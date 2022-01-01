Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Maru Sushi & Grill East Lansing

2,188 Reviews

$$

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd

East Lansing, MI 48823

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali
Crunchy Shrimp
Crouching Tiger

Sharing Plates

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$9.00

fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips

Crabby Mushrooms

Crabby Mushrooms

$14.00

panko fried shiitake mushroom, crab salad, cream cheese, scallion, teriyaki

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

(vegetarian) steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

tempura shrimp, japanese seven pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

tempura shrimp, fried cauliflower, fried green bean, honey garlic sauce

Roasted Shishito Peppers

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00Out of stock

sweet garlic sauce, lemon, furikake

Simple Rolls

Atlantic

Atlantic

$10.00

salmon, red pepper, creamy garlic sauce, furikake seasoning

Cali

Cali

$10.00

crab salad, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy Shrimp

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

Flaming Crab

Flaming Crab

$10.00

crab stick, asparagus, kampyo, orange tobiko, burn sauce

Philly

Philly

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Simply Green

Simply Green

$9.00

(vegetarian) avocado, kampyo, cucumber, mixed greens, maru dressing

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

cucumber, scallion, pickled peppers

Crunchy Crab

Crunchy Crab

$12.00

crabstick, avocado, seasoned crunchy flakes, grilled inari, rooster sauce, garlic eel sauce

Signature Rolls

Avatar

Avatar

$18.00

spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$18.00

spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo, shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, wasabi tobiko

Boogie Veggie

Boogie Veggie

$15.00

(vegetarian) avocado, asparagus, kampyo, radish sprouts, cucumber, tempura sweet potato, maru dressing

Cosmo

Cosmo

tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tuna or salmon (or both), avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Crouching Tiger

Crouching Tiger

$18.00

panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Dragon

$20.00

crab salad, cucumber, avocado, topped with avocado, eel

Ex-Girlfriend

Ex-Girlfriend

$16.00

panko fried albacore, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied garlic crunch

Hidden Dragon

$20.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Madagascar

Madagascar

$18.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, kampyo, garlic eel sauce, rooster sauce, spicy tuna, masago, tempura crunch, scallion, serrano pepper, burn sauce, sesame oil

Nirvana

Nirvana

$15.00

tempura smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion

Ocean's 11

Ocean's 11

$20.00

albacore, salmon, cucumber, pickled daikon, radish sprouts, kampyo, avocado, gochujang, basil oil, edamame, spicy chef’s salad

Papa Crema

Papa Crema

$15.00

smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, deep fried sweet potato, garlic eel sauce

Rising Sun

Rising Sun

$12.00

spicy yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro, radish sprouts, serrano pepper, basil oil

Sexy Bacon

Sexy Bacon

$17.00

smoked bacon, crab stick, cucumber, asparagus, tempura crunch, soy paper, fantasy sauce, garlic eel sauce, creamy garlic sauce

Soy Joy

Soy Joy

$17.00

spicy tuna, masago, salmon, cucumber, tempura crunch, soy paper, edamame, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, fantasy sauce

Mangolorian

Mangolorian

$22.00

spicy yellowtail, mango, red pepper, yellowtail, avocado, cilantro, crunchy onion, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, hoisin

Entree

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (new recipe)

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken (new recipe)

$24.00

teriyaki glazed bone-in chicken served with grilled seasonal vegetables, rice and YumYum sauce

Hibachi Veggie

Hibachi Veggie

$20.00

tempura sweet potato, teriyaki fried tofu, served with grilled vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

stir fried udon noodles, zucchini, onion, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, seasonal vegetables (add fried tofu, grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp)

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

Beef Tenderloin Hibachi

$33.00

served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce

Add-on

Fried Rice

$8.00

corn, peas, carrot

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

silken tofu, wakame, scallion

Pint Ginger Dressing

$8.00

our housemade ginger dressing

Quart Ginger Dressing

$10.00

our housemade ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

toasted sesame seeds, cucumber

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

sushi rice with premium imported sushi-su

White Rice

$4.00

steamed white rice, toasted sesame seeds

Cocktails

Blushing Geisha

Blushing Geisha

$9.00

Cherry Blossom Martini

$13.00

Cowboy Killer

$13.00
Dark and Stormy

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Kitsune

$12.00

Lychee Elderflower Martini

$15.00

Maru Mule

$12.00

Seoul Mule

$9.00
Soju Lemonade

Soju Lemonade

$9.00

soju, house made lemonade, basil, blackberries

Strawberry Yuzu Margarita

Strawberry Yuzu Margarita

$10.00
Tokyo Mule

Tokyo Mule

$10.00

cucumber-infused sake, ginger beer, lime

Zen Garden

Zen Garden

$10.00

vodka or gin, chambord, lavender syrup, lemon, soda

Melody + Silence

$13.00Out of stock

Red Wine By The Glass

Vista Point Merlot BTG

$8.00

Vista Point Cabernet BTG

$8.00

Hybrid PN BTG

$10.00

Red House Rosé BTG

$9.00Out of stock

Fog Mountain Pinot Noir BTG

$12.00

Piatelli Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$11.00

Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$15.00

Pigmentum Malbec BTG

$10.00

Lucy Rosé BTG

$12.00

House Rosé

$10.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

CDFL Chateauneuf de Papa Rogue BTB

$82.00

Emmolo Merlot BTB

$42.00

House Rosé BTB

$40.00

Hybrid BTB

$34.00

Red Schooner Malbec BTB

$40.00
Ultraviolet BTB

Ultraviolet BTB

$46.00

napa valley, california (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Vista Point Cab BTB

$32.00

Vista Point Merlot BTB

$32.00

Lucy Rosé BTB

$46.00

White Wine By The Glass

Black Star Farms Riesling

$12.00

Kuranui SB BTG

$13.00

Vista Point Chard BTG

$8.00

Vista Point PG BTG

$8.00

Desloges Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$11.00

Lola Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Terra d' Oro BTG

$10.00

Chateau Montgueret Rose BTG

$12.00

House Rose

$10.00

La Perlina BTG

$10.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$13.00Out of stock

White Wine By The Bottle

Bellula Chardonnay BTB

$45.00
Black Star Farms Riesling BTB

Black Star Farms Riesling BTB

$44.00

old mission peninsula, michigan (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Chateau Montgeruet

$44.00

Chateau Roc Meynard BTB

$48.00

Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio BTB

$36.00

Desloges Sauvignon Blan BTB

$42.00

House Rose BTB

$40.00

Kurani SB

$50.00

La Perlina Moscato BTB

$45.00

Lola Chardonnay BTB

$50.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc BTB

$48.00

Red Car Chard BTB

$72.00

Terra d' Oro BTB

$40.00

Vista Point Chardonnay BTB

$32.00Out of stock
Vista Point Pinot Grigio BTB

Vista Point Pinot Grigio BTB

$32.00

napa valley, california (please note alcohol is not available for delivery. pick-up only!)

Na Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

House Green Tea

$5.00

Housemade Lemonade

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.29

San Pellegrino

$6.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$3.29

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Sake

Blossom of Peace BTB

$47.00

Living Jewel BTB

$40.00

Sayuri BTB

$47.00

Snow Maiden BTB

$40.00

Toko Sun Rise BTB

$47.00Out of stock

Wandering Poet BTB

$68.00

Mio BTB

$40.00Out of stock

Ryo BTB

$40.00

Wine Cocktails

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rose Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

White Sangria

$9.00

Seltzers

Soku Strawberry

Soku Strawberry

$9.00

Soju hard seltzer

Soku Pineapple

Soku Pineapple

$9.00

Soju hard seltzer

Soku Tangerine

Soku Tangerine

$9.00

Soju hard seltzer

Fall Specials

Gimme S'more

$14.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00
Bulgogi Donburi

Bulgogi Donburi

$21.00

seared bulgogi beef, asparagus, shiitake mushroom, yellow onion, carrot, scallion, sunny egg, seasoned nori snack, steamed white rice

Blackpink

Blackpink

$17.00

caramelized kimchi, crab salad, red pepper, pickled daikon, kampyo, honey wasabi aioli, gochujang, scallion, seasoned nori

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

Website

Location

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Maru Sushi image
Maru Sushi image
Maru Sushi image

Map
