  • Home
  • /
  • Okemos
  • /
  • Valley Wings Okemos - 2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600
Main picView gallery

Valley Wings Okemos 2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600

review star

No reviews yet

2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600

Okemos, MI 48864

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cakes

Caramel Apple Upside Down

$7.00

A cinnamon spiced cake topped with baked apples and caramel. Served warm topped with whipped topping and caramel drizzles.

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pineapple flavored cake topped with pineapple surrounded by crunchy brown sugar edges.

Banana Pudding

$5.00

A creamy vanilla pudding with slices of fresh bananas and cookies.

Fries

Regular Fry

$3.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Fries topped with chicken, shredded cheese, bacon and drizzled with our famous ranch sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Fries topped with chicken, shredded cheese and drizzled with our famous alfredo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Fries topped with chicken, shredded cheese, and drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Wings

5pc Traditional Wings Only

$7.99

5pc Boneless Wings Only

$7.99

10pc Traditional Wings Only

$13.99

10pc Boneless Wings Only

$13.99

15pc Traditional Wings Only

$18.99

15pc Boneless Wings Only

$18.99

20pc Traditional Wings Only

$24.99

20pc Boneless Wings Only

$24.99

50pc Traditional Wings Only

$59.99

50pc Boneless Wings Only

$59.99

Combos\Meals

5pc Traditional Combo

$12.99

5pc Boneless Combo

$12.99

10pc Traditional Combo

$16.99

10pc Traditional Wing, (2 flavors) regular, fry and a 20oz drink

10pc Boneless Combo

$16.99

10pc Boneless Wing, (2 flavors) regular, fry and a 20oz drink

Game Day Family Meal

$55.99

Lg Salad Load fries (1 flavor) 30 wings Cinnamon pita bread & Garlic pita bread 3 Sauce flavors

Employee Daily Meal (4pc and fries)

Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$2.50

Deep fried pita bread sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

Grilled Garlic Pita

$2.50

A grilled pita drizzled with butter and topped with a garlic parmesan cheese.

Dipping Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Salads

Cesar

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and cesar dressing

Tossed

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, chicken, green peppers, red onion, tomatoes, croutons

Coke Products

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Water\ Juice

Bottled Water

$1.25

Kool Aid

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600, Okemos, MI 48864

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stillwater Grill Okemos
orange starNo Reviews
3544 Meridian Crossings Dr Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext
Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
orange star4.2 • 728
1937 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext
Square One Bakery LLC - 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
SanSu - East Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
Pizza House East Lansing
orange starNo Reviews
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurantnext
High Caliber Bar and Bistro - Double Clutch
orange starNo Reviews
1982 W Grand River Ave #800 Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Okemos

Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
orange star4.2 • 728
1937 W Grand River Ave Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Okemos
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lansing
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston