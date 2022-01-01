Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve enchiladas

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Takeout
Seafood Enchiladas$13.99
Enchiladas filled with Lobster, Crab and Shrimp the baked with our Creamy Lobster Alfredo Sauce. Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice.
Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mole Enchiladas$11.75
Spicy chocolate like enchiladas. Lightly fried tortilla stuffed with chicken and white cheese, smothered in mole sauce. Topped with lettuce and toms. Served with all rice.
Blue Corn Enchiladas$12.25
Bluecorn tortilla lightly fried and filled with our famous cheese dip. White cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.
Beef Enchiladas$12.00
Tortilla filled with ground beef and yellow cheese. Yellow cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.
