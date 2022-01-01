Bacon cheeseburgers in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$17.25
Our famous 1/2 pound burger topped with plenty of smoked bacon & melted cheddar cheese, with lettuce, sliced tomato & onion.
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$13.50
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger smothered with mozzarella cheese, bacon, topped with avocado, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.