Saugatuck restaurants you'll love
Saugatuck's top cuisines
Must-try Saugatuck restaurants
More about GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP
302 Culver St, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Full Dinner for 2
|$55.00
Build your own tacos, dips + chips, southwest salad
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar, avocado creme, greens, chiles + chipotle cream on a French roll with home fries + housemade catsup
|Family-Style Brunch for 2
|$28.00
4 scrambled eggs with cheddar, 2 sausages, 4 bacon strips, 3/4 pound of fried potatoes with housemade catsup, 4 carrot cake pancakes with maple butter OR a Belgian waffle with maple syrup, AND sliced baguette, avocado smash + mixed greens
More about Baldy's Smoked Meats
BBQ
Baldy's Smoked Meats
360 Waters Street, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.95
Pulled pork served on a potato bun
|Brisket Dinner
|$17.95
Sliced brisket with bread, pickles, two sides & a drink
|Two-Meat Combo Dinner
|$17.95
Your choice of two meats with bread, pickles, two sides & a drink
More about Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar
236 Culver St., Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Plastic flatware
|$0.50
Each plastic cutlery set comes conveniently wrapped in a clear wrapper to keep them sanitary until they are ready for use and includes a napkin.
|Chilled Asparagus
|$10.00
duck egg gribiche, shaved radish, dill, lemon
|Bib
Disposable plastic bibs make it easy to keep clean when you're enjoying your Seafood Boil.
More about Spectators Restaurant
WRAPS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Spectators Restaurant
6432 BLUE STAR HWY, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|(10) Chicken Wings
|$18.00
Chicken wings served BBQ, sweet hot asian, original hot buffalo style, death sauce, or plain with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery sticks.
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
More about The Southerner
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Southerner
880 Holland St, Saugatuck
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed beef, Piedmont mayo, American cheese, served deluxe
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
3 Buttermilk brined tenders w/ fries. For the kids.
|Little Gem Salad
|$9.95
Brown butter breadcrumbs, egg, scallion, tomato, watercress dressing, and blue cheese