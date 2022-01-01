Bento Kitchen Cravings
310 N Clippert St #6
Lansing, MI 48912
Popular Items
Appetizers
3 Spring Rolls
6 Spring Rolls
Salted Edamame
Steamed Soybean Pods sprinkled with salt
Spicy Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Lightly Seasoned Japanese Seaweed
Dumplings
Fried Chicken and Vegetable Dumplings served with sweet ginger dipping sauce
Spicy SICHUAN Dumplings
Chicken Dumplings in Spicy Sichuan Sauce
Plain Wings
Lemon Jerk Wings
MONGOLIAN Wings
Korean SPICY BENTO Wings
Fried Chicken Wings in our popular Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Seafood Pancake
Shrimp, scallop, squid and green onions. Served with sweet ginger dipping sauce.
Tempura Shrimp (6)
Korean Chicken Bites
GARLIC FRIES
$5 FRIES
Kimchi Bulgogi Fries
Loaded with Kimchi and thinly sliced rib-eye steak marinated in special sauce, topped with cheese.
CHICKEN FRIES
BULGOGI FRIES
BRISKET FRIES
Appetizer Fried Tofu $6
Fiesta FRIES
Crab Rangoons
Sweet Potato Fries
Dolsot BIBIMBAP
Bibimbap Tofu
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Fried Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
Bibimbap Spicy Tofu
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Spicy Tofu and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
Bibimbap Bulgogi
Rice on bottom, Assorted vegetables, Bulgogi and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
Bibimbap Shrimp
Rice on bottom, A ssorted vegetables, shrimp, scallop, squid and with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
Bibimbap VEGETABLE
Rice on bottom and Assorted vegetables with a sunny side egg. Korean red pepper on the side.
BENTO BOX
BOX: Teriyaki TOFU
BOX: Spicy Tofu
Includes: Spicy Tofu, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
BOX: Teriyaki Chicken
Includes: Teriyaki Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
Box: Spicy Chicken
Includes: Spicy Chicken, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
BOX: Bulgogi
Includes: Bulgogi, Rice, Salad and 2 different Appetizers of the week.
BOX: Orange Shrimp
BOX: Kalbi
K-Mex/Fusion
Quesadilla
Fried Tofu Burrito
Filled with Fried Tofu, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Chicken Burrito
Filled with Chicken, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Bulgogi Burrito
Filled with thinly sliced marinated rib-eye steak “BULGOGI”, purple rice. Lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Beef Brisket Burrito
Filled with Beef Brisket, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Shrimp Burrito
Filled with Shrimp, Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
CHASHU Burrito
Filled with Chashu (Braised Pork Belly), Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Korean Spicy house sauce.
Burrito BOWL
Burrito Bowl filled with Purple Rice, Lettuce, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo and Korean Spicy house sauce.
Entrees/Korean
TOFU Entree
CHICKEN Entree
Hibachi Entree
Kimchi TOFU
Tofu stir-fry with kimchi and green onions in our house spicy sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a side.
Kimchi Chicken
Marinated Chicken Stir Fry with Kimchi and Green Onions in our House Spicy Sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a Side.
BBQ Chicken Entree
Bulgogi Entree
Thinly sliced marinated premium rib-eye steak in our house special sauce. Serve with Purple rice and Choice of a Side.
Spicy Bulgogi Entree
Tender, Juicy Top Grade Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye in our Signature Spicy Sauce. 🌶 Served with Purple Rice and Choice of a Side.
Kalbi (9)
Premium grilled beef short ribs marinated in our signature sauce.
Orange Shrimp Entree
Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice and a Side. Spicy 🌶
Chef MAPO Tofu
NEW DISH If you like spicy food then you need to try our this. Is spicy, aromatic and flavorful.
Korean NOODLE/RICE
Japchae
Stir fried glass noodles with cabbage, carrot, onion, green onion and red peppers. Glass Noodle is made sweet potato. 🍠 Delicious and Healthy.
Chef Japchae (Spicy japchae)
Jjamppong
Spicy noodle soup with shrimp, mussels, squid, and vegetables.
Black Garlic Dumpling Soup
Chashu over Rice
Braised pork belly over rice. Topped with an Egg.
Bulgogi over Rice
Bulgogi over rice. Topped with an Egg.
Vegetables Fried Rice
Kimchi Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Bulgogi Fried Rice
Side Dishes
SIDE PURPLE RICE
Taste just like white rice. Purple Rice is healthier than white rice. Purple Rice but it contains more protein, iron, and antioxidants. Low Glycemic and Low Carb
5oz Kimchi
16oz KIMCHI
32oz QT KIMCHI
5oz Sautéed Vegetables
Side 2oz Guacamole
Side 5oz Guacamole
Side 2oz Pico de Gallo
Side 2oz Dumpling Sauce
Side 2oz Teriyaki Sauce
Side 2oz Spicy Mayo
Side 2oz Orange Sauce
Side 2oz Mongolian Sauce
2oz Korean Sauce
12oz Bottle Korean SAUCE
Side Salad
Small Box Tempura Veggies $7
Chili Oil On Side for Ramen
NEW DISHES
Nachos Chicken
Tortilla chips piled with Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and homemade Queso.
Nachos Bulgogi
Tortilla chips piled with Bulgogi, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and homemade Queso.
Nachos Kimchi Bulgogi
Nachos Seasoned Beef
Gochujang Wings (6)
Dynamite Shrimp (6)
Dynamite Shrimp (8)
Dynamite Shrimp (12)
Stir Fry Jjampong
Sichuan Fried Chicken
11am - 4pm RICE BOWLS
Tofu Rice Bowl
Purple rice. Served with Tofu, Sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side.
Teriyaki TOFU Rice Bowl
Spicy TOFU Rice Bowl
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
Purple rice. Served with Teriyaki Chicken, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken marinated in Delicious Korean spicy sauce. Served with Purple rice, sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side. Spicy 🌶
SICHUAN Chicken Rice Bowl
Orange CHICKEN Rice Bowl
Mongolian CHICKEN Rice Bowl
Bulgogi Rice Bowl
Thinly Sliced Marinated Premium Rib-Eye Steak. Serve with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
Orange Shrimp Rice Bowl
Jumbo Fried Shrimp in our sweet and spicy citrus sauce. Served with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables. Kimchi on side Spicy 🌶
DYNAMITE CHICKEN RICE BOWL
Cooler Drinks
Hot Tea
Freeze Smoothies
Strawberry
Strawberry Banana
Mango
Wildberry
Mango Strawberry
Taro
Thai Tea
Mocha Freeze
Green Tea Freeze
Caramel Latte Freeze
Horchata Freeze
Mango Strawberry Banana
OREO Cookie Freeze
Mango Pineapple Freeze
ORANGE Creamcisle
MOCHA BLENEDED BANANA
Strawberry PINEAPPLE Freeze
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Peaches N Cream Freeze
Honeydew Freeze
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea
Raspberry MANGO
Berry Blast
Raspberry APPLE
Raspberry PINEAPPLE
Mangonada
Cake
Banana P.B Cheesecake
This cheesecake is made with real bananas, baked in a chocolate cookie crust, and topped with a peanut butter mousse and real chocolate chips.
Lemon Berry Cream Cake
Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake Two layers of moist cream cake with cranberries and blueberries baked into vanilla crumb cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream.
BASQUE CHEESECAKE
NEW DESSERT: Have you ever tried a Basque Style Cheesecake? It is rich and creamy, yet light with dark caramel notes. By quickly flashing the cheesecake with intense heat then cooking low and slow you get a creamy center with a caramelized top that enhances the cheesecake!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are a Korean Fusion restaurant serving traditional Korean dishes but we also have options that allow for people to branch out or stick to things they know like burritos or quesadillas with a korean twist. Come Try us out we have Bibimbap, Ramens, Kalbi, Rice Bowls, Gluten Free Options and much more.
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing, MI 48912