  • Home
  • /
  • East Lansing
  • /
  • Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. 517.333.9212

review star

No reviews yet

3048 Lake Lansing Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

7 oz. Burger
12" Quesadilla
Nuts & Berries

Apps

Almighty Chicken

Almighty Chicken

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with Ranch or Marinara.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$12.99

Our 12" Pizza Dough topped with Olive Oil, Italian Seasonings, then baked with our Mozzarella blend. Served with a side of Marinara or Ranch.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Homemade Salsa served with Tortilla Chips

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.99

Our House Made Crab Rangoon Dip, baked with Mozzarella. Topped with Scallions and served with Wonton Chips.

Falafel Tots

Falafel Tots

Falafel Tater Tots are flavorful, healthy and both Vegan and Gluten free!

Fire Sticks

Fire Sticks

$8.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend and Jalapeños. Served with our House Made Fire Stick Sauce.

Garlic Parmesan Bites

Garlic Parmesan Bites

$7.99

Dough bites tossed with Garlic Butter and Fresh Parmesan. Served with Marinara or Ranch.

Great Spuds/Fries

Great Spuds/Fries

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

Avocado mixed with Spices, Tomato, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.

Mexican Bean Dip

Mexican Bean Dip

$9.99

Layer of Refried Beans, Seasoned Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onion, then baked with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Homemade Salsa and Warm Tortilla Chips.

Mini Corn Dog App

Mini Corn Dog App

$7.99

Mini bite size Hot Dogs dipped in a Cornmeal Batter and fried to perfection! 20 Mini Corn Dogs per order.

Mini Quesadillas

Mini Quesadillas

$7.99

Two Mini Quesadillas filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Flash Fried Beer bettered Sweet Onions.

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Battered Thin Strip Dill Pickles.

Portabella Quesadilla

Portabella Quesadilla

$11.99

Portabella Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Balsamic Vinegar, and our Italian cheese blend in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Homemade Salsa.

Pretzel Breadsticks

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.99

4 Pretzel Bread Sticks served with a side of our Queso Dip!

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$9.99

Melted Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Seasoned Beef and Mild Chili Peppers. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.

Roasted Street Corn Dip

Roasted Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Our House Made Street Dip with Roasted Corn, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions, Chihuahua and 3 Cheese Blend, and a blend of seasonings. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Diced Tomatoes and our 3 cheese blend. Served with BBQ ranch and Homemade Salsa.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our House Made recipe with Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, and Water Chestnuts, then baked with Mozzarella blended cheese. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.

White Queso Dip

White Queso Dip

$9.99

Creamy White Queso topped with Jalapenos, Tomatoes, and Scallions. Served with Warm Tortilla Chips.

BYO Menu

7 oz. Burger

7 oz. Burger

$9.99

Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)

1/4lb Hot Dog

1/4lb Hot Dog

$7.99

1/4 lb Hot Dog served plain

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

6 oz. Crispy Chicken Breast served on your choice of bread with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spear.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American Cheese on Texas Toast, served with your choice of side.

Spinach Feta Burger

Spinach Feta Burger

$10.99

Homemade Spinach Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion served with Pickle Spear (CONTAINS; Spinach, Panko Bread Crumbs, Feta and Egg)

Buddies Soups & Salads

Soups

Soups

Homemade Chili

Homemade Chili

Our House Made Recipe with Beef, Bean, Mild Chili Peppers and Spices.

House

House

$4.99+

Lettuce blend topped with Red Onion, Tomato, 3 cheese blend and Croutons.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in our Creamy Caesar Dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.Topped with a sliced boiled Egg.

Bleu Steak

Bleu Steak

$17.99+

Lettuce blend tossed with our Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing and topped with a Grilled to order 4oz. Sirloin Steak, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Croutons.

California Cobb

California Cobb

$12.99+

Lettuce blend topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Hard Boiled Egg.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Romaine tossed with our Creamy Caesar dressing, topped with a Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99+

Ham, Turkey, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons and 3 Cheese Blend over bed of our Romaine Lettuce Mix.

Nuts & Berries

Nuts & Berries

$12.99+

Fresh Baby Spinach and Romaine topped with Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken! I go great with Buddies House Made Raspberry Poppyseed or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Southwestern Chicken

Southwestern Chicken

$12.99+

Lettuce blend with Diced Tomatoes, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon Bits, Grilled Chicken, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, topped with our House Made Southwest BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Shredded lettuce topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes and Onions in an Edible Tortilla Bowl.

Entrees

New Orleans Pasta

New Orleans Pasta

$16.99

Penne pasta with Roasted Chicken, Cajun Sausage, Sauteed Peppers and Onions all tossed with our Spicy Cream Sauce. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic Toast.

Beef Pot Roast

Beef Pot Roast

$16.99

Slow cooked Pot Roast Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Vegetable Medley and Garlic Toast.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

Your Choice of Two or Three 3oz. Cod Fillets fried in our House Made Beer Batter. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and our original Tartar Sauce. Upcharges applied for Side Substitutions.

Kabobs

Kabobs

$17.99+

Grilled Chicken with Green and Red Peppers, Onions and glazed with our Kabob Sauce. (No Modifications) Half = 1 Skewer Full = 2 Skewers Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!

Liver & Onions with Bacon

Liver & Onions with Bacon

$9.99

Tender Liver topped with Sauteed Onions and Bacon. Served with Fried Potatoes and Garlic Toast.

Portabella Chicken

Portabella Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spinach, Red Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms and Balsamic Reduction. Baked with Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables., Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!

Salmon Fillet 6oz.

Salmon Fillet 6oz.

$15.99

6 oz Grilled Salmon Fillet, served Plain or try it with our Bourbon Sauce. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!

Sirloin 6oz

Sirloin 6oz

$16.99

6 oz Montreal Seasoned Steak grilled to order. Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast. Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Creamy mix of Elbow Macaroni made with Pipette Pasta with our White Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Panko Bread Crumbs and Scallions. Served with a Side Salad and Garlic toast. Add Bacon $1.00 Add 6 oz. Grilled Chicken $3.50 Add 6oz. Salmon Fillet $8.99

Pitas & Wraps

Buddies Wrap

Buddies Wrap

$10.99

Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Fiesta Wrap

Chicken Fiesta Wrap

$11.99

Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Homemade Salsa in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Chicken Veggie Pita

Chicken Veggie Pita

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Falafel Tots, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta and a Lemon Tahini sauce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.

Fritter Wrap

Fritter Wrap

$11.99

Crispy Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, 3 Cheese Blend and Homemade Ranch Dressing in a Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Strips of seasoned Lamb and Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Diced Onions in a Warm Pita. Try me with Grilled Chicken!!! Served with Tzatziki sauce. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00 .Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Pizza Pies

7" Pizza

7" Pizza

$7.99
12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.99
16" Pizza

16" Pizza

$14.99

Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce, Italian Cheese Blend, Chicken, Red onions and Pineapple. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Ground Beef and Pepperoni. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!

Supreme

Supreme

Italian Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Italian Cheese Blend, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes. Please allow an additional 15 minutes for our 16" Pizzas for Take-Out. Thank You!

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.99
Cauliflower Specialty

Cauliflower Specialty

$15.99

Sandwiches

Aristocrat

Aristocrat

$11.99

Open faced sandwich layered with Turkey, Ham, Tomato, American & Swiss cheese, baked with Bleu cheese dressing. Served on toasted Rye bread.

Beef Stacker

Beef Stacker

$11.99

Slow cooked Pot Roast piled high with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Gravy on a slice of Texas Toast.

Black Jack

Black Jack

$12.99

Sliced Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese and Horseradish Sauce on our Grilled Seven Grain Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

BLT

BLT

$10.99

An American classic! Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Texas Toast. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

5 oz. Piece of Beer Battered Cod with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato on a Mini Sub Bun. Served with Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and your Choice of Side. Add Cheese for $.89.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.99

Sliced tender Roast Beef and Monterey Jack Cheese an a Toasted Baguette, served with our Homemade Au Jus. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese served on your Choice of Bread!

Pub Club

Pub Club

$12.99

Sliced Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a Pretzel Roll. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread. Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips. Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

South of the Border

12" Quesadilla

12" Quesadilla

$14.99

Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.99

Your choice of Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla, deep fried and topped with Tomatoes, Scallions and our Homemade Queso Dip. Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and our Homemade Salsa.

Garden Nacho

Garden Nacho

$12.99

Tortilla chips, Refried beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.

Small Nacho

Small Nacho

$8.99

One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. Add a Meat; BBQ Beef, Chicken or Ground Beef. Add Veggies; Black Olive, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato.  Served with our Homemade Salsa.

Small Supreme

Small Supreme

$10.99

1 layer of tortilla chips baked with choice of Beef or Chicken, tomato, onion, and green peppers.

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$11.99

2 layers of tortilla chips baked with 3 cheese blend. (Add additional toppings as requested)

Large Supreme

Large Supreme

$15.99

2 layers of Tortilla chips, 3 cheese blend, choice of Beef or Chicken, Green Pepper, Onion and Tomato. Served with our Homemade Salsa.

Southern Nacho

Southern Nacho

$14.99

Tortilla chips, BBQ Beef, Refried Beans, Jalapeños, 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Sour cream and Guacamole. Served with Homemade Salsa.

Tres Tacos

Tres Tacos

$9.99

Three Soft Shelled Tacos stuffed with your choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Tomatoes, and Onions. Served with our Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.99+

Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend. Served with our Homemade Salsa.

Kids Meals

Kids Beef Taco

Kids Beef Taco

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & our 3 Cheese Blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Add an Additional Tacos for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Chicken Breast

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.99

I go great with Steamed Broccoli! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Add Pepperoni for $.50. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

7" Pizza baked with our Mozzarella blend and Pepperoni. Served with choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges.

Kids Finger 2x

Kids Finger 2x

$6.99

Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Fingers 4x

Kids Fingers 4x

$9.99

Choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch as a dipping sauce. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served on Texas Toast with American Cheese. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Served on a Wheat Bun. Add Cheese for $1 Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

1/4 lb. All Beef Hot Dog in a bun. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

A great source of Calcium and Protein! Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Mini Hot Dogs in a Cornmeal Batter. Served with one side item; Applesauce, Broccoli, Carrots & Celery, Cottage Cheese, French Fries, Fruit Cocktail or Mandarin Oranges. Substitute a Mini Side Salad, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour tortilla filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Tortilla Chips, and your choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Cocktail, or Mandarin Oranges. Served with a Complimentary soft drink for Dine-In Customers. (No free refills on Milk or Juices)

Desserts

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.50

Cinnamon Apples topped with a Crispy Granola Crunch, Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$3.95

Can be served Ala mode for upcharge

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Homemade Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.95
Caramel Cookie

Caramel Cookie

$6.95

Our Homemade Salted Caramel Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Warm Caramel.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Our House Made Individual Gluten Free Carrot Cake made with Rice Flour. Perfect for sharing.

Cheesecakes

Cheesecakes

$4.95

Available toppings Strawberries, Hot Fudge, Chocolate Sauce, or Caramel.

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$3.95
Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$3.99

Choose from; Mint Chocolate Chip, Moose Tracks, or Vanilla

Ice Cream (2scoops)

Ice Cream (2scoops)

$5.99

Choose from; Chocolate, Moose Tracks, Superman or Vanilla

Moose Attack

Moose Attack

$7.95

Our Homemade Brownie topped with 2 scoops of Moose Tracks Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanuts and a Maraschino Cherry!

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie

$3.95
Reese Peanut Butter

Reese Peanut Butter

$4.95
Shakes

Shakes

$5.00

Handmade Milkshakes available in Chocolate / Strawberry / Vanilla Topped with Whipped Cream!

Sundaes (2 Scoops)

Sundaes (2 Scoops)

2 scoops of your choice of Ice Cream topped with Whipped Cream and choice of Caramel or Chocolate Sauce & Cherry.

Crown Apple Cake

Crown Apple Cake

$6.95

Our House Made Apple Cider Cake topped with Crown Apple Frosting. Must try before it's gone!

Sides/Extras

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.50
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.29

Bowl Homemade Dressing

$4.99
Cup Homemade Dressing

Cup Homemade Dressing

$3.99
Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.35
Extra Large Dressing

Extra Large Dressing

$0.55
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.29

Celery

$1.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.29
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$3.29
Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Cocktail

$2.50
Garlic Mashed Potato

Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.29
Garlic Toast

Garlic Toast

$0.99
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.29
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.29
Jalapeños Large

Jalapeños Large

$1.29
Jalapeños Small

Jalapeños Small

$0.79
Mandarin Oranges

Mandarin Oranges

$2.50
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.99
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Queso

$3.50
Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side White Mac

$4.99
Sliced Pickles

Sliced Pickles