Brewpubs & Breweries
HOMES Brewery
1,431 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beers
Location
2321 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arbor Brewing Company - Plymouth Taproom
No Reviews
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor