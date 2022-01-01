Mason restaurants you'll love
Mason's top cuisines
Must-try Mason restaurants
More about BAD Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
BAD Brewing Company
440 S Jefferson St, Mason
|Popular items
|Nacho Tots
|$10.00
Tater tots topped with chorizo queso, pepper jack cheese, black bean salsa, and chimmichurri.
|Classic Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
American cheese on sourdough. Served with a side of fries.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken with smoked garlic hot sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
More about Good Bites
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Bites
440 S Jefferson St Ste B, Mason
|Popular items
|CLASSIC SEASONED FRIES
|$7.00
fried in peanut oil, tossed with garlic oil & seasoning, with a side of smoked tomato ketchup
|NO JOKE NACHOS
|$11.75
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $2
|CAJUN PORK QUESADILLA
|$13.00
smoked pork shoulder, cajun sautéed bell peppers & onions, cheddar-jack cheese pressed in a La India flour tortilla; bed of lettuce, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
More about Risen Breakfast & Bakery
Risen Breakfast & Bakery
402 S Jefferson St, Mason
|Popular items
|RBB Test T-Shirt
|$0.99