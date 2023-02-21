  • Home
  • Good Mood Food! Burgers, ice cream, boozy shakes
Good Mood Food! Burgers, ice cream, boozy shakes

325 Riverfront Drive

Lansing, MI 48912

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Milkshakes (Non-Alcoholic)
Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich


Boozy Shakes (21+)

21 AND OVER

DRUNKEN MUPPET

$18.00

Kookie for Cookies ice cream, chocolate vodka, dark choc liqueur, whipped cream, cookie pieces *Contains wheat, eggs YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

HOP, SKIP, & A MINT

$18.00Out of stock

Grasshopper & Chocolate Hammer ice cream, vanilla vodka, RumChata, whipped cream, choc drizzle *contains: wheat YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

MOCHA UNDER THE INFLUENCE

$18.00

Chocolate Hammer ice cream, house infused espresso vodka, whipped cream, coffee beans YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

PLASTERED PONY

$19.00

Unicorn Swirl Faygo Ice cream, black raspberry liqueur, vanilla vodka, whipped cream, unicorn sprinkles YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

SALTY SAILOR

$18.00

Salty Dog ice cream, spiced rum, whipped cream, caramel drizzel *Contains wheat, eggs, pecans YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

THE CREAMSICLE

$18.00

Blood Orange Coconut Ice sorbet, vanilla vodka *dairy free YOU MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO PURCHASE. ID REQUIRED. NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN FOR FAILURE TO SHOW AGE VERIFICATION.

Milkshakes (non-alcohol)

Milkshakes (Non-Alcoholic)

$9.50

NON ALCOHOLIC: Choose any ice cream flavor to be made into a milkshake.

Craft Ice Cream by the scoop

BLACK 'N WHITE ICE CREAM

Out of stock

COOKIES N CREAM MADE WITH BLACK AND WHITE OREOS

BROOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM

Out of stock

BROWNIE BATTER ICE CREAM WITH CHUNKS OF COOKIE DOUGH

CHOCOLATE HAMMER ICE CREAM

RICH MILK CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

FRUITY CEREAL MILK ICE CREAM

CEREAL MILK ICE CREAM WITH WHITE CHOCOLATE COVERED FRUITY PEBBLES

GRASSHOPPER ICE CREAM

Out of stock

CREME DE MENTHE ICE CREAM WITH CHOCOLATE SANDWICH COOKIES

KOOKIE FOR COOKIES ICE CREAM

BLUE COOKIE DOUGH ICE CREAM WITH THREE DIFFERENT COOKIES

MIDNIGHT CHERRY FUDGE ICE CREAM

BLACK CHERRY ICE CREAM WITH BLACK CHERRY HALVES, BROWNIES, AND FUDGE RIPPLE

MOMMY NEEDS A TIMEOUT ICE CREAM

Out of stock

IRISH CREAM ICE CREAM WITH BUTTERSCOTCH AND BROWNIES

SALTED MALTED BUTTER PECAN ICE CREAM

BUTTER PECAN MALT ICE CREAM WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE

SALTY DOG ICE CREAM

SALTED CARAMEL ICE CREAM WITH SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE, PECANS, AND BROWNIES

SUPERDOG ICE CREAM

LEMON, CHERRY, AND BLUEMOON ICE CREAM

SWEET CORN CREME BRULEE

Caramelized sweet corn ice cream with a house-made blueberry jam swirl.

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

WHO NEEDS A THERAPIST ICE CREAM

Out of stock

DARK CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM WITH A PEANUT BUTTER RIBBON

Seasonal Ice Cream by the scoop

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

Fluffy pancakes and house-made blueberry jam mixed into maple ice cream

COCOA CALIENTE

Out of stock

When hot chocolate isn't enough, you gotta have Cocoa Caliente. Light milk chocolate ice cream with a blend of warm spices and marshmallows that will leave you warm and tingly.

SWEET & SASSY

Fresh strawberry ice cream infused with blasamic vinegar and black pepper

YELLOW SNOW

Swirls of marshmallow, lemon, & almond ice cream. (gf) *contains: milk

PACZKI DAY ICE CREAM

House-made Paczkis in a vanilla custard and berry jam

Vegan Ice Cream by the scoop

BLOOD ORANGE COCONUT MILK

Out of stock

Coconut ice infused with blood orange and a hint of citrus (gf)(v) *contains: coconut

COLD BREW MOCHA

Cold brewed coffee ice cream with espresso and mocha (gf)(v) *contains: no major allergens

IF YOU LIKE PINA COLADA

A delicious tropical treat with the taste of pineapple, coconut, and strawberries that's both virgin and vegan. Just add an umbrella pick for an at-home Caribbean beach experience.

VANILLA VEGAN

Vanilla oat milk ice cream

Faygo Ice Cream by the scoop

CHOC & RYE

FAYGO ROCK & RYE ICE CREAM WITH HOUSE-MADE BROWNIES AND RIBBONS OF FUDGE

GROOVY GRAPE

FAYGO GRAPE ICE CREAM WITH VANILLA SANDWICH COOKIES

UNICORN SWIRL

FAYGO COTTON CANDY ICE CREAM WITH PINK MARSHMALLOW CREME

Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.50

soft authentic bavarian pretzel sticks topped with grated parmesan, butter & salt served with trio of house made sauces: IPA beer cheese, stone ground stout mustand, and white queso sauce

Brussels Hash

$12.00

flash fried brussel sprouts, diced potatoes, peppadew peppers, and apple wood-smoked bacon tossed in garlic aioli and duck fat

Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower

$13.25

crispy cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili sauce and a dash of our brown sugar seasoning

House Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.25

tossed with black and white truffle zest and a side of garlic aioli

Browndog Fries

$7.75

our signature fries tossed with truffle salt, Parmesan cheese, and dark choc

Duck Fat Fries

$9.50

tossed in duck fat, garlic, and parmesan

Habanero Fire Fries

$8.75

garlic, crushed red pepper, cayenne, habanero & sriracha aioli for dipping

House Fries

$4.75

Our delicious house fries sprinkled with our signature seasoning

Entrees

BDOG Burger

$18.00

two smashburger patties atop BD slaw (lettuce, pickle, onion, garlic aioli), apple wood-smoked bacon, swiss, and a deep friend poached egg

Beer Chz Burger

$19.50

two smashburger patties with house made IPA beer cheese, carmelized onions, arugula, and pickle slaw on a bavarian pretzel bun

Spicy Bacon Burger

$19.00

2 pieces of applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli, spicy slaw, fire seasoning, and crinkle cut pickles atop a single smash burger patty.

Classic Burger

$13.25

start with a SINGLE smashburger style patty, with lettuce, tomato, & onion, then pile it high with as many options as you'd like below:

Nashville Hot Chx Sandwich

$19.00

crispy fried chicken glazed in a house infused spicy oil, topped with sliced red onion, Sriracha aioli, spicy slaw, and crinkle cut pickes on a brioche bun

Your New Favorite Grilled Cheese

$13.25

cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, and crumbled queso blanco with a hint of garlic tossed on toasted sourdough - add on any of the optino from the above list

Pulled Pork Taco

$10.00

crispy onions, slow cooked pork, shredded cheddar cheese, & sriracha bbq sauce on flour tortillas - 2 tacos per order

Refreshments

FAYGO COLA

$2.50Out of stock

FAYGO DIET COLA

$2.50

FAYGO MOON MIST

$2.50Out of stock

FAYGO RED POP

$2.50Out of stock

FAYGO ROCK & RYE

$2.50Out of stock

FAYGO ROOT BEER

$2.50Out of stock

LACROIX LIME

$2.75

LACROIX ORANGE

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50Out of stock

WATER CUP

$0.25

Sides/Extra

Side/Extra

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

