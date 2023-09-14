Full Menu

Appetizers

4 Cheese Butterfly

$4.00

Cream cheese filled crispy wontons

2 Fresh Spring Rolls

$4.00

Fresh rice paper rolls with vegetables & rice noodles. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian

2 Fried Spring Rolls

$4.00

Crispy thing wrap rolls. Choice of shrimp, pork, or vegetable

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00

Golden fried, cabbage-filled rolls. Choice of pork or vegetable

Fried Wontons

$5.00

Golden fried wonton wrappers with a pork filling

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Crispy, fried assorted vegetables

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Crispy, fried chicken tossed in a sweet, tangy & spicy house sauce. Can also choose to toss in a delicious, spicy general tso sauce

Fried Dumplings

$8.00

Choice between steamed or fried. Choice of beef or vegetable

Steamed Dumpling

$8.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, mushroom, water chestnuts, & green onion stir-fried in a savory. Sauce & served with fresh lettuce leaves

Crispy Seasoned Squid

$14.00

Seasoned, golden-fried squid

Hae Mul Pa Jun

$14.00

Korean-style pancake with squid, shrimp, crab meat, & onions

Ya Chae Jun

$11.00

Korean-style pancake with assorted vegetables

Kimchi Jun

$11.00

Korean-style pancake with kimchi & onions

Kimbap

$10.00

Seaweed rice roll with vegetables & egg. Choice of beef, tuna, spam, crab meat, or vegetable

Duk Bok Gi

$9.00

Korean-style spicy rice cake with cabbage, onion, & fish cake

Beef Dishes

Beef Veg Supreme

$14.00

Beef with Broccoli

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce

Curry Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce

Ginger Onion Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with onions in a ginger sauce

Hunan Beef

$14.00

Mongolian Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with green & white onions in a spicy soy sauce, served on crispy rice noodles

Pepper Steak

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with bell pepper & onion

Szechuan Beef

$14.00

Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy brown sauce

Chicken Dishes

Sesame Chicken

$12.00

Almond Chicken

$12.00

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried vegetables & topped with cashews

Chicken & Mushroom

$12.00

Chicken with Broccoli

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce

Curry Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with vegetables in a delicious curry sauce

Egg Foo Young

$12.00

Two egg & vegetable patties with delicious gravy

Hunan Chicken

$12.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried spicy chicken & vegetables with fried chilli & peanuts

Mongolian Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with green & white onion bedded on crispy rice noodles

Mooshu Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 mooshu shells

Snow White

$12.00

Szechuan Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Teriyaki

$12.00

Chicken w/ vegetable

$12.00

Crispy & Battered

General Tso Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy garlic sauce

Kampungi

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy soy garlic sauce

Orange Flavored Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy orange sauce

Sesame Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet soy sesame sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy citrus sauce

Tang Su Yuk Sauce

$12.00

Battered & glazed in a Korean-style lemony sweet & sour sauce

Desserts

Fruit Platter

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chilled Mandarin Oranges

$5.00

Almond Cookies (1)

$0.35

Fortune Cookies (1)

$0.10

Egg Foo Young

Beef Egg Foo

$12.00

Chicken Egg Foo

$12.00

Combo Egg Foo

$12.00

Shrimp Egg Foo

$12.00

Vege Egg Foo

$12.00

Extras or Sides

16 Oz Kimchee

$5.00

2 Extra Moo Shu Pancake

$1.00

Assorted Nuts

$1.00

Brown Rice

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Extra Seafood

$3.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Fried Tofu

$1.00

Lomein Noodles

$4.00

Spam

$2.00

Steam Rice

$1.00

Steamed Tofu

$2.00

Family Dinners

Dinner for Two

$35.00

Mongolian beef & chicken with peapods

Dinner for Three

$55.00

Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, & chicken with peapods

Dinner for Four

$75.00

Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, chicken with peapods, & moo shu pork

Freshly Stir-fried

Asparagus Stir-fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, & scallions

Bok Choy Stir-fry

$12.00

Stir-fry with black mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & bamboo shoots

Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir-fry in light ginger sauce

Chop Suey

$12.00

Vegetables stir-fried in a light garlic sauce (including bean sprouts)

Customized Stir-fried

$12.00

Choose any favorite vegetables or assorted vegetables in a light garl