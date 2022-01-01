Chef salad in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Chef's Salad
Salad greens, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, ham, salami, pepperoncini, american & mozzarella cheese with croutons on top. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Chef Salad
|$7.50
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Ham, Turkey, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons and 3 Cheese Blend over bed of our Romaine Lettuce Mix.
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons, Served with Your Choice of Dressing.