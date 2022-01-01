Wyoming restaurants you'll love

Go
Wyoming restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wyoming

Wyoming's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Wyoming restaurants

Noble Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Noble Restaurant

1851 44th St., Wyoming

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Non-GMO tortilla filled w/scrambled eggs, cauliflower chorizo, ham, bacon, redskin potatoes, salsa and cheddar cheese. Topped w/chipotle hollandaise, avocado, tomato, and cilantro.
Platter$11.00
Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potatoes, and a standard side.
Omelet Bar$8.00
Includes a choice of cheese. Add extra ingredients for an upcharge. Served with a standard side.
More about Noble Restaurant
Wolverine Tacos image

 

Wolverine Tacos

1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Cheddar Queso & Chips$2.50
local white cheddar dip served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly, vegetarian)
Individual: feeds 1 person
Shareable: feeds 2-3 people
Family: feeds 4-6 people
Texas Crispy Taco$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - hot sauce - housemade crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - can be dairy free by omitting cheese- can be vegetarian/vegan depending on protein choice)
Tres Amigas$11.75
Choose any 3 tacos + 1 side
More about Wolverine Tacos
Boardwalk Subs image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boardwalk Subs

901 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming

Avg 4 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole #19 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese$14.19
Half #4 ITALIAN Ham, Capacola, Salami & Cheese$7.49
Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese$12.09
More about Boardwalk Subs
Blue Chip Food Truck image

 

Blue Chip Food Truck

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest, Wyoming

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Pineapple and Watermelon Salad$9.43
a bed of arugula topped with grilled watermelon and pineapple chunks, feta cheese, pine nuts, and tossed in mint vinaigrette
Loaded Nachos$9.00
Tortilla chips loaded with seasoned beef or pork, queso, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream
BBQ Pork Sandwich$9.00
smoked and shredded pork, cabbage slaw, bbq sauce, and queso fresco cheese sauce
More about Blue Chip Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Cunando 44th Street

2769 44th St. SW, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tacos El Cunando 44th Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wyoming

Tacos

Map

More near Wyoming to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston