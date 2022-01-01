Holland restaurants you'll love

Holland restaurants
Toast
  • Holland

Holland's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Must-try Holland restaurants

The 205 Coffee Bar image

SMOKED SALMON

The 205 Coffee Bar

205 Columbia Avenue, Holland

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latté (12oz)$5.00
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Brazen Latte (16oz)$6.27
Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and cayenne honey.
Nutella Latte (16oz)$6.25
Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.
The Paisley Pig Gastropub image

 

The Paisley Pig Gastropub

1642 S Shore dr, holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quinoa Power Bowl$15.00
Paisley Pig$15.00
BYOP$13.00
Crust 54 Downtown Holland image

 

Crust 54 Downtown Holland

45 East 8th Street, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build Your Own
Choose Your Toppings
All Meat
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Supreme
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Waverly Stone Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Waverly Stone Gastropub

20 W 8th St, Holland

Avg 4.7 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side - Fries$4.00
Rosemary Dip GF
Handheld - Char Grill Burger$13.50
Heirloom Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Onion, Muenster, Rosemary Spread
Handheld - Chorizo Burger$12.00
Pablano Rajas, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula
Crust 54 South Washington image

 

Crust 54 South Washington

1145 South Washington Avenue, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build Your Own Thin
Choose your own toppings
54 Special
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Onion, & Black Olives
Bread Sticks w/Cheese$7.00
Crust 54's Version of Breaksticks! Our Fresh Dough rolled out, brushed with our olive oil, garlic and herbs marinade, mozzarella melted on it and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Playa Tacos + Tequila

2155 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Fondue$9.99
warm pretzel bites served with queso
Popcorn Shrimp$20.99
lightly battered and deep-fried, served with cocktail sauce
BBQ Salmon Sandwich$15.99
smothered in bbq, bacon, mayo, haystack onions, served on a potato bun
Kin Coffee and Craft House image

 

Kin Coffee and Craft House

1200 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Nadine’s Fish Tips n Wings

1111 Washington Ave., Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10pc Wings$15.25
Comes with six slices of bread and fries!
12oz Tips$13.99
Comes with three slices of bread and fries.
Tray of Fries$2.79
A tray of our signature fries fried to a golden crisp.
Glenn's Coffee and Sandwiches image

 

Glenn's Coffee and Sandwiches

1362 South Point Place, Holland

No reviews yet
Takeout
