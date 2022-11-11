Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

HOMES Brewery

1,431 Reviews

$$

2321 Jackson Ave

Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Order Again

Popular Items

Gogi Burrito
Bulgogi Fries
Bibimbap - Beef

Cans & Bottles

CANS - 4pk - Soaker Vienna

CANS - 4pk - Soaker Vienna

$14.00

5.0% Foeder (large oak vessel) lager collab with Humble Sea, brewed with vienna malt, wheat malt & huell melon (DE), fermented in an oak vessel, dry hopped with citra

CANS - 4pk - Misdirect

CANS - 4pk - Misdirect

$18.00

7.0% IPA - brewed with spelt malt, flaked oat, cryo pop hops, dry hopped with motueka (NZ) & simcoe, intense floral & cotton candy aroma, soft notes of melon, grape & lemongrass

CANS - 4pk - Fourside

CANS - 4pk - Fourside

$20.00

8.2% - DIPA - brewed & DDH with all michigan copper, smooth body, intense notes of pineapple & citrus, tropical aroma.

CANS - 4pk - Metaform Blackberry

CANS - 4pk - Metaform Blackberry

$19.00

5.5% Sour IPA - brewed with milk sugar, dry hopped with mosaic & citra, blended with blackberry and aged on vanilla bean

CANS - 4pk - Feelers

CANS - 4pk - Feelers

$24.00

6.0% FRUITED SOUR - collaboration with our friends at Arkane, blended with lots of blackberry, strawberry, coconut & plum, aged on vanilla bean

CANS - 4pk - Pina Colada Smooj

CANS - 4pk - Pina Colada Smooj

$18.00

5% 'hard smoothie' heavily dosed with all natural pineapple, coconut & key lime, smoothie-like body, gluten & dairy free

CANS - 4pk - Strawberry Banana Smooj

CANS - 4pk - Strawberry Banana Smooj

$18.00

5% 'hard smoothie' heavily dosed with all natural strawberry, banana, smoothie-like body, gluten & dairy free

CANS - 4pk - Tropical Trip Smooj

CANS - 4pk - Tropical Trip Smooj

$18.00

5% 'hard smoothie' heavily dosed with all natural passionfruit, mango, guava, pineapple & coconut

CANS - 4pk - Apple Pie Smooj

CANS - 4pk - Apple Pie Smooj

$18.00

5% heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with apple, meyer lemon, cinnamon and coconut. Technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free

BOTTLE - Composition 9

BOTTLE - Composition 9

$25.00

9.7% Bourbon Barrel Aged Sour - a series of mixed culture golden sours, fermented in a selection of oak barrels and blended to balance acidity prior to introducing fruit, Composition 9 is a blend of golden sours aged for 18 months in Four Roses bourbon barrels, transferred onto 300lbs of fresh bartlett pears for 3 months, then bottle-conditioned with champagne yeast for 20 months, please keep cool, pour carefully, and expect some sediment (limit 4)

Draft Fills

GROWLER - Soaker Vienna - Lager

$22.00

5.0% brewed with huell melon and dry hopped with citra, notes of biscuit, toasted oak & lemon with a dry floral finish

GROWLER - Same Same Different - IPA

$26.00

6.2% IPA - bright, citrusy, tropical hop flavor, brewed with mosaic, citra and simcoe

GROWLER - Gose Pun

$32.00

6.0% Gose - kettle sour brewed with coriander, aged on orange zest & blended with cara cara orange and a touch of salt

GROWLER - King Cold Brew - Imperial Cream Ale

$32.00

7.7% Imperial Cream Ale - cold brewed with Dozer coffee (Honduras: El Tucan), notes of hazelnut, graham cracker & soft orange acidity

750mL - Soaker Vienna - Lager

$11.25

5.0% brewed with huell melon and dry hopped with citra, notes of biscuit, toasted oak & lemon with a dry floral finish

750mL - Same Same Different - IPA

$12.75

6.2% IPA - bright, citrusy, tropical hop flavor, brewed with mosaic, citra and simcoe

750mL - Misdirect - IPA

$13.75

7.0% IPA - brewed with spelt malt, flaked oat, cryo pop hops, dry hopped with motueka (NZ) & simcoe, intense floral & cotton candy aroma, soft notes of melon, grape & lemongrass

750mL - Fourside - DIPA

$18.00

8.2% DIPA - brewed & DDH with all michigan copper, smooth body, intense notes of pineapple & citrus, tropical aroma

750mL - Gose Pun

$15.25

6.0% Gose - kettle sour brewed with coriander, aged on orange zest & blended with cara cara orange and a touch of salt

750mL - Straspberry Sherbet - Fruited Sour

$15.75

5.5% Fruited Sour - lactose kettle sour blended with a whole lotta raspberry and strawberry

750mL - King Cold Brew - Imperial Cream Ale

$16.50

7.7% Imperial Cream Ale - cold brewed with Dozer coffee (Honduras: El Tucan), notes of hazelnut, graham cracker & soft orange acidity

750mL - Sparkling Rose

$28.00

(12%) produced locally

750mL - House Hard Cider

$18.00

(5.5%) produced locally

Shared

Edamame

$5.00

Cucumber Pad Thai Salad

$7.00

cucumber, bean sprouts, chili roasted peanuts, peanut lime dressing & fried shallots (gf,v,s,n)

Gold Beet & Asian Pear Salad

$8.00

golden beets, asian pear, lacinato kale, apple butter dressing, toasted hazelnuts, & shallots (gf,v,n)

Brussels Sprout Caesar

$9.00

black garlic, parmesan, nori, pickled turnip (v)

Plain Fries

$3.00+

Kimchi Fries

$9.00+

Nueske's bacon, house kimchi, red onion, nori, gochujang sauce, sriracha aioli (gf,s)

Thai Chicken Fries

$9.00+

smothered fried potatoes with curried confit chicken thighs, sriracha aioli, sauteed swiss chard, scallions, and melted gruyere cheese (s)

Bulgogi Fries

$9.00+

bulgogi beef, fried egg, HOMES beer cheese, red onion, scallion, sriracha aioli (s)

Korean BBQ Wings

$13.00

soy garlic glaze, scallions, sesame

Burritos

Gogi Burrito

$14.00

bulgogi beef, HOMES beer cheese, sriracha aioli, fries, scallion

Pastrami Tofu Burrito

$13.00

pastrami spice, brussels sprout kimchi, sriracha slaw, potato chips (v,s)

Bowls

Bibimbap - Beef

$16.00

Bulgogi beef over jasmine rice, fried egg & seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)

Bibimbap - Chicken

$15.00

Curried confit chicken thigh, over jasmine rice, fried egg & seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)

Bibimbap - Green Curry Tofu

$15.00

Pan seared tofu coated with green curry sauce, served over jasmine rice, fried egg and seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Ahi tuna, roast pineapple, chili mayo, kombu vinaigrette, cucumber, pickled chiles, coconut, served over rice (s, gf)

Khao Soi

$15.00

Curried coconut and vegetable broth, confit chicken thigh, wonton noodles, pickled mustard greens, shallot, cilantro (s)

Campfire Udon

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy udon noodles, sweet soy spring mix, cucumber, grape tomato, cilantro, sesame crunch

Kids Menu

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

grilled cheese, side of fries

Kids Bop

$7.00

choice of protein over jasmine rice, fried egg & seasonal veg (add gochuchang 1)

Kids Meat & Rice

$5.00

choice of protein, jasmine rice

Secret/Sauce

Gochujang Wings

$13.00

Plain Wings

$13.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

jasmine rice

Side Kimchi

$3.00

SIDE GOCHU

$1.50

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE KBBQ

$1.00

SIDE AIOLI

BEANS

HOUSE BLEND

$16.00

BUNCHO (Ethiopia)

$22.00Out of stock

NERY RIOJA (Peru)

$21.00Out of stock

ELI ESPINOZA (Peru)

$23.00Out of stock

DECAF MUSTEFA ABAKENO (Ethiopia)

$17.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beers

Location

2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Directions

Gallery
HOMES Brewery image
HOMES Brewery image
HOMES Brewery image

Map
