Osteria Vegana

325 Riverfront Drive

Lansing, MI 48912

Popular Items

Pasta Verde Pesto
Pasta Rossa
Risotto Funghi

Entrees

Risotto Funghi

Risotto Funghi

$18.00

Locally sourced mushroom, risotto Arborio, thyme, garlic

Pasta Rossa

Pasta Rossa

$14.00

Pasta, red sauce from locally grown tomatoes and San Marzano, garlic, basil

Pasta Verde Piselli

Pasta Verde Piselli

$16.00

Pasta, sweet peas, pistachio, garlic

Pasta Verde Pesto

Pasta Verde Pesto

$15.00

Pasta, basil and cashew pesto, garlic, locally sourced tomatoes, red pepper

Maitake Mushroom Pasta Special

Maitake Mushroom Pasta Special

$22.00Out of stock

Pesto made with an added touch of walnuts and raisins, with Maitake mushrooms and garlic

Salads

Salad Giovanni

Salad Giovanni

$13.00

Lettuce spring mix, walnuts, raspberries, extra virgin olive oil, sherry vinaigrette, heart of palms

Salad Inverno

Salad Inverno

$13.00

Locally sourced lettuce spring mix, strawberries, balsamic vinegar, pecans, raisins, extra virgin olive oil

Appetizers

Sautéed Mushroom and Crackers

Sautéed Mushroom and Crackers

$10.00

Locally sourced mushrooms, garlic, extra virgin olive oil

Sautéed Rapini and Kale Vegetables

Sautéed Rapini and Kale Vegetables

$11.00

Locally sourced broccolini, kale, garlic, red pepper flakes, extra virgin olive oil

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

Locally baked bread, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Polenta

Polenta

$11.00

Milled ancient grain, red sauce, garlic, basil, mushrooms

Sparkling Drinks

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$6.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.50

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Vegan Latte Macchiato

$5.50

Imported espresso with a shot of oat milk. Honey optional to add to your drink for sweetness.

Stickers

OV Sticker

$3.33
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a completely vegan and health conscious establishment. Offering fresh and delicious options for all! We also have many gluten free dishes available.

Location

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

