Croissants in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve croissants

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant Sandwich
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad on a Croissant$9.99
Our House Made Chicken Salad Sandwich with Grapes, Apples, Celery & Pecans. Served on a Fresh Croissant with a Cup of Soup, Side Salad, or Side Caesar.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$1.50
More about Square One Bakery LLC

