Chicken tenders in Okemos

Okemos restaurants
Okemos restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Buddies Pub and Grill image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buddies Pub and Grill

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos

Avg 4.2 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers$6.99
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Item pic

 

Saddleback Barbecue

1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders w/ 1 Kids Size Side$9.00
2-3 generous pieces of chicken tenders served with your choice of mac & cheese or fries.
Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo$10.99
High Caliber Bar & Bistro image

 

High Caliber Bar & Bistro

1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket (4)$12.00
4 chicken tenders served with waffle fries and your choice of 2 sauces.
