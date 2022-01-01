Wyoming restaurants you'll love
Noble Restaurant
1851 44th St., Wyoming
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Non-GMO tortilla filled w/scrambled eggs, cauliflower chorizo, ham, bacon, redskin potatoes, salsa and cheddar cheese. Topped w/chipotle hollandaise, avocado, tomato, and cilantro.
|Platter
|$11.00
Two eggs, choice of meat, choice of potatoes, and a standard side.
|Omelet Bar
|$8.00
Includes a choice of cheese. Add extra ingredients for an upcharge. Served with a standard side.
Wolverine Tacos
1740 44th St. SW Suite 1A, Wyoming
|Popular items
|White Cheddar Queso & Chips
|$2.50
local white cheddar dip served with tortilla chips (gluten friendly, vegetarian)
Individual: feeds 1 person
Shareable: feeds 2-3 people
Family: feeds 4-6 people
|Texas Crispy Taco
|$3.50
choice of beef brisket, chicken, spicy pork or vegan chorizo - shredded napa cabbage - local white cheddar - tomatoes - hot sauce - housemade crispy tortilla (gluten friendly - can be dairy free by omitting cheese- can be vegetarian/vegan depending on protein choice)
|Tres Amigas
|$11.75
Choose any 3 tacos + 1 side
Boardwalk Subs
901 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming
|Popular items
|Whole #19 Ham, Capacola, Salami, Prostitini, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese
|$14.19
|Half #4 ITALIAN Ham, Capacola, Salami & Cheese
|$7.49
|Whole #17 Roast Beef, Turkey, Prostitini & Cheese
|$12.09
Blue Chip Food Truck
1355 Judd Avenue Southwest, Wyoming
|Popular items
|Grilled Pineapple and Watermelon Salad
|$9.43
a bed of arugula topped with grilled watermelon and pineapple chunks, feta cheese, pine nuts, and tossed in mint vinaigrette
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.00
Tortilla chips loaded with seasoned beef or pork, queso, diced tomatoes, onions, sour cream
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|$9.00
smoked and shredded pork, cabbage slaw, bbq sauce, and queso fresco cheese sauce
Tacos El Cunando 44th Street
2769 44th St. SW, Wyoming