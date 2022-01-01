- Home
The Feed Bag Cafe
638 Reviews
$
590 S Grand Ave
Fowlerville, MI 48836
Popular Items
Beverage
Coffee
Flavored Coffee
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Mello Yellow
Cherry Coke
Root Beer
Dr. Pibb
Sprite
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Flavored Tea / Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
BREAKFAST ANYTIME
THE BAG’S OMELET
Works Omelet
3 eggs with ham, bacon, sausage, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Farmers Omelet
3 eggs with ham, green pepper, onion, American cheese and home fries in the middle. Served with toast.
Porker (All Meat Omelet)
3 eggs with bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Western Omelet
3 eggs with ham, green pepper and onion and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Greek Omelet
3 eggs with gyro meat, spinach, tomato and feta cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Veggie Omelet
3 eggs with onion, green pepper, tomato, and mushroom and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Spinach Feta Omelet
3 eggs with spinach and feta cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Turkey Club Omelet
3 eggs with turkey, bacon, onion, tomato and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Loaded Potato Omelet
3 eggs with bacon, onion, cheddar cheese with home fries inside and topped with sour cream and chives. Served with toast.
Meat Omelet
3 eggs with a choice of bacon, ham or sausage and American cheese. Served with home fries and toast.
Country Omelet
3 eggs with sausage, onion, green pepper, American cheese topped with sausage gravy. Served with home fries and toast.
Cheese Omelet
3 eggs with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack or Cheddar. Served with home fries and toast.
BYO Omelet
3 eggs with your choice of any meat or vegetable. Served with home fries and toast.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
SPECIALTIES
Michelle's Hash Bag
Ham, bacon, sausage, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom tossed with home fries and topped with choice of cheese and 2 eggs. Served with toast.
Country Fried Steak
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy and served with 2 eggs, home fries and toast.
Cheryl's Special
3 eggs with ham, bacon and sausage served with home fries and toast.
Country Special
2 eggs, choice of meat, home fries, toast and served with a 1/2 biscuits and gravy.
Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy.
Half Order Biscuits and Gravy
1 biscuit topped with homemade sausage gravy.
Breakfast Bowl
2 eggs scramble with sausage crumbles on top of home fries, cheddar cheese and gravy. Served with toast.
Corned Beef Hash
2 eggs with home fries mixed with corned beef, onion and green pepper. Served with toast.
Eggs Benedict
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
1/2 Hash Bag
Two Scrambled Eggs w/ Diced Ham, Home Fries, Toast
THE BAG’S GRIDDLE
Two Pancakes
2 jumbo fluffy pancakes.
Two Pancakes w/ Meat
2 jumbo fluffy pancakes with choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
Two Pancakes w/ Eggs and Meat
2 jumbo fluffy pancakes with 2 eggs and choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast
3 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter.
French Toast w/ Meat
3 slices of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter and served with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage.
French Toast w/ Eggs and Meat
3 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
Raisin French Toast
3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter.
Raisin French Toast w/ Meat
3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter and served with your choice of meat.
Raisin French Toast w/ Eggs and Meat
3 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter served with 2 eggs and choice of meat.
Waffle
Jumbo Belgium Waffle
Waffle with Meat
Jumbo Belgium Waffle with choice of meat.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, choice of meat, American cheese on an English Muffin.
Grilled Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough bread, shaved ham, Swiss cheese and a hard egg.
Breakfast Wrap
Large flour tortilla filled with 2 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, home fries and cheddar cheese. Served with home made salsa and sour cream.
Veggie Wrap
Large flour tortilla with 2 scrambled eggs, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, cheddar cheese, home fries. Served with home made salsa and sour cream.
MINI BREAKFAST
One Egg, 1/2 order Meat, 1/2 order Home Fries, Toast
1 egg, 1/2 order of meat, home fries and toast.
One Pancake and 1/2 order of Meat
1 jumbo fluffy pancake with 1/2 order of meat.
Two pieces of French Toast and 1/2 order of Meat
2 pieces of thick sliced bread dipped in our special batter and 1/2 order of meat.
Two Pieces of Raisin French Toast and 1/2 of Meat
2 pieces of raisin bread dipped in our special batter served with 1/2 order of meat.
BREAKFAST SIDES
Egg
Meat
1/2 Meat
Side Corned Beef Hash
CFS Only
Home Fries
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Toast
Peanut Butter
2 PC French Toast
1 PC French Toast
1 PC Raisin French Toast
2 PC Raisin French Toast
1 Pancake
Large Oatmeal
Cup of Oatmeal
1 Waffle with Topping
1 Waffle
Cinnamon Roll
CONDIMENTS
Sauces (Copy)
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Choice of lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, relish, pickles or red onion.
Bacon Burger
Loaded with bacon and American cheese.
Cowboy Burger
Bbq, cheddar, bacon and onion ring on top
House Burger
Grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, sweet relish and pickle.
Patty Burger
Grilled red onion, Swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Shroom Burger
Fresh grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese and garlic Aioli.
Grand Burger
Lettuce, onions, American cheese, pickle and our special sauce.
Olive Burger
Olive sauce and Swiss cheese.
Barnyard Burger
Topped with bbq, pulled pork, American cheese and coleslaw.
Lodge Burger
Bacon, grilled onions, cheddar cheese and special campfire sauce.
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.
Lauren's Bean Burger
Bold blend of black beans and seasonings (vegetarian).
Subs/Wraps
Monterey Chicken
Chicken, bacon, provolone, bbq sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
Crunchy Chicken Ranch Club
Chicken tenderloin strips, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
Prime Rib Philly
Shaved Prime Rib topped with fire roasted peppers and onions, provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
Chicken Philly
Chicken, fire roasted peppers and onions, provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.
Shrimp Po Boy
Breaded shrimp, provolone cheese, zesty sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and our special seasoning.
Chicken Po Boy
Fried chicken tenderloins, provolone cheese, zesty sauce and lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.
Buffalo Chicken
Fried Chicken tenderloins, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and our special seasoning.
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Reuben
Corned beef, choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Swiss cheese, 1000 dressing on grilled rye.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo On Toasted White
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Half Sandwich with a Cup Of Soup
Choice of BLT, grilled cheese or Tuna.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork piled high with our house made bbq sauce.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled bread.
Fresh Made Tuna Salad Sandwich
House made Tuna salad on bread of your choice.
Tuna Melt
House made Tuna salad with Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon and Swiss cheese.
Slim Jim
Ham, Swiss cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a grilled hoagie roll.
French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib with melted provolone on a grilled hoagie roll.
Stacked Ham and Cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast on a bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
House smoked chicken breast piled high on a bun.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on 3 pieces of toast.
Sliders
Add ON Sides
Sides
French Fries
Josie's Cajun Fries
Waffle Fries
Chili Fries
Chili and Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Chili Waffle Fries
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
1/2 Order Fries
Chicken Breast
Add Chips
Small Coleslaw
Medium Coleslaw
Large Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Apple Sauce
Mac N Chz
Au Jus
Pint Salsa
Quart Salsa
Quart of Coleslaw
Brown Gravy
Pint of Coleslaw
Sauces
Pitas
Salads
Soups
Add on sides
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Style Cafe, American/Traditional Food, Homemade Specials, Pies & More! Dine-in or Take-Out! We have online ordering & a drive-thru! Hope to see you soon. 🙂
590 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville, MI 48836