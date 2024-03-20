Haraz Coffee House East Lansing
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Haraz Coffee House is an authentic Yemeni specialty Coffee House that serves unique organic single source Coffee imported from the mountain region of Haraz, Yemen. You will find a beautiful variety of sweets and savory items to accompany your delicious drinks.
501 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823
