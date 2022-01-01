Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef's Salad
Salad greens, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, ham, salami, pepperoncini, american & mozzarella cheese with croutons on top. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
Ham, Turkey, Egg, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons and 3 Cheese Blend over bed of our Romaine Lettuce Mix.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons, Served with Your Choice of Dressing.
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad Large$14.00
Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes,Green Peppers
Chef Salad Small$7.50
Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes,Green Peppers
More about Bells Greek Pizza

