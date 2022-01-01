Go
Toast

TOASTE

Come in and enjoy!

1385 East Grand River Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1385 East Grand River Ave

East Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mitten Raised

No reviews yet

Bringing World Class, Handcrafted, Baked Goods to the Mitten State.

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bells Greek Pizza

No reviews yet

Family-owned local business in the heart of East Lansing. We take pride in making our pizza from scratch. Join us for authentic Mediterranean dishes, along with your gameday favorites. Dine in/Delivery/Catering/Take-Out Options Available

Square One Bakery LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston