South University Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love

Toast

South University Ann Arbor's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Korean
Cantina Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL

Cantina Taqueria

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajita Quesadilla$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
2 Shredded Chicken Tacos$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
Bopjib image

 

Bopjib

621 Church st, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)$13.50
Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.
Chicken Mandu Ramen$11.00
Shin Ramen noodles soup in beef bone broth with housemade fried pork or chicken dumplings and egg.
Served with half bowl of rice.
Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
BTB Burrito image

BURRITOS

BTB Burrito

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
Vegetarian Burrito$5.50
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
Good Time Charley's image

CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Good Time Charley's

1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.6 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
FB Fishbowl$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
Pizza House Ann Arbor image

 

Pizza House Ann Arbor

618 Church St, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza House BOH/Takeout

618 Church Street, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Stix (Original)$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
14" Large Pizza$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!
Quesadillas

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

