Delight Bites

$3.99

Churro Waffle Sundae with Salted Caramel Sauce

$6.00

Caramel Sundae

$3.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Strawberry Sundae

$3.49

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Snicker Pie

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mickey Mouse Cake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$5.99

1/2 Order Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Slider

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Jala Poppers (6)

$6.99

Josie's Cajun Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Chili and Cheese Fries

$4.99

French Fries

$3.29

Chili Fries

$4.49

T-SHIRTS/ Misc

T-SHIRTS S-XL

$25.00

T-SHIRTS 2XL - 4XL

$30.00

Coffee Cup

$8.99

CONDIMENTS (Copy)

NO CONDIMENTS

SILVERWARE

S. JAM

G. JELLY

MARMALADE

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

HOT SAUCE

BUTTER

SYRUP

SALSA

SOUR CREAM

NAPKINS

Mixed Jelly

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family Style Cafe, American/Traditional Food, Homemade Specials, Pies & More! Dine-in or Take-Out! We have online ordering & a drive-thru! Hope to see you soon. 🙂

Location

590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville, MI 48836

Directions

Gallery
The Feed Bag Cafe image
The Feed Bag Cafe image

