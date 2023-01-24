Valley Wings Okemos 2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2398 Jolly Rd, Ste 600, Okemos, MI 48864
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Square One Bakery LLC - 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110
No Reviews
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurant
Pizza House East Lansing
No Reviews
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116 East Lansing, MI 48823
View restaurant