Cookies in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve cookies

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
Melting Moments Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$7.00
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MSU Bakers Cookies (2)$4.00
These tasty treats are made from scratch by MSU Bakers.
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Cookie$6.95
Our Homemade Salted Caramel Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Warm Caramel.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolete Chip Cookie$1.25
More about Bells Greek Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Mitten Raised

1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Party Animal Cookie$2.50
This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$2.50
Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!
More about Mitten Raised

