- Home
- /
- East Lansing
- /
- Bagels
- /
- Mitten Raised - East Lansing
Mitten Raised - East Lansing
317 Reviews
$
1331 E Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thanksgiving 2022
Take 'n' Bake Cinny Rolls
4 cinny rolls... You TAKE them, You BAKE them! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
All the Fall Faves Cookie Platter
An assortment of all Mitten Raised Fall Faves! Platter includes 15 cookies: Frosted pumpkin sugar cookies, Caramel Apple Twix, White Chocolate Pumpkin, Maple Pecan Cookie Sammie and Snickerdoodle Cookie Sammie Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
Half Dozen [FROSTED] Sugar Cookies
6 Vanilla Frosted Pumpkin Sugar Cookies. Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
Dozen [FROSTED] Sugar Cookies
Pumpkin- Sugar Cookie Pie
Pumpkin Pie Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Pumpkin Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
Caramel Apple-Sugar Cookie Pie
Caramel Apple Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Caramel Apple Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
Maple Pecan- Sugar Cookie Pie
Maple Pecan Sugar cookie that ACTUALLY tastes like Maple Pecan Pie! 6 slices of pie and one extra BONUS cookie! Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
6" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake
Dessert Trifle Cake, 6 layers of Cinnamon, Maple, Cookie Butter and cheesecake layered in between cookies and Cake...All the fall flavors PERFECT for topping off that Turkey Dinner Feeds up to 12 Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
8" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake
Dessert Trifle Cake, 6 layers of Cinnamon, Maple, Cookie Butter and cheesecake layered in between cookies and Cake...All the fall flavors PERFECT for topping off that Turkey Dinner Feeds up to 20 Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**
Donut Boxes
Cookie Boxes
Treat Boxes
Muffins
Scones
Cinny Treats
Coffee Cake
Cookies
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie
Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!
M&M Cookie
A sweet vanilla cookie base stuffed and topped with M&Ms.
Party Animal Cookie
This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving Birthday cake sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!
Almond Joy Cookie
Coconut, almonds, and chocolate in one delicious cookie!.Gluten free!
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
Classic peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate drizzle and peanut butter cup crumbles.
Nash Potato
A Perfect mix of Salty and Sweet. Potato Stix, Ritz crackers, Heath Bar, Chocolate and topped with Sea Salt.
Camp-Out
Cheesecake cookie with chocolate chips, oreo, marshmallows, and topped with a Hershey bar!
Biggie Smalls
Our Fudgey Brownie cookie filled with M&M's, topped with Chocolate fudge with BIG and SMALL M&M's
Caramel Apple Twix
Oatmeal butterscotch cookie stuffed with apple pieces and Twix, drizzled with caramel and more Twix!
Bohemian Raspberry
Chocolate pudding cookie with Chocolate Chips stuffed with Chocolate Raspberry cups. **Pre-Order Item**
The Seinfeld
These Pretzels (cookies) are making me thirrrsty! Chocolate Chip pudding cookie with White Chocolate covered PRETZELS, Heath Pieces, Milk and Semi Sweet Chocolate. **Pre-Order Item**
Special
special cookie, flavors rotate to keep it fun :) Stop in and check out what we created!
Cookie Sandwiches
Snickerdoodle
2 soft & chewy cinnamon cookies filled with cinnamon vanilla frosting.
Unicorn Dreams
2 funfetti cookies filled with sweet vanilla frosting.
Cookie Monster
2 blue vanilla cookies filled with vanilla frosting, edible cookie dough chunks, and chocolate drizzle.
PB Flutter
2 vanilla chocolate chip cookies filled with vanilla frosting, peanut butter cup crumbles, and peanut butter & chocolate drizzles.
Cider Mill
Frosting, baked apples, and decadent caramel all sandwiched between two chewy apple cider cookies.
Biscoff Cookie Butter
2 vanilla white chocolate cookies filled with vanilla frosting, Biscoff cookie crumbles, drizzled with cinnamon-y cookie butter drizzle
Chocolate Razzle
2 Chocolate Pudding Cookies filled with Vanilla frosting, Oreos and Raspberry Preserves.
Mae-Mo
2 white chocolate cookies stuffed with Maple frosting and toasted Pecans!
Cosmic
2 chocolate chip sprinkle cookies stuffed with vanilla frosting, chocolate fudge and COSMIC brownie pieces.
Chow Down
Cookies 'n' Cream cookie stuffed with Nutella, Red Velvet Nutella PUPPY CHOW and Vanilla frosting
Bars & Other Treats
Zoey Bar
Fudgy brownie with chocolate chip cookie crumbles, named after the most playful, fun-loving Mitten Raised pup, Zoey!
Peanut Butter M&M Bar
Peanut butter blondie stuffed with mini M&M's and chocolate chips.
Vegan Bar
Naturally sweetened Maple Peanut Butter & oat bar, with a hint of coconut. Perfect vegan treat!
CB Fudge
Cookie Butter Fudge Brownie
Oh-Do Brownie
Oreos and Cookie dough on top of a fudgey brownie
Holy Grail Brownie
Fudgey Brownie stuffed with Peanut Butter Cups, topped with Vanilla frosting, Peanut Butter and MORE Peanut Butter cups
Twix Snack Bar
Milk Chocolate and TWIX Blondie Bar
Cookies 'n' Cream Bar
Cookies n Cream Blondie Bar stuffed with Hersheys cookies n cream bars, Oreos and chocolate chips
Candyland Bar
Funfetti cake bar with white chocolate, golden Oreos and topped with sprinkles
Neapolitan Brownie
Bueno Bar
Fudgey Brownie and Edible Cookie dough sandwich stuffed with Kinder Bueno Bars, Nutella and Vanilla Frosting
Mitten Raised Puppy Chow
Apparel
Accessories
Funfetti PARTAY
6" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 8-10 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 16-18 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Funfetti PARTAY
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Funfetti Cake layered with Vanilla frosting and Raspberry swirl feeds 25-30 people Pick your cake color and Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
6" Cookie Butter Cinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Cookie Butter Sinny Swirl
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cinnamon swirl cake layered with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Cookie Pieces Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
For the love of Chocolate
6" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" For the love of Chocolate
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Chocolate Cake Layered with Vanilla frosting and Chocolate Fudge swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
Parent Trap
6" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 8-10 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
8" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 16-18 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
10" Parent Trap
{{PRE- DESIGNED}} Cookies 'n' Cream Cake Layered with Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate swirl Feeds 25-30 people Personalize your celebration message! **MUST GIVE US 72 HOURS NOTICE- pick-ups THURSDAY-SUNDAY ONLY**
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bringing World Class, Handcrafted, Baked Goods to the Mitten State.
1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823