Enchiladas in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve enchiladas
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$13.99
Enchiladas filled with Lobster, Crab and Shrimp the baked with our Creamy Lobster Alfredo Sauce. Served with Refried Beans and Spanish Rice.
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Mole Enchiladas
|$11.75
Spicy chocolate like enchiladas. Lightly fried tortilla stuffed with chicken and white cheese, smothered in mole sauce. Topped with lettuce and toms. Served with all rice.
|Blue Corn Enchiladas
|$12.25
Bluecorn tortilla lightly fried and filled with our famous cheese dip. White cheese on beans, garnished with scallions.
|Beef Enchiladas
|$12.00
Tortilla filled with ground beef and yellow cheese. Yellow cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.