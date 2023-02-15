Yeti Kitchen at Lansing Shuffle
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Yeti Kitchen! We're located inside Lansing Shuffle Food Hall.
Location
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing, MI 48912
Gallery
