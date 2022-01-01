Chicken tenders in Okemos
Okemos restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Buddies Pub and Grill
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buddies Pub and Grill
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos
|Kid Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Saddleback Barbecue
Saddleback Barbecue
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Chicken Tenders w/ 1 Kids Size Side
|$9.00
2-3 generous pieces of chicken tenders served with your choice of mac & cheese or fries.
|Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo
|$10.99
More about High Caliber Bar & Bistro
High Caliber Bar & Bistro
1982 W Grand River Ave #800, Okemos
|Chicken Tender Basket (4)
|$12.00
4 chicken tenders served with waffle fries and your choice of 2 sauces.