Holland restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON
The 205 Coffee Bar
205 Columbia Avenue, Holland
|Popular items
|Latté (12oz)
|$5.00
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
|Brazen Latte (16oz)
|$6.27
Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and cayenne honey.
|Nutella Latte (16oz)
|$6.25
Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.
The Paisley Pig Gastropub
1642 S Shore dr, holland
|Popular items
|Quinoa Power Bowl
|$15.00
|Paisley Pig
|$15.00
|BYOP
|$13.00
Crust 54 Downtown Holland
45 East 8th Street, Holland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
Choose Your Toppings
|All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
|Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
FRENCH FRIES
Waverly Stone Gastropub
20 W 8th St, Holland
|Popular items
|Side - Fries
|$4.00
Rosemary Dip GF
|Handheld - Char Grill Burger
|$13.50
Heirloom Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Onion, Muenster, Rosemary Spread
|Handheld - Chorizo Burger
|$12.00
Pablano Rajas, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula
Crust 54 South Washington
1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Thin
Choose your own toppings
|54 Special
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onion, & Black Olives
|Bread Sticks w/Cheese
|$7.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Playa Tacos + Tequila
2155 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland
|Popular items
|Pretzel Fondue
|$9.99
warm pretzel bites served with queso
|Popcorn Shrimp
|$20.99
lightly battered and deep-fried, served with cocktail sauce
|BBQ Salmon Sandwich
|$15.99
smothered in bbq, bacon, mayo, haystack onions, served on a potato bun
Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings
1111 Washington Ave., Holland
|Popular items
|10pc Wings
|$15.25
Comes with six slices of bread and fries!
|12oz Tips
|$13.99
Comes with three slices of bread and fries.
|Tray of Fries
|$2.79
A tray of our signature fries fried to a golden crisp.
Glenn's Coffee and Sandwiches
1362 South Point Place, Holland