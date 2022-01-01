Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.25
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! Served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce. (Serves 2-4)
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.49
Chicken Tenders$13.00
All-white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep-fried to perfection. Very tasty! Served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce. (Serves 2-4)
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Deep fried chicken strips served over romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Toss strips in any sauce for - .5
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Fired crispy with your choice of sauce or seasoning.
Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders 12$18.00
Chicken Tenders 6$10.00
