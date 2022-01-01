Chicken sandwiches in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.25
Tender romano crusted chicken breast tossed in our famous hot sauce baked with grilled onions & melted gorgonzola cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.00
Charbroiled chicken breast, topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, & house-made pesto (contains tree nuts).
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
6 oz. Crispy Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

