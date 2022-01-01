Chicken sandwiches in East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Waffle Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.25
Tender romano crusted chicken breast tossed in our famous hot sauce baked with grilled onions & melted gorgonzola cheese.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$17.00
Charbroiled chicken breast, topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, & house-made pesto (contains tree nuts).
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
6 oz. Crispy Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.