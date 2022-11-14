Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dozer Café & Roaster

review star

No reviews yet

112 Jackson Plaza

Scio Township, MI 48103

Popular Items

Latte
Autumn Cloud
Large Drip

Espresso

Red Eye

$5.50

House batch coffee with a shot of espresso

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Cappuccino

$4.50

shorter drink with espresso and steamed milk

Latte

$5.50+

taller drink with espresso and steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

made with house vanilla simple

Ganache Mocha

$6.50+

latte made with house ganache

Honey Dust

$6.00+

latte made with local honey, finished with bee pollen

Autumn Cloud

$6.50+

rosemary, maple, sea salt

Amber Cider

$6.50+

apple cider, cinnamon

Cozy Caramel

$6.50+

salted caramel, star anise

Campfire

$6.50+

cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cayenne

Calavera

$6.50+

Day Of The Dead Special! Cayenne, cinnamon, ganache

Queen Bee

$6.00+

honey and cinnamon

Coffee

Reg Drip

$3.50

A cup of house roasted and prepared batch coffee

Large Drip

$4.50

A cup of house roasted and prepared batch coffee

Cafe au Lait

$4.25

house coffee, steamed milk

Pour Over

Pour over wait time may be long...

Box of Coffee

$5.00

A gallon of freshly brewed coffee to-go!

Cold

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

house roasted cold brewed coffee served on draft over ice

Nitro Coffee

$4.00+

house roasted cold brewed and nitrogenated coffee served on draft

Soda

$2.50

Milk 8oz

$3.00

from Farmer's Creamery right here in Michigan

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Farmer's Creamery milk and house-made chocolate ganache

Honest Kids Juice

$3.00

Canned Water - Liquid Death

$3.00

Canned Sparkling - Liquid Death

$3.00

Power Shot - LUSH

$4.00Out of stock

coconut water, fresh ginger, monkfruit, turmeric, spirulina

Power Shot - OASIS

$4.00Out of stock

coconut water, pineapple, orange juice, monkfruit, pitaya powder

Power Shot - SHINE

$4.00Out of stock

Berry It Alive - Liquid Death

$3.00

Caramel Apple Soda

$3.00+Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte

$6.00+

House recipe chai tea latte

Dirty Chai

$7.50+

House chai latte with a shot of espresso

Harvest Tea

$4.00

white tea, apple, orange, sage, ginger

Ginger Herbal Tea

$4.00

lemongrass, ginger, galangal, orange, elderflower

Goldleaf Thai Tea

$4.00+

thai tea, brown sugar syrup, milk

Assam

$4.00

Black Tea

Kid's / Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Steamer

$3.00

house vanilla simple and steamed milk

Milk 8oz

$3.00

from Farmer's Creamery right here in Michigan

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Farmer's Creamery milk and house-made chocolate ganache

Donuts

DONUT - 3 Flourless Choco Cookies

$2.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$3.50

Financiers (Single)

$1.25

Financiers (3)

$3.50

Cookies

DONUT - 3 Flourless Choco Cookies

$2.50

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Hash

$10.50

roasted corned beef brisket, fried egg, potato pancake, Russian dressing

Ham & Pineapple

$9.50

ham patty, grilled pineapple, pickled chilis, honey soy mayo

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American cheese, creamed muenster

Mushroom Fondue

$8.50

grilled mushrooms, creamed muenster, arugula pesto

Chorizo Roll

$6.00

pinwheel potato pastry with house chorizo, peppers, cheese and fresh herbs

Burritos

breakfast egg burritos wrapped in a soft flour tortilla and grilled slightly crisp.

Farmers

$9.00Out of stock

onion and pepper brunoise, bacon, mushroom

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

seasoned black bean spread, avocado, tomato, onion, queso fresco (v)

Smoked Cheddar/Chive

$7.00

smoked cheddar cheese and fresh chive

Steak Frites

$9.00

Other

Overnight Oats

$5.00Out of stock

steel-cut oats made with oat milk and scented with decaf Dozer coffee, vanilla, and honey (v)

Quinoa Waldorf Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Parfait

$6.00

Strawberry infused Greek yogurt, espresso infused cookie, whipped cream, chocolate granola, and espresso dust

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:15 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:15 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:15 pm
Restaurant info

Shop is now open! Come by and say "hi"— can't wait to serve you.

Location

112 Jackson Plaza, Scio Township, MI 48103

Directions

