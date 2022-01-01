South University Ann Arbor restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL
Cantina Taqueria
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.50
grilled chicken, jack cheese, mixed peppers, onion, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Burrito
|$6.00
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, jack cheese and choice of chicken, chorizo, carnitas, steak or roasted veggies
|2 Shredded Chicken Tacos
|$7.00
shredded chicken, pickled onion, tinga sauce, pickled jalapeno, avocado and cilantro
Bopjib
621 Church st, Ann Arbor
|Bulgogi (normal or 🔥)
|$13.50
Stir-fry vegetables and marinaded beef with house sauce. Normally cooked in delicious soy base house sauce or choose spicy level for spicy lovers. Served with rice.
|Chicken Mandu Ramen
|$11.00
Shin Ramen noodles soup in beef bone broth with housemade fried pork or chicken dumplings and egg.
Served with half bowl of rice.
|Grilled Chicken (🔥 or teriyaki)
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast with choice of sauce.
BURRITOS
BTB Burrito
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
Made fresh in house. Comes with chips
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.25
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$5.50
Flour tortilla with, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and monterey jack cheese Make it deluxe to add sour cream and guacamole!
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Good Time Charley's
1140 S University Ave, Ann Arbor
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Double layer of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and thousand island dressing
|FB Fishbowl
|$16.75
raspberry vodka, island blue pucker, lemonade, sprite
|Pepperoni Styx
Hand twisted bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella and pepperoni, topped with garlic and parmesan
Pizza House BOH/Takeout
618 Church Street, Ann Arbor
|Bread Stix (Original)
|$13.75
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with grated parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Cheesy Bread
|$11.00
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection.
|14" Large Pizza
|$20.95
10 Slices. Pick your favorite toppings & enjoy!