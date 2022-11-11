HOMES Brewery

BOTTLE - Composition 9

$25.00

9.7% Bourbon Barrel Aged Sour - a series of mixed culture golden sours, fermented in a selection of oak barrels and blended to balance acidity prior to introducing fruit, Composition 9 is a blend of golden sours aged for 18 months in Four Roses bourbon barrels, transferred onto 300lbs of fresh bartlett pears for 3 months, then bottle-conditioned with champagne yeast for 20 months, please keep cool, pour carefully, and expect some sediment (limit 4)