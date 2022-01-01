Buffalo chicken salad in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$0.00
Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, celery & spicy Buffalo chicken breast topped with gorgonzola. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Spicy Boneless Wings over a Bed of Lettuce Mix, with Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Celery and Croutons,
More about Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

