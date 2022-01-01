Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve curry

SanSu - East Lansing

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

Katus Curry Combination$22.00
Chicken Katsu & Vegetable Curry (Beef + $2)
Beef Curry$19.00
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
Chicken Curry$18.00
Chicken & Vegetables Japanese Curry
No Thai East Lansing!

403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Curry Fried Rice$11.00
Pineapple, sprouts, peas n carrots, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Pad Thai Curry$12.00
Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
Potato Curry$12.00
Potato, white onion, bell pepper, with red curry sauce. Served with a side of white rice
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
