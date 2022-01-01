East Lansing restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • East Lansing

Must-try East Lansing restaurants

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bread Stix$8.99
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter & served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
Wings
Fresh, never pre-cooked jumbo size chicken wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Cheesy Bread Stix$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
Maru Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$23.00
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Blue Mango$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Strips$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
Soft Shell Tacos$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
The Famous Crunchy Burger$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fusion Roll$14.75
Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Avocado, Tempura Battered, Fusion Sauce, Eel Sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll$7.75
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber (Only Shrimp Is Tempura)
Devil Roll$9.50
Shrimp Tempura, Crabsalad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing image

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Quesadilla$13.99
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
Buddies Wrap$10.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
7 oz. Burger$9.50
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty served with your choice of Cheese, the topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill

211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Lbs Wings$10.99
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
Lg Momma’s Greek Salad$8.49
Mixed greens lettuce, Feta, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olive, green pepper, cucumber, tomato and our signature Mamma's Greek dressing.
Half Lbs Wings$8.49
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
Barrio image

 

Barrio

202 Albert St., East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado$5.00
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
Green Goddess$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$6.00
2 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup. Make it a Combo
Brekky Bowl$10.00
Potatoes, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Sausage Gravy and Green Onion, Served with Toast
Cinnamon Roll$2.50
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icicng
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Spinach Pie$5.00
Spinich, Feta Cheese, Onion & Herbs.
Greek Salad Small$6.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
Medium Pizza 12'$10.50
Handmade 12" Pizza
That's What Cheese Said image

 

That's What Cheese Said

551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Sandwich$10.50
Muenster cheese and crispy, breaded chicken mixed with our spicy buffalo sauce and topped with scallions and crumbled blue cheese.
Jalapeno Popper Sandwich
Pepper jack and cheddar cheeses + cream cheese mixed with roasted jalapenos and topped with bacon and jalapeno slices.
Tomato Soup
Served with your choice of baked parmesan croutons or saltines.
Sidebar image

 

Sidebar

246 East Saginaw Street, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$11.00
7 oz steak burger blend comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion served with seasoned fries
Chef Salad$13.00
Fresh mixed greens , red onion, strawberry, crumbled blue cheese with a balsamic vinegarette
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
hand batter and fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. served with sesoned fries also get the spicy chicken
Poke Fresh - East Lansing image

 

Poke Fresh - East Lansing

551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Lotta Love
Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli
Beach, Please!
Salmon, mango, mandarin oranges, sweet onion, purple cabbage, edamame, masago, ginger, nori strips, & sweet chili citrus sauce
Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
Mitten Raised image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Mitten Raised

1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mitten Raised PARTY Platter$42.00
A mix of our HOLIDAY flavored Cookies, Bars and Cookie Sammies! Perfect portion sizes so you can try more than 1 ;)
Holiday Sugar Cookies- Individually bagged$3.25
HOLIDAY themed Sugar Cookies, Individually wrapped to spread the Comfort and Joy :) **ONLY AVAILABLE FOR 12/23 and 12/24**
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.25
Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.
Reno's East image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Reno's East

1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eastsider$15.00
Frisco Reuben$14.00
Reno's Cheeseburger$14.00
Azteco East image

 

Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Burrito$7.25
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Cheese Dip 1$6.00
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
Topopo Salad$18.50
Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.
Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill image

 

Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill

219 East Grand River Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Godfather Hoagie$9.79
Shaved Rib eye steak, grilled onion, Jalapeno pepperjack cheese, pepperoni, ranch marinara
Cajun Dusted Fries$3.29
Shoe string fry, dry cajun seasoning
Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery image

 

Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery

1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Land Shark Bar and Grill image

 

Land Shark Bar and Grill

101 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - East Lansing

1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Bun & Karak$4.99
Smoked Salmon$8.99
Basca-Bun$8.99
Restaurant banner

 

Dublin Square - Vlahakis Group

327 Abbot Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing image

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Conrad's Grill - Store #2

1219 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

FieldHouse- East Lansing

213 Ann Street, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Conrad's Grill Store 4

311 W. Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
