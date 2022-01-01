Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery imageView gallery
Burgers
Greek
Salad

Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery Frandor

1429 W Saginaw St #150

East Lansing, MI 48823

Starters

Spinach Pie

$6.00

Falafel Basket

$5.75

Tenders

$7.00

Lasagna

$7.50

Hummus Basket

$6.50

Salads

Lg Greek

$7.75

Sm Greek

$5.00

Lg Caesar

$7.50

Sm Caesar

$5.00

Grecian Medley

$6.50

Tender Salad

$8.50

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Sm Greek Salad

$5.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fire Feta

$4.75

Greek Pasta

$4.50

Saghetti

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

House Specials

Shishkabob Plate

$13.00

Hummus Plate

$11.50

Falafel Plate

$12.00

Lasagna Plate

$12.50

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Gyro Bowl

$10.50

Hummus Bowl

$9.50

Falafel Bowl

$10.00

Hot Off the Grill

Gyro

$7.25

Chicken Gyro

$7.75

Shishkabob Sandwhich

$8.25

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.25

Tommy's Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.00

Mama's Chicken Philly

$8.00

Lou's Steak & Onion

$8.50

Burgers & Dogs

LouHa's Burger

$7.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

Olive Burger

$8.00

Rodeo Burger

$8.00

Lou's Bacon Deluxe Burger

$8.75

Detroit Coney Dog

$3.00

Jumbo Hot Dog

$2.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

East Coast Club

$9.00

Hoagie

$8.00

Tender Pita

$7.50

Three Cheese Pita

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Reuben

$9.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.50

Buffalo Wrap

$7.50

Falafel Wrap

$7.50

Desserts

Baklava

$3.00

Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$2.50

Beverages

24oz Soft Drink

$2.50

Jones Soda

$2.50

Faygo

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.75

Apple Juice

$2.00

Additional

Sauce

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Veggie

$0.75

Pita

$1.25

Ham

$1.50

Turkey

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Gyro Portion

$2.00

Shish Chicken Portion

$2.50

Tender Portion

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Home of the Gyro!

1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing, MI 48823

