Nachos in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve nachos
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Three Cheese Nachos
|$14.75
Nacho chips, onions, green peppers, black olives & tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella, Muenster, cheddar cheese & jalapeños.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Chicken Nachos
|$11.50
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and chicken. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Beef Nachos
|$11.00
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beef. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Cheese Nachos
|$7.00
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Southern Nacho
|$14.99
Tortilla chips, BBQ Beef, Refried Beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
|Garden Nacho
|$11.99
Tortilla chips, Refried beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sour cream and Guacamole.
Served with Homemade Salsa.
|Small Nacho
|$6.99
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend.
Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef.
Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato.
Served with our Homemade Salsa.