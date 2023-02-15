Yeti Kitchen at Lansing Shuffle

Steamed Momos

$6.00 +

Traditional Nepalese dumplings steamed in our classic metal momo steamers. Your choice of filling mixed with ginger-garlic, cilantro, red onion, green onion and masala spices. Choose: Chicken [dairy free] or Veggie* [vegan] Veggie contains mixed vegetables [cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach], and tofu.