Okemos restaurants you'll love
Okemos's top cuisines
Must-try Okemos restaurants
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buddies Pub and Grill
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
|Popular items
|Buddies Burger
|$9.99
$8.99 Build it Your Way
$0.89 Add Cheese
beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
|Quesadilla
|$14.99
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, pork or beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Southern Nachos
|$14.99
Chips, BBQ beef, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Saddleback Barbecue
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Popular items
|1/3lb. Brisket
|$11.50
1/3lb Certified Angus Beef Brisket smoked on an all wood fire. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.
|Brisket Sandwich - The Brooks
|$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
High Caliber Bar and Bistro
1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$14.00
Saddleback BBQ Retail
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Popular items
|Case of Sweet & Savory 12 Bottles
|$46.68
High Caliber Bar & Bistro
1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$14.00
|sauce cups
|$0.50
|Mozz Sticks
|$10.00
Leaf Salad Bar - Okemos
1542 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
Backyard Bar BQ
2329 JOLLY RD, Okemos