Tacos in Okemos

Okemos restaurants
Okemos restaurants that serve tacos

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Beef Taco$6.99
Loaded Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of shredded chicken, pulled pork or taco meat, topped with our 3 cheese blend,shredded lettuce, tomato, diced onion, avocado and black bean and corn salsa. served with cilantro ranch dressing
Tres Tacos$9.99
Three hard or soft shells filled with your choice of pulled chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Served with rice and beans
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Tacos$13.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled pork. Topped with our house smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
Cinco de Mayo - 3 Taco & Mexican Corn Dip$16.99
3 Tacos (Brisket, Pork, and Chicken), served with Corn Tortilla Chips and a Mexican Style Corn Dip!
Brisket Tacos$14.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked brisket. Topped with our house smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
More about Saddleback Barbecue

