Mitten Raised - East Lansing

6" Cinny Swirl Trifle Cake

$60.00

Dessert Trifle Cake, 6 layers of Cinnamon, Maple, Cookie Butter and cheesecake layered in between cookies and Cake...All the fall flavors PERFECT for topping off that Turkey Dinner Feeds up to 12 Pick up ONLY 11.23 9-3 OR 11.24 8-11 **NO LATER THAN 11, WE WILL BE GONE and your food will be donated to a homeless shelter :)**