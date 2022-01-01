Okemos restaurants you'll love

Go
Okemos restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Okemos

Okemos's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Okemos restaurants

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buddies Burger$9.99
$8.99 Build it Your Way
$0.89 Add Cheese
beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Quesadilla$14.99
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, pork or beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Southern Nachos$14.99
Chips, BBQ beef, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
Saddleback Barbecue image

 

Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/3lb. Brisket$11.50
1/3lb Certified Angus Beef Brisket smoked on an all wood fire. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake and Housemade Pickles.
Mac & Cheese$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.
Brisket Sandwich - The Brooks$13.00
The Saddleback Brisket Sandwich. Smoked "CAB" Brisket sliced and stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles. (Mac & Cheese sold separately)
More about Saddleback Barbecue
High Caliber Bar and Bistro image

 

High Caliber Bar and Bistro

1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
More about High Caliber Bar and Bistro
Saddleback BBQ Retail image

 

Saddleback BBQ Retail

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Case of Sweet & Savory 12 Bottles$46.68
More about Saddleback BBQ Retail
High Caliber Bar & Bistro image

 

High Caliber Bar & Bistro

1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
sauce cups$0.50
Mozz Sticks$10.00
More about High Caliber Bar & Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Leaf Salad Bar - Okemos

1542 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Leaf Salad Bar - Okemos
Restaurant banner

 

Backyard Bar BQ

2329 JOLLY RD, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Backyard Bar BQ
Map

More near Okemos to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston