Cake in East Lansing

Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Mile High Chocolate Cake
|$7.29
Three layers of rich deep dark chocolate cake slathered with fudge frosting.
|New York Cheese Cake
|$8.50
Big enough for two! A rich creamy dessert in the traditional New York style with chocolate, caramel or strawberries.
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Sushi Cake
|$18.50
Layered Rice, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Wasabi Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Carrot Cake
|$4.95
Our Gourmet Three Layered Carrot Cake made with Coconut, Chopped Walnuts, then topped with Cream Cheese Frosting!