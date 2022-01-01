East Lansing Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in East Lansing
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Kids Strips
|$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
|Soft Shell Tacos
|$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
|The Famous Crunchy Burger
|$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
More about Barrio
Barrio
202 Albert St., East Lansing
|Popular items
|Camaron Agrietado
|$5.00
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|Green Goddess
|$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
More about Azteco East
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Beef Burrito
|$7.25
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
|Cheese Dip 1
|$6.00
Sour Cream, Cottege Cheese, White Cheese, Scallions, Jays, & Secret Spices
|Topopo Salad
|$18.50
Chips, beans, cheese, guac, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, scallions, yellow cheese, chicken, and parm cheese.