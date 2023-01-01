  • Home
  Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club - 325 City Market Dr.
Lansing Shuffleboard Food Hall and Social Club 325 City Market Dr.

No reviews yet

325 City Market Dr.

Lansing, MI 48912

Order Again

N/A BEER

Athletic Fee Wave Hazy IPA

$5.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$5.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$6.00

SEEDLIP SPIRITS

Seedlip Grove 43

$5.00

A warm aromatic blend of Allspice & Cardamom with fresh citrus top notes to balance the long bitter finish.

Seedlip Grove 42

$5.00

Sophisticated, bright and citrus blend of Mediterranean Orange, Lemon Peel, Lemongrass and Ginger with a dry finish.

Seedlip Garden 108

$5.00

A fresh, herbal blend of Peas & traditional garden herbs including Rosemary, Thyme & Spearmint.

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Home to Mid-Michigan's best food, drink and entertainment! A food and social hall for everyone.

325 City Market Dr., Lansing, MI 48912

