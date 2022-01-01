East Lansing restaurants you'll love
East Lansing's top cuisines
Must-try East Lansing restaurants
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$8.99
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter & served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
|Wings
Fresh, never pre-cooked jumbo size chicken wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi
|$23.00
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
|Blue Mango
|$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
|Crouching Tiger
|$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Kids Strips
|$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
|Soft Shell Tacos
|$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
|The Famous Crunchy Burger
|$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Fusion Roll
|$14.75
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Fusion Sauce, Eel Sauce
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$7.75
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber (Only Shrimp Is Tempura)
|Devil Roll
|$9.50
Shrimp Tempura, Crabsalad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Popular items
|12" Quesadilla
|$13.99
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
|Buddies Wrap
|$10.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|7 oz. Burger
|$9.50
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty served with your choice of Cheese, the topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Full Lbs Wings
|$10.99
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
|Lg Momma’s Greek Salad
|$8.49
Mixed greens lettuce, Feta, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olive, green pepper, cucumber, tomato and our signature Mamma's Greek dressing.
|Half Lbs Wings
|$8.49
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
Barrio
202 Albert St., East Lansing
|Popular items
|Camaron Agrietado
|$5.00
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|Green Goddess
|$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$6.00
2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo
|Brekky Bowl
|$10.00
Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.50
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng
Bells Greek Pizza
1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Greek Spinach Pie
|$5.00
Spinich, Feta Cheese, Onion & Herbs.
|Greek Salad Small
|$6.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
|Medium Pizza 12'
|$10.50
Handmade 12" Pizza
That's What Cheese Said
551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Buffalo Sandwich
|$10.50
Muenster cheese and crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions and crumbled blue cheese.
|Jalapeno Popper Sandwich
Pepper jack and cheddar cheeses + cream cheese mixed with roasted jalapenos and topped with bacon and jalapeno slices.
|Tomato Soup
Served with your choice of baked parmesan croutons or saltines.
Sidebar
246 East Saginaw Street, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.00
7 oz steak burger blend comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion served with seasoned fries
|Chef Salad
|$13.00
Fresh mixed greens , red onion, strawberry, crumbled blue cheese with a balsamic vinegarette
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
hand batter and fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. served with sesoned fries also get the spicy chicken
Poke Fresh - East Lansing
551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Love
Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli
|Beach, Please!
Salmon, mango, mandarin oranges, sweet onion, purple cabbage, edamame, masago, ginger, nori strips, & sweet chili citrus sauce
|Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Mitten Raised
1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Mitten Raised PARTY Platter
|$42.00
A mix of our HOLIDAY flavored Cookies, Bars and Cookie Sammies! Perfect portion sizes so you can try more than 1 ;)
|Holiday Sugar Cookies- Individually bagged
|$3.25
HOLIDAY themed Sugar Cookies, Individually wrapped to spread the Comfort and Joy :) **ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 12/23 and 12/24**
|Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
|$2.25
Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Reno's East
1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Eastsider
|$15.00
|Frisco Reuben
|$14.00
|Reno's Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Beef Burrito
|$7.25
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
|Cheese Dip 1
|$6.00
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
|Topopo Salad
|$18.50
Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.
Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill
219 East Grand River Road, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Godfather Hoagie
|$9.79
Shaved Rib eye steak, grilled onion, Jalapeno pepperjack cheese, pepperoni, ranch marinara
|Cajun Dusted Fries
|$3.29
Shoe string fry, dry cajun seasoning
Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery
1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing
Land Shark Bar and Grill
101 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing
PappaRoti - East Lansing
1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Signature Bun & Karak
|$4.99
|Smoked Salmon
|$8.99
|Basca-Bun
|$8.99
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing
Conrad's Grill - Store #2
1219 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing
FieldHouse- East Lansing
213 Ann Street, East Lansing
Conrad's Grill Store 4
311 W. Grand River Ave, East Lansing