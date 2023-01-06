Restaurant header imageView gallery

8th Street Eateries Holland

84 West 8th Street

Holland, MI 49423

Double Whammy
Tater Tots
Chicken Tenders

Frank and Patty's Backyard Grill

Double Whammy

$13.00

Sauteed onions, tillamook cheddar, bacon and bbq sauce

House Burger

$12.00

House Sauce, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

BYO Burger

$10.00

Build your own burger.

Coney Dog

$7.50

Coney sauce, onions and mustard.

Chicago Dog

$7.50

Mustard, sweet relish, tomatoes, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt

German Dog

$7.50

Sauerkraut and brown mustard.

Plain Dog

$5.00

Una Buona Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Build your own pizza.

Neapolitan Pizza

$13.00

House sauce, burrata cheese, pecorino romano and basil.

Vegan Pizza

$12.00

House sauce, bell pepper blend, red onion, mushrooms and vegan parmesan.

Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

House Sauce, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto, Fig, Balsamic Glaze Fresh Parm and Arugula

TATORS!

Crinkle Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Puffs

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00
Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Cheddar cheese, crema and bacon

Broccoli Cheese Baked Potato

$6.00

Broccoli, white cheese sauce, cheddar cheese

XL Tots Jalapeno Cheddar

$7.00

Jalapeno, cheddar and bacon stuff tots.

XL Tots Cheddar and Chive

$7.00
Poutine

$10.00

Fries, demi-glace gravy and cheese curds

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Tater tots, white cheese sauce, bacon, candied jalapenos and lime crema.

Side Fry

$3.00
Side Sweet Potato Puff

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Alicia's Famous Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Shredded chicken, chihuahua cheese, refried beans and Spanish rice.

Beef Burrito

$13.00

Ground beef, chihuahua cheese, refried beans and Spanish rice.

Bean Burrito

$12.00

Refried beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and chihuahua cheese.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Chopped Brisket

$8.00

A portion of chopped brisket.

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped brisket sandwich on a toasted bun.

Pulled Pork

$8.00

A portion of pulled pork.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

A pulled pork sandwich on a toasted bun.

Coleslaw

$4.00

Sperry's Concessions

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Eggrolls

$11.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Wisconson Cheese Curds

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle Spears

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Popcorn

$7.50+

Soda

$4.75+

Candy

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Small Combo

$10.50

Medium Combo

$12.50

Large Combo

$13.50

Couples Combo Medium

$16.50

Couples Combo Large

$18.25

Kids Combo

$6.00

Icee

$6.00+

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Dippin Dots

$5.00

Specialty Kids Combo

$8.00

Sparkling Water Lime

$4.50

Ocean City Treats

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock
Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
8th Street Eateries, inside of Sperry’s Moviehouse, is a local food hall with something for everyone!

Website

Location

84 West 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423

Directions

