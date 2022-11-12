- Home
- /
- Ann Arbor
- /
- South University Ann Arbor
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- BTB Burrito
BTB Burrito
2,414 Reviews
$
1140 S University Ave
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Chips and your choice of fresh Pico de Gallo or one of the house-made hot sauces.
Chips & Guacamole
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
Chips & Queso
Three types of cheese, diced bell pepper, and a little kick.
Waffle Fries
Waffle Fries & Queso
Side Chips
Taquitos
Shredded chicken taquitos wrapped in a corn tortilla and served with salsa roja
Burritos
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
San Diego Burrito
Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
Chicken Fire & Ice
Burrito with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.
Steak Fire & Ice
Burrito with steak, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.
Gringo Burrito
Burrito with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Half & Half Burrito
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Roasted Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini and squash Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Super Bean & Cheese
Flour tortilla with refried beans and jack cheese. *No additions or substitutions.
The Pelon
Burrito Bowls
Vegetarian Bowl
Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Steak Bowl
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Shredded Chicken Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
San Diego Bowl
Bowl with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.
Chicken Fire & Ice Bowl
Chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.
Gringo Bowl
Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.
Pelon Bowl
Burrito bowl with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce.
Half & Half Bowl
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Roasted Veggie Bowl
Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini and squash Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Ground Beef Bowl
Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Steak Fire & Ice Bowl
Steak, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.
Vegan Plate
A classic vegan option. Pinto beans, black beans, rice, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole.
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Cheesy quesadilla with grilled chicken and fajita veggies --red and green peppers and grilled onions seasoned with fajita spices.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla and cheese
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken
Roasted Veggies Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, and yellow squash
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef
Gringo Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon and ranch dressing.
Bopper Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and roasted veggies quesadilla with red sauce.
Chimichangas
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Deep fried Vegetarian Burrito. Served with side of fresh salsa.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with pico and shredded monterey jack cheese. (*Shown here deluxe)
Steak Chimichanga
Deep fried Steak Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Deep fried Shredded Chicken Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Deep fried Ground Beef Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Half and Half Chimichanga
Deep fried Classic Burrito with your choice of two types of meat, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Roasted Veggies Chimichanga
Deep fried Roasted Veggie Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.
Nachos
Vegetarian Nacho
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeños.
Grilled Chicken Nacho
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.
Steak Nacho
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled steak. (*shown deluxe here)
Shredded Chicken Nacho
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and shredded chicken.
Chips & Salsa
Chips and your choice of fresh Pico de Gallo or one of the house-made hot sauces.
Chips & Guacamole
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
Chips & Queso
Three types of cheese, diced bell pepper, and a little kick.
Ground Beef Nacho
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.
Roasted Veggies Nachos
Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash..
Salads
Vegetarian Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, with grilled steak, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Shredded Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, with shredded chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Roasted Veggies Salad
Romaine lettuce, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Ground Beef Salad
Romaine lettuce, with ground beef, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.
Gringo Salad
Choice of vegetarian, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, steak or roasted veggies with Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, crispy bacon, guacamole and fried tortilla chips.
Sides
Sm Red Salsa
Sm Green Salsa
Sm Sour Cream
Sm Guacamole
Sm Queso
Sm Pico De Gallo
Sm Diablo
Sm Ranch
Large Guacamole
Large Queso
Large Salsa
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Chk/Beef
Side Roasted Veggies
Sm Side Jalapenos
Side Chips
Side Flour Tortillas
Whole WheatTortilla
Dessert
Drinks
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 am
Ann Arbor's Original Burrito Spot. Fresh, Fast, and We Deliver!
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104