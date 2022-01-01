Mason restaurants you'll love

Mason's top cuisines

Pizza

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Must-try Mason restaurants

BAD Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

BAD Brewing Company

440 S Jefferson St, Mason

Avg 4.8 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Tots$10.00
Tater tots topped with chorizo queso, pepper jack cheese, black bean salsa, and chimmichurri.
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
American cheese on sourdough. Served with a side of fries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken with smoked garlic hot sauce, chunky blue cheese dressing, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a Brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.
More about BAD Brewing Company
Good Bites image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Bites

440 S Jefferson St Ste B, Mason

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC SEASONED FRIES$7.00
fried in peanut oil, tossed with garlic oil & seasoning, with a side of smoked tomato ketchup
NO JOKE NACHOS$11.75
black beans, cheddar, jack & cotija cheeses, fresh cilantro, jalapeño sour cream, smoked tomato salsa, corn tortilla chips; add smoked pork carnitas for $2
CAJUN PORK QUESADILLA$13.00
smoked pork shoulder, cajun sautéed bell peppers & onions, cheddar-jack cheese pressed in a La India flour tortilla; bed of lettuce, smoked tomato salsa, jalapeño sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro
More about Good Bites
Risen Breakfast & Bakery image

 

Risen Breakfast & Bakery

402 S Jefferson St, Mason

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
RBB Test T-Shirt$0.99
More about Risen Breakfast & Bakery
Westside Deli image

 

Westside Deli

204 N Cedar St, Mason

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Westside Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mason

