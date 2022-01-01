Go
Mitten Raised

Bringing World Class, Handcrafted, Baked Goods to the Mitten State.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

1331 E Grand River Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)

Popular Items

Biggie Smalls$2.50
Our Fudgey Brownie cookie filled with M&M's, topped with Chocolate fudge with BIG and SMALL M&M's
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.
Half Dozen Donut Box$15.00
6 assorted donuts!
*Nuts included unless noted otherwise*
The Zelenskyy$10.00
Love to Ukraine.
Blue Vanilla and Yellow Lemon cookie representing the Colors of UKRAINE
Red Raspberry Filling representing the HEART of UKRAINE
Rolled in Fruity Pebbles and Hearts representing the LOVE and SUPPORT from EVERYONE around the world.
Party Animal Cookie$2.50
This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.50
Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$2.50
Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!
Feelin' Lucky$20.00
Each box will contain 6 Mitten Raised Specialized cookies but only 3 lucky boxes will be WINNERS! If you find the "pot of gold" in your box, you will receive a $50 gift card to Lou and Harry's, Capo's Grill or Barrio in East Lasing! **PICK UP ONLY 3/17 and 3/18**
2 Over the Rainbow cookies+ 2 Chocolate Mint Oreo stuffed cookies + 2 Mitten Glazed donut Lucky charms cookies.
One Dozen Cookie Box$30.00
12 assorted cookies!
*Nuts included unless noted otherwise*
O.G Cinny Rolls$4.00
A perfect swirl of cinnamon & spices, wrapped in a simply soft pastry. Topped with our handmade cream cheese frosting.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1331 E Grand River Ave

East Lansing MI

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
