Mexican & Tex-Mex

BTB Burrito

2,414 Reviews

$

1140 S University Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Burrito
San Diego Burrito
Vegetarian Burrito

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Chips and your choice of fresh Pico de Gallo or one of the house-made hot sauces.

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Made fresh in house. Comes with chips

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Three types of cheese, diced bell pepper, and a little kick.

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries & Queso

$11.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Taquitos

$7.50

Shredded chicken taquitos wrapped in a corn tortilla and served with salsa roja

Burritos

Vegetarian Burrito

$6.50

Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Steak Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

San Diego Burrito

$12.00

Burrito with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.

Chicken Fire & Ice

$9.25

Burrito with grilled chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.

Steak Fire & Ice

$10.50

Burrito with steak, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.

Gringo Burrito

$9.50

Burrito with grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Half & Half Burrito

$10.50

Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Roasted Veggie Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini and squash Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.75

Flour tortilla with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Super Bean & Cheese

$4.75

Flour tortilla with refried beans and jack cheese. *No additions or substitutions.

The Pelon

$7.25

Burrito Bowls

Vegetarian Bowl

$6.50

Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$8.75

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Steak Bowl

$10.50

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Shredded Chicken Bowl

$8.75

Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

San Diego Bowl

$12.00

Bowl with grilled steak, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and waffle fries.

Chicken Fire & Ice Bowl

$9.25

Chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.

Gringo Bowl

$9.50

Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, ranch dressing and shredded lettuce.

Pelon Bowl

$8.00

Burrito bowl with black beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce.

Half & Half Bowl

$10.00

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and choice of two meats Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$8.25

Mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini and squash Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Ground Beef Bowl

$8.75

Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!

Steak Fire & Ice Bowl

$10.50

Steak, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, DOUBLE hot sauce and DOUBLE sour cream.

Vegan Plate

$7.00

A classic vegan option. Pinto beans, black beans, rice, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole.

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.25

Cheesy quesadilla with grilled chicken and fajita veggies --red and green peppers and grilled onions seasoned with fajita spices.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla and cheese

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken

Steak Quesadilla

$8.50

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled steak

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and shredded chicken

Roasted Veggies Quesadilla

$6.25

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, and yellow squash

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and ground beef

Gringo Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon and ranch dressing.

Bopper Quesadilla

$9.50

Grilled chicken and roasted veggies quesadilla with red sauce.

Chimichangas

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$8.00

Deep fried Vegetarian Burrito. Served with side of fresh salsa.

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$10.00

Deep fried burrito with pico and shredded monterey jack cheese. (*Shown here deluxe)

Steak Chimichanga

$11.75

Deep fried Steak Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$10.00

Deep fried Shredded Chicken Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$10.00

Deep fried Ground Beef Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.

Half and Half Chimichanga

$13.50

Deep fried Classic Burrito with your choice of two types of meat, served with fresh Salsa on the side.

Roasted Veggies Chimichanga

$9.75

Deep fried Roasted Veggie Burrito, served with fresh Salsa on the side.

Nachos

Vegetarian Nacho

$9.00

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and jalapeños.

Grilled Chicken Nacho

$11.00

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled chicken.

Steak Nacho

$12.75

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and grilled steak. (*shown deluxe here)

Shredded Chicken Nacho

$11.00

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and shredded chicken.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Chips and your choice of fresh Pico de Gallo or one of the house-made hot sauces.

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Made fresh in house. Comes with chips

Chips & Queso

$8.50

Three types of cheese, diced bell pepper, and a little kick.

Ground Beef Nacho

$11.00

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef.

Roasted Veggies Nachos

$10.50

Chips piled with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash..

Salads

Vegetarian Salad

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.75

Romaine lettuce, with grilled chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.

Steak Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, with grilled steak, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.

Shredded Chicken Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, with shredded chicken, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.

Roasted Veggies Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, with roasted peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.

Ground Beef Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce, with ground beef, black beans, fresh pico de gallo, and Monterey Jack Cheese, with house vinaigrette on the side.

Gringo Salad

$9.25

Choice of vegetarian, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, steak or roasted veggies with Monterey Jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, crispy bacon, guacamole and fried tortilla chips.

Sides

Sm Red Salsa

$0.50

Sm Green Salsa

$0.50

Sm Sour Cream

$0.75

Sm Guacamole

$3.00

Sm Queso

$1.75

Sm Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Sm Diablo

$0.75

Sm Ranch

$1.00

Large Guacamole

$8.00

Large Queso

$5.75

Large Salsa

$3.75

Side Rice

$2.75

Side Beans

$2.75

Side Chk/Beef

$4.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$2.75

Sm Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.25

Whole WheatTortilla

$2.00

Dessert

Churro Bites

$4.00Out of stock

Bite size churros perfect for dipping, served with a side of chocolate sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Retail

Hash Bash Tee - SM

$20.00

Hash Bash Tee - MD

$20.00

Hash Bash Tee - LG

$20.00

Hash Bash Tee - XL

$20.00

Hash Bash Tee - 2XL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Ann Arbor's Original Burrito Spot. Fresh, Fast, and We Deliver!

Website

Location

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

