Nachos in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve nachos

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Cheese Nachos$14.75
Nacho chips, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella, Muenster, cheddar cheese & jalapeños.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Nachos$11.50
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and chicken. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Beef Nachos$11.00
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beef. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Cheese Nachos$7.00
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Crunchy's
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Nacho$14.99
Tortilla chips, BBQ Beef, Refried Beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
Garden Nacho$11.99
Tortilla chips, Refried beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sour cream and Guacamole.
Served with Homemade Salsa.
Small Nacho$6.99
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend.
Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef.
Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. 
Served with our Homemade Salsa.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$11.75
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Jays, & Toms
Beef Nacho$15.25
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Beef, Jay, & Toms
Chicken Nacho$15.25
Chips, Beans, Cheese, Chicken, Jays, & Toms
More about Azteco East

