Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yeti Kitchen at Lansing Shuffle

review star

No reviews yet

325 Riverfront Drive

Lansing, MI 48912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Butter Chicken/Paneer Bowl
Steamed Momos
Stuffed Bread

Yeti Kitchen Menu

How would you like your food packaged?

FOR HERE

TO GO

Shareables

French Fry Chaat

French Fry Chaat

$7.00

Nepali Loaded Fries! Thin-cut fries topped with homemade mint cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney, yogurt sauce, onion, tomatoes, sev (crunchy chickpea bits), and cilantro. Vegetarian. Vegan without yogurt.

Steamed Momos

Steamed Momos

$6.00+

Traditional Nepalese dumplings steamed in our classic metal momo steamers. Your choice of filling mixed with ginger-garlic, cilantro, red onion, green onion and masala spices. Choose: Chicken [dairy free] or Veggie* [vegan] Veggie contains mixed vegetables [cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach], and tofu.

Fried Momos

Fried Momos

$6.00+

Traditional Nepalese dumplings fried until golden and crispy. Your choice of filling mixed with ginger-garlic, cilantro, red onion, green onion and masala spices. Choose: Chicken [dairy free] or Veggie* [vegan] Veggie contains mixed vegetables [cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach], and tofu.

Stuffed Bread

Stuffed Bread

Homemade bread stuffed with your choice of chili cheese [vegetarian] or chicken tikka, then pan-fried.

Chaat Pati Salad

Chaat Pati Salad

$7.00

Classic street food turned chopped salad. Cabbage, cucumbers, green peas, tomatoes, seasonal fruit (e.g. apples), red onions, green onions, cilantro, wai wai crunchy noodle bits. [vegan]

Sesame Gobi

Sesame Gobi

$10.00

A traditional Nepali favorite! Fried cauliflower in a sweet and slightly spicy sauce. [vegan]

Aloo Tiki Sliders

Aloo Tiki Sliders

$10.00

Fried potato patties with a spicy raita-ranch on soft rolls. 2 sliders per order. [vegetarian]

Samosas

Samosas

$6.00

Classic potato and pea pastries. 2 per order. [vegan]

Bowls

Butter Chicken/Paneer Bowl

Butter Chicken/Paneer Bowl

$15.00

Creamy tomato curry with cashews and a touch of butter. Served over rice. Your choice of chicken or paneer*. [*vegetarian / gluten free]

Tawa Chicken Bowl

Tawa Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Pan-fried marinated chicken with bell peppers and onions. Served over rice. [dairy-free ]

Traditional Veggie Curry Bowl

Traditional Veggie Curry Bowl

$15.00

Homestyle dairy-free tomato curry with mixed veggies (zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, cauliflower, peas, green beans). Served over rice. [vegan / gluten free]

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Can of La Croix

$2.00Out of stock

Can of Soda

$2.00

Retail

Yeti Tie Dye T-shirt

Yeti Tie Dye T-shirt

$24.00
Yeti Navy T-Shirt - Unisex Cut

Yeti Navy T-Shirt - Unisex Cut

$24.00
Yeti Navy T-Shirt - Fitted Cut

Yeti Navy T-Shirt - Fitted Cut

$24.00
Yeti Baseball Cap

Yeti Baseball Cap

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Yeti Kitchen! We're located inside Lansing Shuffle Food Hall.

Website

Location

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Osteria Vegana
orange starNo Reviews
325 Riverfront Drive Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Irie Smoke Shack - 325 Riverfront Drive
orange starNo Reviews
325 Riverfront Drive Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Good Mood Food! Burgers, ice cream, boozy shakes
orange starNo Reviews
325 Riverfront Drive Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Avenue/Ruckus Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
2021 East Michigan Avenue Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub - 2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Strange Matter - Eastside
orange starNo Reviews
2010 East Michigan Avenue Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lansing

Bowdies Chophouse - Lansing
orange star4.9 • 1,189
320 E Michigan Ave Lansing, MI 48933
View restaurantnext
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
orange star4.3 • 1,144
3420 S Creyts Rd Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Tony M's Party Store and Deli
orange star4.3 • 1,144
3420 S Creyts Rd Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Saddleback BBQ - Lansing
orange star4.5 • 994
1147 S. Washington Ave. Lansing, MI 48910
View restaurantnext
Bento Kitchen Cravings
orange star4.8 • 648
310 N Clippert St #6 Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
American Fifth Spirits
orange star4.5 • 347
112 N Larch St Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansing
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston