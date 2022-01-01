Cookies in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve cookies
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.99
|Melting Moments Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$7.00
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|MSU Bakers Cookies (2)
|$4.00
These tasty treats are made from scratch by MSU Bakers.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Caramel Cookie
|$6.95
Our Homemade Salted Caramel Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Warm Caramel.
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Bells Greek Pizza
Bells Greek Pizza
1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Chocolete Chip Cookie
|$1.25
More about Mitten Raised
SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Mitten Raised
1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Party Animal Cookie
|$2.50
This cookie is here to PAAAARTYY!! A fun-loving sprinkle-filled cookie toped with more sprinkles and animal cookies!
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
Big ole' classic cookie, stuffed with semi sweet chips and milk chocolate chunks.
|Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie
|$2.50
Oats, Butterscotch and a little bit of coconut!