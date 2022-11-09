- Home
- /
- East Lansing
- /
- Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212
Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. 517.333.9212
No reviews yet
3048 Lake Lansing Road
East Lansing, MI 48823
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Almighty Chicken
Cheese Sticks
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with Ranch or Marinara.
Cheesy Bread
Our 12" Pizza Dough topped with Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, then baked with our Mozzarella blend. Served with a side of Marinara or Ranch.
Chicken Tender Basket
Chips & Salsa
Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips
Crab Rangoon Dip
Our House Made Crab Rangoon Dip, baked with Mozzarella. Topped with Scallions and served with Wonton Chips.
Falafel Tots
Falafel Tater Tots are flavorful, healthy and both Vegan and Gluten free!
Fire Sticks
Corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend and Jalapeños. Served with our House Made Fire Stick Sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Bites
Dough bites tossed with Garlic Butter and Fresh Parmesan. Served with Marinara or Ranch.
Great Spuds/Fries
Guacamole & Chips
Avocado mixed with Spices, Tomato, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
Mexican Bean Dip
Layer of Refried Beans, Seasoned Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onion, then baked with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Homemade Salsa and Warm Tortilla Chips.
Mini Corn Dog App
Mini bite size Hot Dogs dipped in a Cornmeal Batter and fried to perfection! 20 Mini Corn Dogs per order.
Mini Quesadillas
Two Mini Quesadillas filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Onion Rings
Flash Fried Beer bettered Sweet Onions.
Pickle Fries
Battered Thin Strip Dill Pickles.
Portabella Quesadilla
Portabella Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Balsamic Vinegar, and our Italian cheese blend in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Homemade Salsa.
Pretzel Breadsticks
4 Pretzel Bread Sticks served with a side of our Queso Dip!
Queso Dip
Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Seasoned Beef and Mild Chili Peppers. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
Roasted Street Corn Dip
Our House Made Street Dip with Roasted Corn, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions, Chihuahua and 3 Cheese Blend, and a blend of seasonings. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Southwest Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Diced Tomatoes and our 3 cheese blend. Served with BBQ ranch and Homemade Salsa.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our House Made recipe with Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, and Water Chestnuts, then baked with Mozzarella blended cheese. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
White Queso Dip
Creamy White Queso topped with Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.
BYO Menu
7 oz. Burger
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
1/4lb Hot Dog
1/4 lb Hot Dog served plain
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. Crispy Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese on Texas Toast, served with your choice of side.
Spinach Feta Burger
Homemade Spinach Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served with Pickle Spear (CONTAINS; Spinach, Panko Bread Crumbs, Feta and Egg)
Buddies Soups & Salads
Soups
Homemade Chili
Our House Made Recipe with Beef, Bean, Mild Chili Peppers and Spices.
House
Lettuce blend topped with Red Onion, Tomato, 3 cheese blend and Croutons.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in our Creamy Caesar Dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.Topped with a sliced boiled Egg.
Bleu Steak
Lettuce blend tossed with our Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing and topped with a Grilled to order 4oz. Sirloin Steak, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Croutons.
California Cobb
Lettuce blend topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Hard Boiled Egg.
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with our Creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.
Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons and 3 Cheese Blend over bed of our Romaine Lettuce Mix.
Nuts & Berries
Fresh Baby Spinach and Romaine topped with Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken! I go great with Buddies House Made Raspberry Poppyseed or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Southwestern Chicken
Lettuce blend with Diced Tomatoes, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon Bits, Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, topped with our House Made Southwest BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes and Onions in an Edible Tortilla Bowl.
Entrees
New Orleans Pasta
Penne pasta with Roasted Chicken, Cajun Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions all tossed with our Spicy Cream Sauce. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic Toast.
Beef Pot Roast
Slow cooked Pot Roast Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Medley and Garlic Toast.
Fish & Chips
Your Choice of Two or Three 3oz. Cod Fillets fried in our House Made Beer Batter. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and our original Tartar Sauce. Upcharges applied for Side Substitutions.
Kabobs
Grilled Chicken with Green and Red Peppers, Onions and glazed with our Kabob Sauce. (No Modifications) Half = 1 Skewer Full = 2 Skewers Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
Liver & Onions with Bacon
Tender Liver topped with Sauteed Onions and Bacon. Served with Fried Potatoes and Garlic Toast.
Portabella Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spinach, Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms and Balsamic Reduction. Baked with Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables., Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
Salmon Fillet 6oz.
6 oz Grilled Salmon Fillet, served Plain or try it with our Bourbon Sauce. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
Sirloin 6oz
6 oz Montreal Seasoned Steak grilled to order. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Creamy mix of Elbow Macaroni made with Pipette Pasta with our White Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Panko Bread Crumbs and Scallions. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic toast. Add Bacon $1.00 Add 6 oz. Grilled Chicken $3.50 Add 6oz. Salmon Fillet $8.99
Pitas & Wraps
Buddies Wrap
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.
Chicken Fiesta Wrap
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Homemade Salsa in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Chicken Veggie Pita
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Falafel Wrap
Falafel Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta and a Lemon Tahini sauce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Fritter Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, 3 Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch Dressing in a Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Gyro Sandwich
Strips of seasoned Lamb and Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Diced Onions in a Warm Pita. Try me with Grilled Chicken!!! Served with Tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00 .Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Pizza Pies
7" Pizza
12" Pizza
16" Pizza
Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, Chicken, Red onions and Pineapple. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
Meat Lovers
Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef and Pepperoni. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
Supreme
Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
Vegetarian
Italian Cheese Blend, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Specialty
Sandwiches
Aristocrat
Open faced sandwich layered with Turkey, Ham, Tomato, American & Swiss cheese, baked with Bleu cheese dressing. Served on toasted Rye bread.
Beef Stacker
Slow cooked Pot Roast piled high with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy on a slice of Texas Toast.
Black Jack
Sliced Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce on our Grilled Seven Grain Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
BLT
An American classic! Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Fish Sandwich
5 oz. Piece of Beer Battered Cod with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Mini Sub Bun. Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and your Choice of Side. Add Cheese for $.89.
French Dip
Sliced tender Roast Beef and Monterey Jack Cheese an a Toasted Baguette, served with our Homemade Au Jus. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese served on your Choice of Bread!
Pub Club
Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Pretzel Roll. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Reuben Sandwich
Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
South of the Border
12" Quesadilla
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
Chimichanga
Your choice of Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla, deep fried and topped with Tomatoes, Scallions and our Homemade Queso Dip. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and our Homemade Salsa.
Garden Nacho
Tortilla chips, Refried beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
Small Nacho
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef. Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
Small Supreme
1 layer of tortilla chips baked with choice of Beef or Chicken, tomato, onion, and green peppers.
Large Nachos
2 layers of tortilla chips baked with 3 cheese blend. (Add additional toppings as requested)
Large Supreme
2 layers of Tortilla chips, 3 cheese blend, choice of Beef or Chicken, Green Pepper, Onion and Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
Southern Nacho
Tortilla chips, BBQ Beef, Refried Beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.
Tres Tacos
Three Soft Shelled Tacos stuffed with your choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend. Served with our Homemade Salsa.
Kids Meals
Kids Beef Taco
Flour tortilla filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & our 3 Cheese Blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Add an Additional Tacos for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Chicken Breast
I go great with Steamed Broccoli! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Cheese Pizza
Add Pepperoni for $.50. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
7" Pizza baked with our Mozzarella blend and Pepperoni. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges.
Kids Finger 2x
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Fingers 4x
Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served on Texas Toast with American Cheese. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Hamburger
Served on a Wheat Bun. Add Cheese for $1 Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Hot Dog
1/4 lb. All Beef Hot Dog in a bun. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Mac & Cheese
A great source of Calcium and Protein! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Hot Dogs in a Cornmeal Batter. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Cinnamon Apples topped with a Crispy Granola Crunch, Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel.
Apple Pie
Can be served Ala mode for upcharge
Brownie Sundae
Homemade Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Caramel Cookie
Our Homemade Salted Caramel Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Warm Caramel.
Carrot Cake
Our House Made Individual Gluten Free Carrot Cake made with Rice Flour. Perfect for sharing.
Cheesecakes
Available toppings Strawberries, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Sauce, or Caramel.
Cherry Pie
Ice Cream (1 Scoop)
Choose from; Mint Chocolate Chip, Moose Tracks, or Vanilla
Ice Cream (2scoops)
Choose from; Chocolate, Moose Tracks, Superman or Vanilla
Moose Attack
Our Homemade Brownie topped with 2 scoops of Moose Tracks Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanuts and a Maraschino Cherry!
Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Reese Peanut Butter
Shakes
Handmade Milkshakes available in Chocolate / Strawberry / Vanilla Topped with Whipped Cream!
Sundaes (2 Scoops)
2 scoops of your choice of Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream and choice of Caramel or Chocolate Sauce & Cherry.
Crown Apple Cake
Our House Made Apple Cider Cake topped with Crown Apple Frosting. Must try before it's gone!