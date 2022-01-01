Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Ramen

Bento Kitchen Cravings

648 Reviews

$$

310 N Clippert St #6

Lansing, MI 48912

Order Again

Popular Items

Bulgogi Burrito
Dumplings
Taro

Appetizers

3 Spring Rolls

3 Spring Rolls

$3.50Out of stock
6 Spring Rolls

6 Spring Rolls

$6.00Out of stock
Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$5.50

Steamed Soybean Pods sprinkled with salt

Spicy Edamame

$5.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Lightly Seasoned Japanese Seaweed

Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.00

Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce

Spicy SICHUAN Dumplings

Spicy SICHUAN Dumplings

$8.00

Chicken Dumplings in Spicy Sichuan Sauce

Plain Wings

$9.50

Lemon Jerk Wings

$9.50
MONGOLIAN Wings

MONGOLIAN Wings

$9.50
Korean SPICY BENTO Wings

Korean SPICY BENTO Wings

$9.50

Fried Chicken Wings in our popular Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Seafood Pancake

Seafood Pancake

$9.50

Shrimp, scallop, squid and green onions. Served with sweet ginger dipping sauce.

Tempura Shrimp (6)

Tempura Shrimp (6)

$9.50
Korean Chicken Bites

Korean Chicken Bites

$8.50

GARLIC FRIES

$6.00

$5 FRIES

$5.00
Kimchi Bulgogi Fries

Kimchi Bulgogi Fries

$10.00

Loaded with Kimchi and thinly sliced rib-eye steak marinated in special sauce, topped with cheese.

CHICKEN FRIES

CHICKEN FRIES

$9.00
BULGOGI FRIES

BULGOGI FRIES

$9.50
BRISKET FRIES

BRISKET FRIES

$9.50

Appetizer Fried Tofu $6

$6.00

Fiesta FRIES

$6.50

Crab Rangoons

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Dolsot BIBIMBAP

Bibimbap Tofu

$12.50

Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Fried Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.

Bibimbap Spicy Tofu

$12.50

Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Spicy Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.

Bibimbap Bulgogi

Bibimbap Bulgogi

$13.50

Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.

Bibimbap Shrimp

Bibimbap Shrimp

$16.00

Rice on bottom, A ssorted vegetables, shrimp, scallop, squid and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.

Bibimbap VEGETABLE

$11.50

Rice on bottom and Assorted vegetables with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.

BENTO BOX

Main Dish. Served with Purple Rice, Salad, Kimchi and this week 2 sides.

BOX: Teriyaki TOFU

$15.00
BOX: Spicy Tofu

BOX: Spicy Tofu

$15.00

Includes: Spicy Tofu, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.

BOX: Teriyaki Chicken

BOX: Teriyaki Chicken

$15.50

Includes: Teriyaki Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.

Box: Spicy Chicken

Box: Spicy Chicken

$15.50

Includes: Spicy Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.

BOX: Bulgogi

BOX: Bulgogi

$17.00

Includes: Bulgogi, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.

BOX: Orange Shrimp

$18.00

BOX: Kalbi

$19.50

K-Mex/Fusion

Quesadilla

$8.00

Fried Tofu Burrito

$10.00

Filled with Fried Tofu, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Filled with Chicken, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

Bulgogi Burrito

Bulgogi Burrito

$11.00

Filled with thinly sliced marinated rib-eye steak “BULGOGI”, purple rice. Lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

Beef Brisket Burrito

$11.00

Filled with Beef Brisket, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Filled with Shrimp, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

CHASHU Burrito

$11.00

Filled with Chashu (Braised Pork Belly), Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.

Burrito BOWL

Burrito BOWL

$10.00

Burrito Bowl filled with Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo and Korean Spicy house sauce.

Entrees/Korean

TOFU Entree

$14.00

CHICKEN Entree

$15.00

Hibachi Entree

$14.00

Kimchi TOFU

$15.00

Tofu stir-fry with kimchi and green onions in our house spicy sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a side.

Kimchi Chicken

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Stir Fry with Kimchi and Green Onions in our House Spicy Sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a Side.

BBQ Chicken Entree

$15.00
Bulgogi Entree

Bulgogi Entree

$16.50

Thinly sliced marinated premium rib-eye steak in our house special sauce. Serve with Purple rice and Choice of a Side.

Spicy Bulgogi Entree

Spicy Bulgogi Entree

$16.50

Tender, Juicy Top Grade Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye in our Signature Spicy Sauce. 🌶 Served with Purple Rice and Choice of a Side.

Kalbi (9)

Kalbi (9)

$23.00

Premium grilled beef short ribs marinated in our signature sauce.

Orange Shrimp Entree

Orange Shrimp Entree

$17.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a Side. Spicy 🌶

Chef MAPO Tofu

Chef MAPO Tofu

$17.00

NEW DISH If you like spicy food then you need to try our this. Is spicy, aromatic and flavorful.

Korean NOODLE/RICE

Japchae

Japchae

$11.00

Stir fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, green onion and red peppers. Glass Noodle is made sweet potato. 🍠 Delicious and Healthy.

Chef Japchae (Spicy japchae)

$13.00
Jjamppong

Jjamppong

$14.50Out of stock

Spicy noodle soup with shrimp, mussels, squid, and vegetables.

Black Garlic Dumpling Soup

$12.00
Chashu over Rice

Chashu over Rice

$12.00

Braised pork belly over rice. Topped with an Egg.

Bulgogi over Rice

Bulgogi over Rice

$13.00

Bulgogi over rice. Topped with an Egg.

Vegetables Fried Rice

$11.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Bulgogi Fried Rice

$13.00

RAMEN

Miso Flavor Ramen

Creamy Chicken Ramen

Beef Base Ramen

Side Dishes

SIDE PURPLE RICE

SIDE PURPLE RICE

$3.00

Taste just like white rice. Purple Rice is healthier than white rice. Purple Rice but it contains more protein, iron, and antioxidants. Low Glycemic and Low Carb

5oz Kimchi

$3.25

16oz KIMCHI

$7.00

32oz QT KIMCHI

$12.50

5oz Sautéed Vegetables

$3.00

Side 2oz Guacamole

$1.00

Side 5oz Guacamole

$3.50

Side 2oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side 2oz Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Side 2oz Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side 2oz Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side 2oz Orange Sauce

$1.00

Side 2oz Mongolian Sauce

$1.00

2oz Korean Sauce

$0.75

12oz Bottle Korean SAUCE

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Small Box Tempura Veggies $7

$7.00

Chili Oil On Side for Ramen

$0.50

NEW DISHES

Nachos Chicken

Nachos Chicken

$6.95Out of stock

Tortilla chips piled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and homemade Queso.

Nachos Bulgogi

Nachos Bulgogi

$6.95Out of stock

Tortilla chips piled with Bulgogi, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and homemade Queso.

Nachos Kimchi Bulgogi

$6.95Out of stock
Nachos Seasoned Beef

Nachos Seasoned Beef

$6.95Out of stock

Gochujang Wings (6)

$9.95

Dynamite Shrimp (6)

$8.00

Dynamite Shrimp (8)

$9.00

Dynamite Shrimp (12)

$10.00

Stir Fry Jjampong

$13.50

Sichuan Fried Chicken

$8.50

11am - 4pm RICE BOWLS

Served with Purple Rice, Sautéed Vegetables and Kimchi
Tofu Rice Bowl

Tofu Rice Bowl

$10.00

Purple rice. Served with Tofu, Sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side.

Teriyaki TOFU Rice Bowl

$10.00

Spicy TOFU Rice Bowl

$10.00
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.50
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.50

Purple rice. Served with Teriyaki Chicken, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.

BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.50
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.50

Chicken marinated in Delicious Korean spicy sauce. Served with Purple rice, sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side. Spicy 🌶

SICHUAN Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.50

Orange CHICKEN Rice Bowl

$11.50

Mongolian CHICKEN Rice Bowl

$11.50
Bulgogi Rice Bowl

Bulgogi Rice Bowl

$13.00

Thinly Sliced Marinated Premium Rib-Eye Steak. Serve with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.

Orange Shrimp Rice Bowl

Orange Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables. Kimchi on side Spicy 🌶

DYNAMITE CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$11.50

Cooler Drinks

20oz Bottles : Coke, D Coke, Fanta

$2.29

Water

$1.39

Smart Water 20oz

$2.29

Coconut Water

$2.99Out of stock

Minute Maid 12oz

$2.59

Gold Peak Tea 18.5oz

$2.49

Red Bull 8.4oz

$3.09

Vitamin Water

$2.29

Hot Tea

Vanilla Comoro 12oz

$2.75

Japanese Sencha 12oz

$2.75

Hot Cinnamon Spice 12oz

$2.75

Chinese Flower 12oz

$2.75

English Breakfast 12oz

$2.75

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.75

Freeze Smoothies

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50

Strawberry Banana

$5.50
Mango

Mango

$5.50
Wildberry

Wildberry

$5.50
Mango Strawberry

Mango Strawberry

$5.50
Taro

Taro

$5.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.50
Mocha Freeze

Mocha Freeze

$5.50
Green Tea Freeze

Green Tea Freeze

$5.50

Caramel Latte Freeze

$5.50
Horchata Freeze

Horchata Freeze

$5.50

Mango Strawberry Banana

$5.50
OREO Cookie Freeze

OREO Cookie Freeze

$5.50
Mango Pineapple Freeze

Mango Pineapple Freeze

$5.50
ORANGE Creamcisle

ORANGE Creamcisle

$5.50
MOCHA BLENEDED BANANA

MOCHA BLENEDED BANANA

$6.00
Strawberry PINEAPPLE Freeze

Strawberry PINEAPPLE Freeze

$5.50
Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.50

Peaches N Cream Freeze

$5.50Out of stock
Honeydew Freeze

Honeydew Freeze

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea

$5.50

Raspberry MANGO

$5.50
Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$5.50
Raspberry APPLE

Raspberry APPLE

$5.50
Raspberry PINEAPPLE

Raspberry PINEAPPLE

$5.50

Mangonada

Mangonada is a smoothie made with mango, chili powder and chamoy.
Mangonada 16oz

Mangonada 16oz

$6.25

Spicy, Sweet and Sour. Mexican inspired drink.

Cake

Banana P.B Cheesecake

Banana P.B Cheesecake

$5.89

This cheesecake is made with real bananas, baked in a chocolate cookie crust, and topped with a peanut butter mousse and real chocolate chips.

Lemon Berry Cream Cake

Lemon Berry Cream Cake

$6.49Out of stock

Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake Two layers of moist cream cake with cranberries and blueberries baked into vanilla crumb cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream.

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock

NEW DESSERT: Have you ever tried a Basque Style Cheesecake? It is rich and creamy, yet light with dark caramel notes. By quickly flashing the cheesecake with intense heat then cooking low and slow you get a creamy center with a caramelized top that enhances the cheesecake!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a Korean Fusion restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes but we also have options that allow for people to branch out or stick to things they know like burritos or quesadillas with a korean twist. Come Try us out we have Bibimbap, Ramens, Kalbi, Rice Bowls, Gluten Free Options and much more.

Website

Location

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

