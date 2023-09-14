- Home
Charlie Kang's
109 East Grand River Avenue
East Lansing, MI 48823
Full Menu
Appetizers
4 Cheese Butterfly
Cream cheese filled crispy wontons
2 Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh rice paper rolls with vegetables & rice noodles. Choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian
2 Fried Spring Rolls
Crispy thing wrap rolls. Choice of shrimp, pork, or vegetable
Egg Rolls (2)
Golden fried, cabbage-filled rolls. Choice of pork or vegetable
Fried Wontons
Golden fried wonton wrappers with a pork filling
Vegetable Tempura
Crispy, fried assorted vegetables
Chicken Wings
Crispy, fried chicken tossed in a sweet, tangy & spicy house sauce. Can also choose to toss in a delicious, spicy general tso sauce
Fried Dumplings
Choice between steamed or fried. Choice of beef or vegetable
Steamed Dumpling
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Chicken, mushroom, water chestnuts, & green onion stir-fried in a savory. Sauce & served with fresh lettuce leaves
Crispy Seasoned Squid
Seasoned, golden-fried squid
Hae Mul Pa Jun
Korean-style pancake with squid, shrimp, crab meat, & onions
Ya Chae Jun
Korean-style pancake with assorted vegetables
Kimchi Jun
Korean-style pancake with kimchi & onions
Kimbap
Seaweed rice roll with vegetables & egg. Choice of beef, tuna, spam, crab meat, or vegetable
Duk Bok Gi
Korean-style spicy rice cake with cabbage, onion, & fish cake
Beef Dishes
Beef Veg Supreme
Beef with Broccoli
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce
Curry Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce
Ginger Onion Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with onions in a ginger sauce
Hunan Beef
Mongolian Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with green & white onions in a spicy soy sauce, served on crispy rice noodles
Pepper Steak
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with bell pepper & onion
Szechuan Beef
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy brown sauce
Chicken Dishes
Sesame Chicken
Almond Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried vegetables & topped with cashews
Chicken & Mushroom
Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with broccoli in a brown sauce
Curry Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with vegetables in a delicious curry sauce
Egg Foo Young
Two egg & vegetable patties with delicious gravy
Hunan Chicken
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried spicy chicken & vegetables with fried chilli & peanuts
Mongolian Chicken
Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with green & white onion bedded on crispy rice noodles
Mooshu Chicken
Stir-fried egg, shredded cabbage, sprouts, onions, & mushroom. Served with 4 mooshu shells
Snow White
Szechuan Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Teriyaki
Chicken w/ vegetable
Crispy & Battered
General Tso Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy garlic sauce
Kampungi
Battered & glazed in a sweet & spicy soy garlic sauce
Orange Flavored Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy orange sauce
Sesame Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet soy sesame sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Battered & glazed in a sweet & tangy citrus sauce
Tang Su Yuk Sauce
Battered & glazed in a Korean-style lemony sweet & sour sauce
Desserts
Asparagus Stir-fry
Stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, & scallions
Bok Choy Stir-fry
Stir-fry with black mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & bamboo shoots
Chinese Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir-fry in light ginger sauce
Chop Suey
Vegetables stir-fried in a light garlic sauce (including bean sprouts)
Customized Stir-fried
Customized Stir-fried
Choose any favorite vegetables or assorted vegetables in a light garlic sauce