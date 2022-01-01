East Lansing Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in East Lansing

Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Strips$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
Soft Shell Tacos$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
The Famous Crunchy Burger$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
More about Crunchy's
Barrio image

 

Barrio

202 Albert St., East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Camaron Agrietado$5.00
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
Barrio Box$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
Green Goddess$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
More about Barrio
Azteco East image

 

Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Burrito$7.25
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Cheese Dip 1$6.00
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
Topopo Salad$18.50
Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.
More about Azteco East

