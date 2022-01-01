Curry in East Lansing
SanSu - East Lansing
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Katus Curry Combination
|$22.00
Chicken Katsu & Vegetable Curry (Beef + $2)
|Beef Curry
|$19.00
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
Chicken & Vegetables Japanese Curry
More about No Thai East Lansing!
No Thai East Lansing!
403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Curry Fried Rice
|$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
|Pad Thai Curry
|$12.00
Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
|Potato Curry
|$12.00
Potato, white onion, bell pepper, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste