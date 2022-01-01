Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve cake

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mile High Chocolate Cake$7.29
Three layers of rich deep dark chocolate cake slathered with fudge frosting.
New York Cheese Cake$8.50
Big enough for two! A rich creamy dessert in the traditional New York style with chocolate, caramel or strawberries.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sushi Cake$18.50
Layered Rice, Crab, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Wasabi Tobiko, Eel Sauce, Wasabi, Spicy Mayo
More about SanSu
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.95
Our Gourmet Three Layered Carrot Cake made with Coconut, Chopped Walnuts, then topped with Cream Cheese Frosting!
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Mitten Raised image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Mitten Raised

1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cake$4.00
Coffee Cake$32.00
Serves 8-12
**PICK UP 4/16- NO EXCEPTIONS**
More about Mitten Raised

