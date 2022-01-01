Each box will contain 6 Mitten Raised Specialized cookies but only 3 lucky boxes will be WINNERS! If you find the "pot of gold" in your box, you will receive a $50 gift card to Lou and Harry's, Capo's Grill or Barrio in East Lasing! **PICK UP ONLY 3/17 and 3/18**

2 Over the Rainbow cookies+ 2 Chocolate Mint Oreo stuffed cookies + 2 Mitten Glazed donut Lucky charms cookies.

