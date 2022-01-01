Burritos in Okemos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Jr. Wet Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Regular Wet Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Diego Burrito$13.99
Jalapeño tortilla stuffed with Carne Asada, pico de gallo, French fries, guacamole, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and 3 cheese blend.
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
Item pic

 

Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito$12.50
Your choice of chicken, brisket, or pork. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, salsa, and queso fresco. Tightly wrapped in a flour tortilla. Make It Deluxe with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
*Does not Include Corncake and Pickles*
More about Saddleback Barbecue

