Bagels
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Mitten Raised - East Lansing

317 Reviews

$

1331 E Grand River Ave

East Lansing, MI 48823

One Dozen Cookie Box
Coffee Cake
Baker's Choice Scone

Thanksgiving 2022

Take 'n' Bake Cinny Rolls

$18.00

4 cinny rolls... You TAKE them, You BAKE them! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

All the Fall Faves Cookie Platter

All the Fall Faves Cookie Platter

$42.00

An assortment of all Mitten Raised Fall Faves! Platter includes 15 cookies: Frosted pumpkin sugar cookies, Caramel Apple Twix, White Chocolate Pumpkin, Maple Pecan Cookie Sammie and Snickerdoodle Cookie Sammie Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

Half Dozen [FROSTED] Sugar Cookies

$24.00

6 Vanilla Frosted Pumpkin Sugar Cookies. Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

Dozen [FROSTED] Sugar Cookies

Dozen [FROSTED] Sugar Cookies

$48.00
Pumpkin- Sugar Cookie Pie

Pumpkin- Sugar Cookie Pie

$30.00

Pumpkin Pie Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Pumpkin Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

Caramel Apple-Sugar Cookie Pie

$30.00

Caramel Apple Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Caramel Apple Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

Maple Pecan- Sugar Cookie Pie

$30.00

Maple Pecan Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Maple Pecan Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

6" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake

6" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake

$60.00

Dessert Trifle Cake, 6 layers of Cinnamon, Maple, Cookie Butter and cheesecake layered in between cookies and Cake...All the fall flavors PERFECT for topping off that Turkey Dinner Feeds up to 12 Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

8" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake

8" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake

$80.00

Dessert Trifle Cake, 6 layers of Cinnamon, Maple, Cookie Butter and cheesecake layered in between cookies and Cake...All the fall flavors PERFECT for topping off that Turkey Dinner Feeds up to 20 Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**

Donut Boxes

Half Dozen Donut Box

Half Dozen Donut Box

$15.00

6 assorted donuts! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen Donut Box

One Dozen Donut Box

$30.00

12 assorted donuts! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Cookie Boxes

Half Dozen Cookie Box

Half Dozen Cookie Box

$15.00

6 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen Cookie Box

One Dozen Cookie Box

$30.00

12 assorted cookies! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Treat Boxes

Half Dozen "Trust Us" Box

$24.00

6 assorted cookie sammies and bars! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

One Dozen "Trust Us" Box

$48.00

12 assorted cookie sammies and bars! *Nuts included unless noted otherwise*

Muffins

Mitten Raised fresh baked from scratch daily specialties that you wont find elsewhere.

Baker's Choice Muffin

$3.00

Let us surprise you with our freshly baked muffin of the day! Flavors rotate each week.

Scones

Made Fresh Daily. Traditional English Treat that pairs swimmingly with a spot o' tea, or tastes swell with cup o' Joe.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50

Try one of owner Katie's favorites! A soft & pillowy vanilla scone with just enough chocolate chips to feel like dessert for breakfast.

Baker's Choice Scone

$3.50

Trust us! This scone flavor rotates each week, but you'll never be disappointed in the Baker's Choice!

Cinny Treats

O.G Cinny Rolls

$4.00

A perfect swirl of cinnamon & spices, wrapped in a simply soft pastry. Topped with our handmade cream cheese frosting.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie

$2.50

Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$2.50

A sweet vanilla cookie base stuffed and topped with M&Ms.

Party Animal Cookie

Party Animal Cookie

$2.50

This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving Birthday cake sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!

Almond Joy Cookie

Almond Joy Cookie

$2.50

Coconut, almonds, and chocolate in one delicious cookie!.Gluten free!

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$2.50

Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.

Nash Potato

Nash Potato

$2.50Out of stock

A Perfect mix of Salty and Sweet. Potato Stix, Ritz crackers, Heath Bar, Chocolate and topped with Sea Salt.

Camp-Out

Camp-Out

$2.50

Cheesecake cookie with chocolate chips, oreo, marshmallows, and topped with a Hershey bar!

Biggie Smalls

Biggie Smalls

$2.50

Our Fudgey Brownie cookie filled with M&M's, topped with Chocolate fudge with BIG and SMALL M&M's

Caramel Apple Twix

Caramel Apple Twix

$2.50

Oatmeal butterscotch cookie stuffed with apple pieces and Twix, drizzled with caramel and more Twix!

Bohemian Raspberry

Bohemian Raspberry

$2.50

Chocolate pudding cookie with Chocolate Chips stuffed with Chocolate Raspberry cups. **Pre-Order Item**

The Seinfeld

$2.50Out of stock

These Pretzels (cookies) are making me thirrrsty! Chocolate Chip pudding cookie with White Chocolate covered PRETZELS, Heath Pieces, Milk and Semi Sweet Chocolate. **Pre-Order Item**

Special

Special

$2.50

special cookie, flavors rotate to keep it fun :) Stop in and check out what we created!

Cookie Sandwiches

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$4.00

2 soft & chewy cinnamon cookies filled with cinnamon vanilla frosting.

Unicorn Dreams

$4.00

2 funfetti cookies filled with sweet vanilla frosting.

Cookie Monster

$4.25

2 blue vanilla cookies filled with vanilla frosting, edible cookie dough chunks, and chocolate drizzle.

PB Flutter

$4.25

2 vanilla chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla frosting, peanut butter cup crumbles, and peanut butter & chocolate drizzles.

Cider Mill

$4.25

Frosting, baked apples, and decadent caramel all sandwiched between two chewy apple cider cookies.

Biscoff Cookie Butter

$4.25

2 vanilla white chocolate cookies filled with vanilla frosting, Biscoff cookie crumbles, drizzled with cinnamon-y cookie butter drizzle

Chocolate Razzle

$4.25Out of stock

2 Chocolate Pudding Cookies filled with Vanilla frosting, Oreos and Raspberry Preserves.

Mae-Mo

$4.25

2 white chocolate cookies stuffed with Maple frosting and toasted Pecans!

Cosmic

$4.25Out of stock

2 chocolate chip sprinkle cookies stuffed with vanilla frosting, chocolate fudge and COSMIC brownie pieces.

Chow Down

Chow Down

$4.25

Cookies 'n' Cream cookie stuffed with Nutella, Red Velvet Nutella PUPPY CHOW and Vanilla frosting

Bars & Other Treats

Zoey Bar

$3.25

Fudgy brownie with chocolate chip cookie crumbles, named after the most playful, fun-loving Mitten Raised pup, Zoey!

Peanut Butter M&M Bar

$4.00

Peanut butter blondie stuffed with mini M&M's and chocolate chips.

Vegan Bar

$4.00

Naturally sweetened Maple Peanut Butter & oat bar, with a hint of coconut. Perfect vegan treat!

CB Fudge

$4.50

Cookie Butter Fudge Brownie

Oh-Do Brownie

Oh-Do Brownie

$4.50

Oreos and Cookie dough on top of a fudgey brownie

Holy Grail Brownie

$4.50

Fudgey Brownie stuffed with Peanut Butter Cups, topped with Vanilla frosting, Peanut Butter and MORE Peanut Butter cups

Twix Snack Bar

$3.50

Milk Chocolate and TWIX Blondie Bar

Cookies 'n' Cream Bar

Cookies 'n' Cream Bar

$3.50

Cookies n Cream Blondie Bar stuffed with Hersheys cookies n cream bars, Oreos and chocolate chips

Candyland Bar

Candyland Bar

$3.50

Funfetti cake bar with white chocolate, golden Oreos and topped with sprinkles

Neapolitan Brownie

Neapolitan Brownie

$4.50
Bueno Bar

Bueno Bar

$4.00

Fudgey Brownie and Edible Cookie dough sandwich stuffed with Kinder Bueno Bars, Nutella and Vanilla Frosting

Mitten Raised Puppy Chow

Mitten Raised Puppy Chow

$6.50

Apparel

Tan Adult Shirt

$20.00

Light Gray Adult Shirt

$20.00

Dark Grey Adult Shirt

$20.00

Tan Toddler Shirt

$15.00

Light Gray Kids Shirt

$15.00

Dark Gray Kids Shirt

$15.00

Tan Baby Onesie

$15.00

Accessories

Beanie

$20.00

Snapback Hat

$32.00
Tumbler

Tumbler

$25.00

Camper Mug

$12.50
Mug

Mug

$15.00

White Sticker

$1.00

Tan Sticker

$3.00

Black Sticker

$3.00

Funfetti PARTAY

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with strawberry frosting **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
6" Funfetti PARTAY

6" Funfetti PARTAY

$60.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 8-10 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Funfetti PARTAY

8" Funfetti PARTAY

$75.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 16-18 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Funfetti PARTAY

10" Funfetti PARTAY

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 25-30 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

6" Cookie Butter Cinny Swirl

6" Cookie Butter Cinny Swirl

$60.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

8" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

$75.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

10" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

For the love of Chocolate

6" For the love of Chocolate

6" For the love of Chocolate

$60.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" For the love of Chocolate

8" For the love of Chocolate

$75.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" For the love of Chocolate

10" For the love of Chocolate

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

Parent Trap

6" Parent Trap

$60.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

8" Parent Trap

$75.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

10" Parent Trap

$95.00

{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing World Class, Handcrafted, Baked Goods to the Mitten State.

Website

Location

1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Mitten Raised image
Mitten Raised image
